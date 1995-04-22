Elliott Ascend

Elliott Ascend is an automated trend and level-trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for selective trading on the D1 and W1 timeframes.

The EA combines closed-candle momentum confirmation, directional-strength analysis, Elliott Wave structure and Fibonacci confluence mapping. Its internal filters are designed to distinguish directional price movement from weaker or incomplete signals.

Main Features

Independent D1 and W1 trade evaluation

Closed-candle entry confirmation

Momentum and directional-strength filtering

Elliott Wave structure detection

Fibonacci support and resistance zones

Structural stop-loss placement

Momentum-reversal exits

Percentage-based position sizing

Portfolio and daily-loss controls

Correlated-symbol exposure filtering

Volatility protection

Optional wave labels, zones and trade-level displays

No grid or martingale position multiplication

Trade Management

Every trade receives a protective stop based on confirmed market structure rather than a fixed arbitrary distance.

Open positions remain active while the underlying momentum conditions are maintained. Exits are evaluated after completed candles when the system detects a confirmed momentum reversal.

Recommended Use

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading timeframes: D1 and W1

Installation: One EA instance per trading symbol

Trading style: Higher-timeframe momentum and structural trend participation

Position size is calculated from the distance between the entry and structural stop loss. Under the default configuration, the EA targets approximately 0.5% account-equity risk for D1 trades and 0.45% for W1 trades. New entries are rejected when their estimated risk would raise combined open-position risk above 2% of current equity. A separate daily-equity protection gate blocks additional entries after a 3% daily drawdown is detected. Actual losses may differ during price gaps, slippage or abnormal market execution.

Sufficient historical data should be downloaded before testing. Results may differ between brokers because of spreads, execution, symbol specifications and price history.

Evaluate Before Purchase

A one-month rental is available for evaluating Elliott Ascend with your preferred symbols, broker conditions and risk settings.

The Market demo can also be tested through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Updates and Support

Updates are delivered through the MQL5 Market and may include compatibility maintenance, corrections and measured refinements to the existing system.

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and messaging facilities.

Risk Notice

Elliott Ascend does not guarantee profits. Historical testing cannot predict future performance. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of capital.