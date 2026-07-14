Know the trend before you trade it.





EKIT Trend Compass is a clean, free dashboard that reads the trend

direction on multiple timeframes at once (M15, H1, H4, D1) for

whatever symbol your chart is on. One glance tells you whether the

higher timeframes agree — and gives you a simple overall bias.





No repainting. Ever.

Every timeframe is read on closed bars only. The compass never

redraws its history to look better after the fact — what it shows

is real.





On your chart:

- Per-timeframe trend: UP / DOWN / FLAT, colour-coded

- An overall bias (e.g. "Bias: UP 3/4")

- A clean dark panel that stays out of your way





How traders use it:

Trade in the direction the higher timeframes agree on, and skip the

setups that fight them. It pairs naturally with a pullback-entry

tool: read the trend here, then take your entries with it.





Part of the EKIT family. If you want structured entry timing on Gold

(XAUUSD) — impulse leg, the Fibonacci golden zone, entry arrows and

stop / 1R / 2R levels, all no-repaint — see our paid indicator

EKIT FibTrend. Trend Compass tells you the direction; FibTrend marks

the entry.





Free. MetaTrader 5. Questions? Message us — we answer.