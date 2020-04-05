Apex Gold Momentum M1

Apex Gold Momentum is an automated trading system developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, specifically optimized for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe. The Expert Advisor utilizes a price momentum breakout strategy designed to identify and execute trades during periods of high market liquidity. The algorithm analyzes real-time price dynamics and velocity to determine potential entry points when major price barriers are broken, avoiding lagging standard technical indicators.





​ The trading logic is based on dynamic breakout principles calculated from adaptive volatility measurements. The system filters market noise by verifying price action acceleration before generating an order. Additionally, it includes a progressive lot-sizing recovery mechanism to manage positions after periods of sideways market consolidation. A built-in protection protocol resets the transaction volume to the initial base value after a predefined consecutive sequence of losses to manage account exposure.









​ Main Features





The Expert Advisor incorporates a trailing stop mechanism designed to secure profits dynamically during swift price movements. The software functions continuously across major global trading sessions, including London, New York, and Tokyo. To preserve execution quality, an integrated spread filter blocks order placement if the broker's current spread exceeds the user-defined maximum threshold. The source code is optimized for low-latency environment execution.





​ Recommendations

​-Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

​-Timeframe: M1

-​Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero -Spread with low commission

​-Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended

​-Minimum Deposit: 100 USD for basic configurations; 500 USD or more for standard risk settings

​-VPS: A virtual private server with low latency to the broker's server is recommended for 24/5 operational stability





​Input Parameters

-​Base Lot: The initial volume for the opening trade.

​-Lot Step: The multiplier or addition coefficient applied during the recovery phase.

-​TP/SL Pips: Take Profit and Stop Loss values adapted to intraday gold volatility.

​-Trailing Start: The distance in pips required to activate the profit tracking mechanism.





​ Risk Disclaimer

​Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future market results. This software utilizes an aggressive intra-day execution strategy, and users are advised to manage risks according to their financial capabilities.