Gold Range Grid Mean Reversion

GOLD REGIME H1 PRO - VERSION 4.00

Version 4.00 replaces the former ADX/MACD engine with a causal long/short regime model for XAUUSD H1. It uses confirmed closed bars, dual EMA structures, realized-volatility targeting and equity-aware exposure. The product title is historical; the current strategy is a trend-regime EA, not a grid.

LAUNCH OFFER

USD 99 for unlimited use, with a USD 39 one-month rental option. Try the free demo and test it with your own broker before buying.

PUBLISHED PROFIT MAX ADD BACKTEST

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Period: 01 January 2020 to 15 July 2026

Model: Every tick based on real ticks

Broker data: IC Markets EU

Initial deposit: USD 5,000.00

Final balance: USD 73,405.45

Net profit: +USD 68,405.45

Net return: +1,368.11%

Profit Factor: 2.88

Sharpe Ratio reported by MT5: 5.03

Recovery Factor: 2.91

Maximum relative equity drawdown: 58.39%

Total trades: 1,693

Win rate: 52.81%

Long trades: 1,461

Short trades: 232

Ticks processed: 258,470,283

History quality reported by MT5: 4% real ticks

The 58.39% drawdown is intentionally shown. Profit Max Add is an ultra-aggressive optional profile designed for maximum historical return, not capital preservation.

INDEPENDENT YEARLY TESTS - EACH RESET TO USD 5,000

2020: +65.78%

2021: -20.04%

2022: +25.93%

2023: +17.91%

2024: +16.78%

2025: +259.20%

2026: +31.47% through 15 July

The losing 2021 result is shown deliberately. These annual tests use the MT5 1-minute OHLC model and are not compounded together.

CHRONOLOGICAL VALIDATION

2020-2023: +98.57%, Profit Factor 1.44, maximum equity drawdown 58.46%, 796 trades.

2024-2026: +556.70%, Profit Factor 3.37, maximum equity drawdown 34.55%, 433 trades.

The same signal and risk settings are used in both blocks.

HOW THE REGIME ENGINE WORKS

• Decisions are made from confirmed closed H1 bars only; no repainting and no future-data offsets.

• Separate long and short EMA structures identify persistent Gold regimes.

• A 1.50% entry band, 0.30% exit hysteresis band and six-bar confirmation reduce whipsaw entries.

• A 480-hour realized-volatility estimate controls equity-aware position size.

• Long and short exposure can be scaled independently.

• Delta rebalancing adjusts only the difference between current and required exposure.

• A maximum-spread filter blocks poor execution conditions.

• A 6 ATR catastrophe stop and 12-bar stop cooldown are built in.

• Daily-loss, peak-equity drawdown, minimum-lot risk and directional broker-volume guards are built in.

• No DLL and no WebRequest are required.

ONE BOUNDED ADVERSE-MOVE ADD

The optional add is disabled in the robust defaults. When enabled, it can activate only while the existing position is losing, after an adverse move of 0.75 hourly volatility units, and only while the raw regime remains valid.

There is at most one additional tranche. It is a fixed fraction of the base target, with no multiplier, no recovery chain and no grid sequence. The original catastrophe stop is preserved and is never moved farther away. The add state is stored so a terminal or VPS restart cannot create a second tranche.

ROBUST DEFAULT PROFILE

• Target volatility: 14%

• Base exposure cap: 1.35x

• Long scale: 1.00

• Short scale: 0.50

• Adverse-move add: disabled

• Daily-loss guard: 3%

• Peak-equity drawdown guard: 25%

• Catastrophe-stop risk cap: 2%

• Minimum-lot stop-risk cap: 2%

These are the defaults embedded in the Market build.

OPTIONAL PROFIT MAX ADD SETTINGS

The published high-return screenshots use: target volatility 60%; base exposure cap 6.0x; long scale 1.00; short scale 0.40; adverse-move add enabled; trigger 0.75 sigma; add scale 0.50; total add exposure cap 9.0x; add stop-risk cap 12%; daily-loss guard 10%; peak-equity guard 70%; catastrophe-stop and minimum-lot risk caps 8%.

This profile is not suitable for conservative accounts. Reduce target volatility and exposure caps if you cannot tolerate a 50-60% drawdown.

INSTALLATION

1. Open your broker's Gold chart, for example XAUUSD or XAUUSD with a broker suffix.

2. Set the chart to H1.

3. Attach the EA and enable Algo Trading.

4. Keep the embedded robust defaults initially, or enter the Profit Max Add values only if you explicitly accept its risk.

5. Backtest with your broker's contract size, spread, commission, swaps and history before live use.

6. Use a VPS for continuous operation.

RISK WARNING

This is a leveraged Gold CFD Expert Advisor. Backtests are hypothetical and depend on broker data, spread, commission, swaps, slippage, execution and contract specifications. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Large drawdowns, losing years and loss of capital are possible. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Эксперты
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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