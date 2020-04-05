Golden Parse

Golden Parse is a high-precision algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Built on pure structural logic, classical Support and Resistance, and real-time trend parsing, this EA operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously to identify high-probability breakout and rejection zones. By verifying market structure across both macro and micro chart periods, Golden Parse delivers surgical entry precision without relying on laggy retail indicators.

Launch Offer & Pricing Progress:

  • Tier 1: ($149): Next 5 copies — Includes USD Boss for FREE

  • Tier 2: The price will increase by $50 for every 5 licenses sold after this, until it reaches the final fixed price of $1,099.

Note: If you secure a license during Tier 2, drop me a private message here on MQL5 after your purchase to get your copy of USD Boss.

The Trading Philosophy

Gold is one of the most volatile and heavily traded assets in the world, often producing false breakouts on lower timeframes that trap retail traders.

Golden Parse solves this by acting as a multi-timeframe data processor. It maps out major Support and Resistance levels on higher timeframes to establish the true market bias, then parses lower timeframe price action for precise entry execution. By ensuring that a lower-timeframe breakout aligns perfectly with macro-scale structural waves, the EA filters out market noise and enters trades only when multiple chart periods converge in absolute agreement.

Core Architecture

  • Gold-Exclusive Optimization: The EA is purpose-built and highly optimized solely to execute trades on XAUUSD / GOLD.

  • Multi-Timeframe Harmony: Under the hood, the system monitors and parses data across multiple chart periods simultaneously. It requires a lower-timeframe setup to align with macro structural levels, significantly reducing the "false breakouts" that occur on single-timeframe charts.

  • Dynamic Structural Mapping: Automatically detects and plots high-probability Support, Resistance, and Supply/Demand zones on Gold, updating key levels in real time as price action develops.

  • Strict Single Trade Execution: Built with uncompromising capital preservation rules. The EA manages only one trade at a time. Your account is never overexposed to market volatility.

  • Hard Risk Protection: Every single entry is secured by a hard Stop Loss and an optimized Take Profit from the exact microsecond of execution.

  • Zero Dangerous Recovery Logic: This system completely rejects high-risk, account-blowing mechanics. There are no grids, no martingale recovery, no cost-averaging, and no hidden risks.

Transparent by Design. Grounded in Logic.

Golden Parse is engineered for professional traders who value transparency, pure market logic, and strict risk management.

What this EA is NOT: This software is entirely free from overhyped, black-box marketing gimmicks. It does NOT use Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Neural Networks, or Machine Learning.

Instead, Golden Parse relies entirely on proven mathematical principles, rapid chart calculation, and real-time multi-timeframe structural parsing. It transforms complex price action into clear, rule-based algorithmic execution on Gold.

How to Setup Golden Parse

Setting up the EA is incredibly simple and takes less than a minute. There is absolutely no complicated configuration required.

Unlike other robots on the market, you do not need to copy and paste external URLs into your terminal settings for the news filter to function. Golden Parse reads data directly from the built-in, native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar automatically.

All you have to do to get started is:

  1. Open a clean XAUUSD (Gold) chart on your MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Drag and drop Golden Parse MT5 onto the chart.

  3. Check the "Allow Algo Trading" box in the EA's settings window.

  4. Select your preferred risk parameters from the input tab, click OK, and the EA will handle everything else for you.

Recommended Environment

  • Traded Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD Only

  • Timeframe: Any (The internal multi-timeframe logic processes all necessary chart periods automatically)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or STP brokerages with low spreads and rapid execution. Swap-free accounts are highly recommended for optimal performance.

Risk Disclosure

Golden Parse is designed to identify potential trading opportunities on Gold, but all trading involves risk and losses can occur. Past performance does not guarantee future results. We recommend testing the EA on a demo account first to understand how it works before using it on a live account.


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