CRT Master Indicator MT4

CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.

The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles.

An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 profile.

Key Features

Market Phase Identification : Automatically marks Accumulation (range creation), Manipulation (liquidity sweeps), and Distribution (expansion moves).

: Automatically marks Accumulation (range creation), Manipulation (liquidity sweeps), and Distribution (expansion moves). Flexible Range Models : Supports standard Higher Timeframe (HTF) ranges (such as H4 or D1) as well as custom intraday session windows (e.g., Asian Session).

: Supports standard Higher Timeframe (HTF) ranges (such as H4 or D1) as well as custom intraday session windows (e.g., Asian Session). Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles : Overlays higher timeframe candle structures directly on the chart for continuous context without needing multiple chart windows.

: Overlays higher timeframe candle structures directly on the chart for continuous context without needing multiple chart windows. Manipulation Depth Filter : Requires sweeps to breach range boundaries by a configurable percentage before confirming a setup.

: Requires sweeps to breach range boundaries by a configurable percentage before confirming a setup. Real-Time Notifications: Triggers terminal alerts and push notifications when a manipulation setup closes back inside the range.

Parameters and Settings

Core Range Settings

Range Calculation Mode : Select Higher Timeframe mode or Custom Time Range mode.

: Select Higher Timeframe mode or Custom Time Range mode. Range Timeframe : Defines the HTF period used for range calculation (e.g., PERIOD_H4).

: Defines the HTF period used for range calculation (e.g., PERIOD_H4). Custom Start Time / End Time : Specifies start and end hours/minutes for session ranges.

: Specifies start and end hours/minutes for session ranges. Custom Max Manip Time : Deadline for manipulation occurrence before invalidation.

: Deadline for manipulation occurrence before invalidation. Minimum Range Size (Points): Minimum range height required to generate setups.

Trading Logic and Filters

Trade Direction : Filter setups for Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Previous Range Bias.

: Filter setups for Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Previous Range Bias. Max Signals Per Range : Maximum number of signals allowed per accumulation range.

: Maximum number of signals allowed per accumulation range. Use Manipulation Filter : Toggles strict minimum sweep percentage requirement.

: Toggles strict minimum sweep percentage requirement. Minimum Manipulation Depth (%) : Minimum required sweep depth relative to the base range size.

: Minimum required sweep depth relative to the base range size. Confirmation Candles: Number of candles required to close inside the range to confirm a setup.

Visual Options

Show Accumulation / Manipulation / Distribution : Toggles visibility for each phase box.

: Toggles visibility for each phase box. Show HTF Ghost Candles : Enables or disables higher timeframe candle overlay.

: Enables or disables higher timeframe candle overlay. Lookback Ranges: Number of historical ranges rendered on chart to optimize visual performance.

Notifications