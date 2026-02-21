EAs Manager : HOW IT WORKS WITH OTHER EAs

📈 BENEFITS

For Traders Running Multiple EAs:

✅ Unified Risk - One set of rules for all strategies

✅ No Communication Needed - EAs don't need to talk to each other

✅ Automatic Profit Taking - Never leave profits unprotected

✅ Breakeven Protection - Moves stops to entry after first target

✅ Drawdown Prevention - Stops all trading before big losses

For Manual Traders:

✅ Automated Trade Management - Set it and forget it

✅ Consistent Rules - Same protection for every trade

✅ No Emotions - Takes profits automatically at your targets

⚙️ QUICK START GUIDE

Basic Setup (2 minutes):

Attach to ANY chart (EURUSD M5 or Any) Configure your risk:

MaxDailyLoss = 300 MaxDailyProfit = 500

3.Set partial close levels (choose one mode):

UsePercentageMode = false Level1Value = 30 Level2Value = 50 UsePercentageMode = true Level1Value = 0.17 Level2Value = 0.28

4.Enable filters as needed:

EnableTimeFilter = true TradingHours = 1 - 23 EnableNewsFilter = true

Advanced Options:

Symbol whitelist : MonitoredSymbols = "XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD"

Magic number filter : Target specific EAs only

Midnight close : Auto-close all at end of day

Profit/Loss percentages: Close at 5% gain / 2% loss









How Our EAs Manager handle other EAs SL and TP levels?

The EA Manager can and will modify stop loss and take profit levels set by other EAs, it can also add protection to naked trades . Here's what happens:

Scenario 1: Other EA has SL at 50 pips, Your Manager wants BE at 30 pips

Other EA SL: 50 pips away Price moves 30 pips → Your Manager modifies SL to BE (0 pips) Result: SL MOVED from 50 to 0 (breakeven) ✅ Works - Manager's rule overrides

Scenario 2: Other EA has trailing stop, Your Manager wants BE Other EA's trailing stop: moving SL up slowly Your Manager: wants immediate BE at 30 pips When price hits 30 pips, Manager sets SL to BE Result: SL forced to BE immediately, overriding the slow trail ✅ Works - Manager takes control Scenario 3: Conflict - Both try to modify simultaneously Other EA: "Modify SL to 45" Your Manager: "Modify SL to 30" Last one wins! Usually the last modification sent to broker ⚠️ Potential conflict - but broker handles sequentially

Our recommandation : Let the EA Manager be the single source of truth for all exits. Disable SL/TP in all other EAs (SL,TP.. =0), use percentage-based partial closes, and monitor everything from one dashboard. f you prefer partial close based on pips/points instead of percentage, we suggest running a separate EA for each symbol type. For example, use one EA Manager for forex pairs only, another for indices only, and configure each with its own filters.





📋 SUMMARY