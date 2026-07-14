Nspikes sniper R2 Beta
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.2
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Nspikes Sniper R2 Beta
Nspikes Sniper R2 Beta is a high-precision, spike-catching algorithmic indicator engineered specifically for trading Boom and Crash indices. Operating on an advanced historical data-mining core, this tool tracks repeating structural patterns and identifies institutional liquidity pools over specific time frequencies to forecast high-probability spike expansion zones.
⚠️ BETA VERSION LIMITATIONS: Please note that this is a Beta version provided to the community to experience the execution speed and accuracy of the Nspikes core engine. This version is strictly configured to generate exactly 1 main trade setup per day on each index.
🧠 Dynamic Grid Support System (How it Works)
The "1 trade setup per day" rule is designed to give you a complete, fully supported entry sequence to ensure you hit profit safely:
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The Initial Signal: The indicator generates its 1st main entry arrow for the day. If a spike occurs immediately after this 1st signal, your profit target is secured, and the setup is successfully completed.
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Grid Support Entries: If the market pulls back after the 1st signal, the indicator automatically plots up to 2 additional recovery entries to support your position at premium pricing levels, helping you secure profit on the delayed spike.
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Complete SL Protection: The entire setup is tied together with a clear Stop Loss (SL) sign on the chart, which is fully adjustable from the inputs for strict money management.
💰 Recommended Starting Equity
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Minimum Capital: To comfortably run the 3-step grid entry support system and practice proper money management, it is highly recommended to trade with a starting account balance of $100 or more.
🏆 Exceptional Win-Rate & Algorithmic Logic
Boasting an exceptionally high win-rate during extensive historical backtesting, Nspikes Sniper R2 utilizes a highly refined, multi-layered analytical process to secure premium market entries:
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Historical Data Matching: Continuously parses historical algorithmic price delivery unique to each specific index.
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Structural Context: Detects shifting market behavior using localized structural methods rather than simple mathematical averages.
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Liquidity Profiling: Identifies precise price pockets where liquidity is engineered over specific time periods, executing sniper signals exactly when volume is projected to enter.
🛡️ Non-Repainting Signals & Risk Management
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100% Non-Repainting: Every entry arrow and Stop Loss (SL) sign generated on the chart is completely non-repainting. Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it locks permanently onto the chart for transparent performance.
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Adjustable Stop Loss: Protect your capital with an adjustable SL distance directly from the input settings. This allows you to fine-tune your money management and risk-to-reward ratio to fit your personal trading account size.
⚙️ Specifications & Recommendations
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Optimal Timeframe: Optimized specifically for the M1 timeframe. (Multi-timeframe analysis on M5 and M15 is fully supported but optional).
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Daily Limit: Generates 1 trade setup per day on each index (inclusive of the 1st signal and its 2 supporting recovery grid entries if needed).
📊 Supported Assets
The indicator has been meticulously calibrated for maximum performance on core spike indices, while offering flexibility on secondary pairs:
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Core Supported Indices (Highly Recommended):
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Boom 1000 (B1000) | Boom 500 (B500) | Boom 600 (B600) | Boom 900 (B900) | Crash 1000 (C1000) | Crash 500 (C500)
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Optional Supported Indices:
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Crash 600 (C600) | Crash 900 (C900)
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🚀 Key Features
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Instant Real-Time Alerts: Receive immediate notifications the exact millisecond a signal appears on your chart. Fully equipped with Desktop Popups, Mobile Push Notifications, and sound alerts so you never miss an execution.
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Clean Visuals: Features an elegant, non-intrusive custom chart logo and high-contrast, professional signal arrows optimized specifically for both light and dark backgrounds.
⚖️ Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading synthetic indices carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this indicator (including backtested win-rates) is not indicative of future results. Algorithmic tools are designed to assist your trading decisions but do not guarantee profits. Always practice proper money management and test this Beta indicator thoroughly on a demo account before risking live capital.