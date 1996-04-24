PriceMagnet Volume Profile

Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it.

PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window, and exactly where price is statistically "magnetized" to return.

What it does

Every bar in your lookback range is broken down and its traded volume is distributed across the price levels it touched. This builds a true price-by-price volume map, not just a time-by-time one. From that map, PriceMagnet automatically calculates:

Point of Control (POC) — the single price level with the highest traded volume in the range. This is the market's fair-value magnet, marked with a bold gold histogram row and a dashed horizontal line that extends across your chart so you never lose track of it, even scrolling far into price history.

— the single price level with the highest traded volume in the range. This is the market's fair-value magnet, marked with a bold gold histogram row and a dashed horizontal line that extends across your chart so you never lose track of it, even scrolling far into price history. Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the price band containing 70% (adjustable) of all traded volume, calculated using a proper expansion algorithm that grows outward from the POC toward whichever neighboring level holds more volume, exactly the way professional order-flow platforms compute it. The upper and lower boundaries are drawn as dotted reference lines so you can instantly see the "accepted" trading range versus the levels the market rejected.

— the price band containing 70% (adjustable) of all traded volume, calculated using a proper expansion algorithm that grows outward from the POC toward whichever neighboring level holds more volume, exactly the way professional order-flow platforms compute it. The upper and lower boundaries are drawn as dotted reference lines so you can instantly see the "accepted" trading range versus the levels the market rejected. Colour-coded histogram — high volume nodes, value-area nodes, and low-volume/rejected nodes are rendered in distinct colours so thin, low-liquidity zones (natural breakout and stop-run areas) jump out visually from thick, high-liquidity zones (natural reversal and mean-reversion areas).

Built-in re-entry alert engine

PriceMagnet doesn't just draw a picture — it watches it. When live price re-enters the high-volume zone around the POC or Value Area after having left it, the indicator fires a configurable alert through popup, push notification, email, or sound, so you catch mean-reversion setups and fair-value retests without staring at the screen. A buffer zone (in points) prevents false triggers from wick noise right at the boundary.

Professional on-chart dashboard

Unlike the cluttered, hard-to-read volume tools common on the Market, PriceMagnet includes a genuinely professional dashboard panel: a dark, bordered, corner-anchored info card with a bold header bar and clean labelled rows for POC, VAH, VAL, total volume analyzed, bars analyzed, live alert-arm status, and last-update timestamp. It's designed to look like something from a paid institutional terminal, not a placeholder text box — and it updates automatically every time the profile recalculates.

Fully customizable

Every visual element — row colours, POC/VA line colours, dashboard corner, opacity, histogram width, number of price bins, lookback length, value-area percentage, and alert channels — is exposed as an input, so you can match it to your own chart theme and trading style, from scalping XAUUSD on M1 to swing trading indices on H4.

Who it's for

Day traders and scalpers who trade mean-reversion back into high-volume zones, breakout traders who want to see exactly which low-volume "air gaps" price can move through quickly, and any trader who wants an institutional-grade read on where real volume — not just price — has actually traded. Works on any symbol and any timeframe with sufficient historical volume data.

No repainting of historical volume once calculated, no external DLLs, no hidden dependencies — a clean, self-contained MT5 indicator ready to run on any chart.