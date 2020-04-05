Elliott Ascend
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 10
Elliott Ascend
Elliott Ascend is an automated trend and level-trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for selective trading on the D1 and W1 timeframes.
The EA combines closed-candle momentum confirmation, directional-strength analysis, Elliott Wave structure and Fibonacci confluence mapping. Its internal filters are designed to distinguish directional price movement from weaker or incomplete signals.
Main Features
- Independent D1 and W1 trade evaluation
- Closed-candle entry confirmation
- Momentum and directional-strength filtering
- Elliott Wave structure detection
- Fibonacci support and resistance zones
- Structural stop-loss placement
- Momentum-reversal exits
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Portfolio and daily-loss controls
- Correlated-symbol exposure filtering
- Volatility protection
- Optional wave labels, zones and trade-level displays
- No grid or martingale position multiplication
Trade Management
Every trade receives a protective stop based on confirmed market structure rather than a fixed arbitrary distance.
Open positions remain active while the underlying momentum conditions are maintained. Exits are evaluated after completed candles when the system detects a confirmed momentum reversal.Position size is calculated from the distance between the entry and structural stop loss. Under the default configuration, the EA targets approximately 0.5% account-equity risk for D1 trades and 0.45% for W1 trades. New entries are rejected when their estimated risk would raise combined open-position risk above 2% of current equity. A separate daily-equity protection gate blocks additional entries after a 3% daily drawdown is detected. Actual losses may differ during price gaps, slippage or abnormal market execution.
Recommended Use
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Trading timeframes: D1 and W1
- Installation: One EA instance per trading symbol
- Trading style: Higher-timeframe momentum and structural trend participation
Sufficient historical data should be downloaded before testing. Results may differ between brokers because of spreads, execution, symbol specifications and price history.
Evaluate Before Purchase
A one-month rental is available for evaluating Elliott Ascend with your preferred symbols, broker conditions and risk settings.
The Market demo can also be tested through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
Updates and Support
Updates are delivered through the MQL5 Market and may include compatibility maintenance, corrections and measured refinements to the existing system.
Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and messaging facilities.
Risk Notice
Elliott Ascend does not guarantee profits. Historical testing cannot predict future performance. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of capital.