KCI Arrow

KCI Arrow: The Next-Generation Kinematic Trading Engine

KCI Arrow is a state-of-the-art, institutional-grade MT5 indicator engineered for algorithmic precision and visual clarity. Moving beyond traditional momentum analysis, this tool introduces a proprietary Kinematics Engine that decodes market velocity, path length, and price variance in real-time. Designed specifically for professional traders who demand clean charts and actionable intelligence, KCI Arrow dynamically adapts to shifting market conditions across all asset classes—from Forex major pairs to highly volatile instruments like XAUUSD and Cryptocurrencies.

Core Technological Advantages:

  • Z-Score Kinematics Core: At the heart of KCI Arrow is a rolling Z-Score normalization engine. It continuously evaluates the mathematical compression of price action, ensuring that signals are generated based on true statistical significance rather than fixed, lagging thresholds.
  • Adaptive KCI-DX Sideways Mapping: Consolidation is no longer a blind spot. The indicator autonomously detects market exhaustion and draws visual "Sideway Boxes" in real-time, color-coded for bullish or bearish bias. It intelligently separates pure breakout signals from minor momentum shifts inside the consolidation zone, giving you a complete contextual map of the market.
  • KCI-VR (Kinetic Volatility Range) Arrow Positioning: Say goodbye to arrows that overlap with candlesticks or sit too far away. The KCI-VR subsystem continuously calculates current market volatility, dynamically adjusting the exact pixel-distance of Buy and Sell arrows based on the real-time ATR and path efficiency.
  • Ultra-Lightweight Architecture: Engineered for performance. With a built-in deep-history limiting system, KCI Arrow operates with a near-zero CPU footprint. It is explicitly optimized for VPS environments and multi-chart setups, ensuring your terminal remains lightning-fast even when scanning dozens of symbols simultaneously.
  • Smart Anti-Spam Alert Matrix: Never miss an opportunity, and never get spammed. The indicator features a timestamp-locked alert system that instantly delivers precise push notifications and pop-ups—whether the market just entered a Sideway Zone, or a high-probability breakout signal has just been confirmed.
KCI Arrow doesn't just tell you where the market is going; it tells you exactly what phase of the cycle it is in, delivering a calculated edge for modern trading.
Рекомендуем также
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Индикаторы
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Индикаторы
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Swing Failure Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
Индикаторы
SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
Bubbles Delta
Yeny Lucia Caro Useda
Индикаторы
Big Trades v6.0 — Institutional Volume + Delta Analysis Descubre dónde realmente entra el dinero fuerte. Big Trades v6.0 transforma el volumen del mercado en una herramienta visual avanzada capaz de detectar actividad institucional, agresión compradora/vendedora y desequilibrios de delta directamente sobre el gráfico. Diseñado para traders de Forex, índices, futuros, criptomonedas y CFDs que buscan leer el flujo real del mercado con una visualización limpia, potente y profesional. NUEVO EN V6
BigTrades Delta
Yeny Lucia Caro Useda
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Big Trades v6.0 — Institutional Volume + Delta Analysis Descubre dónde realmente entra el dinero fuerte. Big Trades v6.0 transforma el volumen del mercado en una herramienta visual avanzada capaz de detectar actividad institucional, agresión compradora/vendedora y desequilibrios de delta directamente sobre el gráfico. Diseñado para traders de Forex, índices, futuros, criptomonedas y CFDs que buscan leer el flujo real del mercado con una visualización limpia, potente y profesional. NUEVO EN V6
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Эксперты
PR EA - Торговая система по паттернам Engulfing Автоматическое определение паттернов Engulfing с подтверждением скользящей средней PR EA - это советник для MetaTrader 5, который идентифицирует и торгует бычьи/медвежьи паттерны Engulfing при подтверждении фильтром скользящей средней. Оптимизирован для работы на 30-минутных таймфреймах с совместимостью с M15 и H1. Ключевые особенности: Распознавание паттернов - Выявляет действительные формации Engulfing Подтверждение тренда - Фильтр SMA 23
CoCoTe Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
CoCoTe Indicator CoCoTe Indicator — инструмент анализа рыночной структуры для MetaTrader 5. Он отображает подтвержденные Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), снятия ликвидности и зоны накопления прямо на графике. Расчеты выполняются по закрытым свечам со сдвигом Shift 1, поэтому формирующаяся свеча не используется для подтверждения сигнала. Информационная панель показывает последнюю структуру, направление рынка, событие ликвидности и состояние накопления. Метки и уровни помогаю
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
DoctorEdge V LINE Pump it Dump it Strategy Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Индикаторы
DoctorEdge V-LINE (Pump it & Dump it) Strategy Pro Confirms trend direction using smart momentum logic and key price behavior How It Works DoctorEdge V-LINE is a smart visual indicator designed to detect trend impulses and confirm their strength based on how price reacts around certain dynamic zones. Buy Trend: When price reaches level -20 , the line turns green , signaling a potential buy . If price breaks above level 0 and the line stays green, the uptrend is confirmed . If price doe
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
Ponokawan Price Action Pattern Tracer
Danang Setiadji
Индикаторы
PRICE ACTION PATTERN TRACER PRO Institutional Multi-Indicator Price Action Analysis, Trap Detection & Dynamic Demand/Supply Zones Created by Ponokawan OVERVIEW Price Action Pattern Tracer Pro   is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to bridge the gap between pure price action trading and institutional momentum confirmation. Most price action indicators blindly paint arrows on every candlestick pattern—leading traders directly into   false breakouts, bull traps, and be
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Horizon Trend Matrix Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT5
Keijinro Mizutani
Индикаторы
Horizon Trend Matrix Multi Timeframe Dashboard A multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that displays the trend status of three timeframes (H1, M15, M5) in real time directly on your chart. Key Features Real-time trend visualization across 3 timeframes using color-coded bars (Blue = Bullish, Red = Bearish, Gray = Neutral) Supports 12 types of moving averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, HMA, RMA, VWMA, ALMA, KAMA, LSMA, WMA, ZLEMA One-click MA type switching directly from the dashboard Automatic Buy/Se
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Индикаторы
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Potential Reversal Price
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the exa
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Your Pointer - это не обычный форекс канал. Этот коридор выстраивается на основании анализа нескольких свечей, начиная от последней, в результате чего определяются экстремумы исследуемого промежутка. Именно они и создают линии канала. Он как и все каналы имеет среднюю линию а также линию максимума и минимума. Этот канал стоит внимания из-за своего необычного поведения. Применение индикатора Your Pointer позволяет трейдеру вовремя отреагировать на выход цены за границы установленного для нее кан
CrossPoint5
Denis Trubachev
Индикаторы
CrossPoint5   - индикатор, помощник начинающим трейдерам. В дополнение к стандартной функции "Перекрестие" (Ctrl + F),  CrossPoint5   покажет как правильно установить уровни   StopLoss   и   TakeProfit   с учетом минимально допустимого уровня, рассчитает количество пунктов между двумя точками и переведет это в валюту счета, учитывая предполагаемый лот сделки. Бывает, при открытии сделки, начинающий трейдер совершенно забывает про   спред. В едь по умолчанию линия   Ask  отключена и на инструмент
Market Profile Suite
Muhammad Minhas Qamar
Индикаторы
Developed by MMQ —  Market Profile Suite   Was: $79 Now: $59 A comprehensive Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes price distribution through TPO (Time Price Opportunity) analysis. The implementation draws from concepts presented in Jim Dalton's "Mind Over Markets," providing traders with tools to understand market structure, value areas, and volume distribution across multiple timeframes and session configurations. Links [ Documentation  |  Video  | More ] Feature Highlight
Trend Detective Indicator MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend. It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters. Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 8
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Эксперты
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Moving Average Ribbon
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MOVING AVERAGE RIBBON Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics – The Next-Gen Trend Visualizer Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics is a futuristic multi-layer Moving Average system engineered to visualize trend momentum, volatility balance, and market rhythm in one adaptive ribbon. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, flexibility, and automation — this tool transforms the classic MA visualization into a dynamic analytical framework. Core Concept The indicator creates a multi-tier MA Ribbon that adapts to the cho
FREE
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blo
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This is
FREE
Kaufmans AMA Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Индикаторы
RITZ Candle Kaufman’s AMA is a precision market-flow indicator built around Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA / AMA) — a dynamic smoothing algorithm that automatically adjusts to changing volatility. This enhanced version interprets AMA momentum directly into smart candle-color signals , giving traders a clean, noise-filtered view of trend strength and directional bias. Where most indicators repaint or react too slowly, RITZ Candle AMA delivers stable, non-repainting color shifts based on
FREE
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " > Check My Product is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines   ZigZag precision ,   fractal
FREE
Dxy Vs Market
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
USD STRENGHT VERSUS MARKET USD (DXY) Versus Market Panel is a professional visual indicator designed to analyze US Dollar strength and pressure against major trading symbols in real time. The indicator compares USD performance (based on DXY logic or internal strength calculation) versus selected symbols, allowing traders to quickly identify dominant currency flow, relative strength, and market bias from a single panel view. Built with a clean, lightweight, and non-intrusive panel , this tool hel
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Conspiracy 16
Syamsurizal Dimjati
3 (1)
Утилиты
Ritz Conspiracy 16 – Многоуровневая Система Рыночной Интеллигенции Ritz Conspiracy 16 — это многоуровневый аналитический индикатор, который объединяет 16 ключевых технических индикаторов в единую визуальную панель. Разработанный на основе концепции market intelligence , он функционирует как командный центр, читающий поведение рынка с разных сторон: тренд, волатильность, моментум, объёмы и структура цены. Используя «конспиративный» подход, индикатор связывает мелкие сигналы от 16 алгоритмов в еди
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Buy Sell Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY and SELL smart The BUY and SELL Smart Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashScalp delivers   instant signal fee
Resonance Eco1
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION) Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window. This module combines: RSI overbought / oversold interaction Volume behavior relative to its moving average ATR expansion and compression analysis Wick rejection strength (price rejection power) Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier) Stochastic fast crossing for
Fibo Price Action
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBO PRICE ACTION This indicator is a Smart OHLC–based Market Analysis and Fibonacci Zone system designed to combine visual clarity, adaptive market structure analysis, and volatility-aware strength detection into a single professional trading tool. Key Features Advanced Visual Themes Supports multiple candle and UI themes (Classic, Ocean, Forest, Gold, Neon, etc.) to adapt the chart appearance to different trading styles and preferences. Smart Fibonacci Zones Fibonacci zones can be calculate
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв