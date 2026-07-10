KCI Arrow
- Индикаторы
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Syamsurizal DimjatiHello traders, I design and develop high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for MT5 (since 2023), built to help you achieve more consistent and reliable trading results.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
KCI Arrow: The Next-Generation Kinematic Trading Engine
KCI Arrow is a state-of-the-art, institutional-grade MT5 indicator engineered for algorithmic precision and visual clarity. Moving beyond traditional momentum analysis, this tool introduces a proprietary Kinematics Engine that decodes market velocity, path length, and price variance in real-time. Designed specifically for professional traders who demand clean charts and actionable intelligence, KCI Arrow dynamically adapts to shifting market conditions across all asset classes—from Forex major pairs to highly volatile instruments like XAUUSD and Cryptocurrencies.
Core Technological Advantages:
- Z-Score Kinematics Core: At the heart of KCI Arrow is a rolling Z-Score normalization engine. It continuously evaluates the mathematical compression of price action, ensuring that signals are generated based on true statistical significance rather than fixed, lagging thresholds.
- Adaptive KCI-DX Sideways Mapping: Consolidation is no longer a blind spot. The indicator autonomously detects market exhaustion and draws visual "Sideway Boxes" in real-time, color-coded for bullish or bearish bias. It intelligently separates pure breakout signals from minor momentum shifts inside the consolidation zone, giving you a complete contextual map of the market.
- KCI-VR (Kinetic Volatility Range) Arrow Positioning: Say goodbye to arrows that overlap with candlesticks or sit too far away. The KCI-VR subsystem continuously calculates current market volatility, dynamically adjusting the exact pixel-distance of Buy and Sell arrows based on the real-time ATR and path efficiency.
- Ultra-Lightweight Architecture: Engineered for performance. With a built-in deep-history limiting system, KCI Arrow operates with a near-zero CPU footprint. It is explicitly optimized for VPS environments and multi-chart setups, ensuring your terminal remains lightning-fast even when scanning dozens of symbols simultaneously.
- Smart Anti-Spam Alert Matrix: Never miss an opportunity, and never get spammed. The indicator features a timestamp-locked alert system that instantly delivers precise push notifications and pop-ups—whether the market just entered a Sideway Zone, or a high-probability breakout signal has just been confirmed.