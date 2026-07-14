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Nspikes Sniper R2 Beta

Nspikes Sniper R2 Beta is a high-precision, spike-catching algorithmic indicator engineered specifically for trading Boom and Crash indices. Operating on an advanced historical data-mining core, this tool tracks repeating structural patterns and identifies institutional liquidity pools over specific time frequencies to forecast high-probability spike expansion zones.

⚠️ BETA VERSION LIMITATIONS: Please note that this is a Beta version provided to the community to experience the execution speed and accuracy of the Nspikes core engine. This version is strictly configured to generate exactly 1 main trade setup per day on each index.

🧠 Dynamic Grid Support System (How it Works)

The "1 trade setup per day" rule is designed to give you a complete, fully supported entry sequence to ensure you hit profit safely:

The Initial Signal: The indicator generates its 1st main entry arrow for the day. If a spike occurs immediately after this 1st signal, your profit target is secured, and the setup is successfully completed.

Grid Support Entries: If the market pulls back after the 1st signal, the indicator automatically plots up to 2 additional recovery entries to support your position at premium pricing levels, helping you secure profit on the delayed spike.

Complete SL Protection: The entire setup is tied together with a clear Stop Loss (SL) sign on the chart, which is fully adjustable from the inputs for strict money management.

💰 Recommended Starting Equity

Minimum Capital: To comfortably run the 3-step grid entry support system and practice proper money management, it is highly recommended to trade with a starting account balance of $100 or more.

🏆 Exceptional Win-Rate & Algorithmic Logic

Boasting an exceptionally high win-rate during extensive historical backtesting, Nspikes Sniper R2 utilizes a highly refined, multi-layered analytical process to secure premium market entries:

Historical Data Matching: Continuously parses historical algorithmic price delivery unique to each specific index.

Structural Context: Detects shifting market behavior using localized structural methods rather than simple mathematical averages.

Liquidity Profiling: Identifies precise price pockets where liquidity is engineered over specific time periods, executing sniper signals exactly when volume is projected to enter.

🛡️ Non-Repainting Signals & Risk Management

100% Non-Repainting: Every entry arrow and Stop Loss (SL) sign generated on the chart is completely non-repainting . Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it locks permanently onto the chart for transparent performance.

Adjustable Stop Loss: Protect your capital with an adjustable SL distance directly from the input settings. This allows you to fine-tune your money management and risk-to-reward ratio to fit your personal trading account size.

⚙️ Specifications & Recommendations

Optimal Timeframe: Optimized specifically for the M1 timeframe. (Multi-timeframe analysis on M5 and M15 is fully supported but optional).

Daily Limit: Generates 1 trade setup per day on each index (inclusive of the 1st signal and its 2 supporting recovery grid entries if needed).

📊 Supported Assets

The indicator has been meticulously calibrated for maximum performance on core spike indices, while offering flexibility on secondary pairs:

Core Supported Indices (Highly Recommended): Boom 1000 (B1000) | Boom 500 (B500) | Boom 600 (B600) | Boom 900 (B900) | Crash 1000 (C1000) | Crash 500 (C500)

Optional Supported Indices: Crash 600 (C600) | Crash 900 (C900)



🚀 Key Features

Instant Real-Time Alerts: Receive immediate notifications the exact millisecond a signal appears on your chart. Fully equipped with Desktop Popups, Mobile Push Notifications, and sound alerts so you never miss an execution.

Clean Visuals: Features an elegant, non-intrusive custom chart logo and high-contrast, professional signal arrows optimized specifically for both light and dark backgrounds.

⚖️ Disclaimer