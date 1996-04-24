PriceMagnet Volume Profile

PriceMagnet Volume Profile

Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it.

PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window, and exactly where price is statistically "magnetized" to return.

What it does

Every bar in your lookback range is broken down and its traded volume is distributed across the price levels it touched. This builds a true price-by-price volume map, not just a time-by-time one. From that map, PriceMagnet automatically calculates:

  • Point of Control (POC) — the single price level with the highest traded volume in the range. This is the market's fair-value magnet, marked with a bold gold histogram row and a dashed horizontal line that extends across your chart so you never lose track of it, even scrolling far into price history.
  • Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the price band containing 70% (adjustable) of all traded volume, calculated using a proper expansion algorithm that grows outward from the POC toward whichever neighboring level holds more volume, exactly the way professional order-flow platforms compute it. The upper and lower boundaries are drawn as dotted reference lines so you can instantly see the "accepted" trading range versus the levels the market rejected.
  • Colour-coded histogram — high volume nodes, value-area nodes, and low-volume/rejected nodes are rendered in distinct colours so thin, low-liquidity zones (natural breakout and stop-run areas) jump out visually from thick, high-liquidity zones (natural reversal and mean-reversion areas).

Built-in re-entry alert engine

PriceMagnet doesn't just draw a picture — it watches it. When live price re-enters the high-volume zone around the POC or Value Area after having left it, the indicator fires a configurable alert through popup, push notification, email, or sound, so you catch mean-reversion setups and fair-value retests without staring at the screen. A buffer zone (in points) prevents false triggers from wick noise right at the boundary.

Professional on-chart dashboard

Unlike the cluttered, hard-to-read volume tools common on the Market, PriceMagnet includes a genuinely professional dashboard panel: a dark, bordered, corner-anchored info card with a bold header bar and clean labelled rows for POC, VAH, VAL, total volume analyzed, bars analyzed, live alert-arm status, and last-update timestamp. It's designed to look like something from a paid institutional terminal, not a placeholder text box — and it updates automatically every time the profile recalculates.

Fully customizable

Every visual element — row colours, POC/VA line colours, dashboard corner, opacity, histogram width, number of price bins, lookback length, value-area percentage, and alert channels — is exposed as an input, so you can match it to your own chart theme and trading style, from scalping XAUUSD on M1 to swing trading indices on H4.

Who it's for

Day traders and scalpers who trade mean-reversion back into high-volume zones, breakout traders who want to see exactly which low-volume "air gaps" price can move through quickly, and any trader who wants an institutional-grade read on where real volume — not just price — has actually traded. Works on any symbol and any timeframe with sufficient historical volume data.

No repainting of historical volume once calculated, no external DLLs, no hidden dependencies — a clean, self-contained MT5 indicator ready to run on any chart.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Relicus LLC
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RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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Индикаторы
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
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TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
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Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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