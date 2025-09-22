SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Adaptive Gold Scalper V2
Fan Yang

Adaptive Gold Scalper V2

Fan Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 179%
AmillexGlobal-Major
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
39 (82.97%)
Loss Trades:
8 (17.02%)
Best trade:
477.75 USD
Worst trade:
-544.28 USD
Gross Profit:
3 663.41 USD (3 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 877.27 USD (1 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 146.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 146.21 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
0.05%
Max deposit load:
92.43%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
22 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
31 (65.96%)
Short Trades:
16 (34.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
38.00 USD
Average Profit:
93.93 USD
Average Loss:
-234.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-762.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-762.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
52.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.91 USD
Maximal:
772.67 USD (44.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.12% (768.92 USD)
By Equity:
4.66% (78.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 47
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 2.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +477.75 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 146.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -762.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AmillexGlobal-Major" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA(Adaptive SR Trend):https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150352
No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 02:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Adaptive Gold Scalper V2
30 USD per month
179%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
14
100%
47
82%
0%
1.95
38.00
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.