LFA EA Pro

Overview

TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket, adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status.

Core Features

TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)

  • Sharkfin (ReEntry)

  • MBL Cross

  • MA Cross (Green/Red cross)

Level Guide Filter

  • Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50):

    • ZONE mode

    • CROSS50 mode

  • Custom mid level and tolerance

Trend Filters

  • Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)

  • Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)

Entry Modes

  • Conservative mode: one basket at a time per symbol

  • Aggressive mode: allows multiple baskets

  • Optional Final EMA confirmation (fast/slow entry EMAs)

Grid Basket Logic

  • Grid adds triggered only after price moves by GridStepPoints

  • Limits maximum additions with Max_Adds

  • Controls progression with Lot_Factor

  • Debounce control: MinSecondsBetweenAdds

Basket Exit System

  • Basket TP options:

    • Pips from break-even (supports Dynamic TP: different TP when no add vs after add)

    • Money target

    • % of equity target

  • Basket SL options:

    • Money stop

    • % of equity stop

    • Off

Trend Cut Exit (Optional)

  • EMA-based exit confirmation after holding minimum bars

  • Designed to reduce exposure during sustained trend reversal conditions

On-Chart Dashboard
Displays:

  • Mode, spread, filters status

  • Balance, equity, floating P/L

  • Total baskets, total orders, lots, SL hit count

  • Day/Week/Month/Year closed P/L

  • Signal-by-signal open trade breakdown

  • Basket rows with lots, BE price, floating and net P/L

  • Last trade error (for debugging)

Prop Firm Panel (DISPLAY ONLY)
Includes a prop-style tracking panel:

  • Profit %, daily DD %, max DD %

  • Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: This panel is for display only and does not block trading.

Inputs & Customization (Quick Guide)

  • InpTF: timeframe used for signal calculations

  • Lot Mode: Fixed lots or Risk %

  • GridStepPoints / Max_Adds / Lot_Factor: grid behaviour

  • Basket TP/SL: basket-level exits

  • Dynamic TP: different TP depending on adds

  • Trend Filters: EMA/HMA optional filters

  • Execution Guards: spread limit, slippage, cooldown

Important Notes

  • Works best on major FX pairs with stable spread and good liquidity.

  • Use MaxSpreadPoints to protect against poor fills.

  • For HMA filter, enable UseHMAFilter only if the required HMA indicator is installed and available.

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

What’s New in v2.30a

Market validation-safe execution
The EA now prevents trade placement when margin is insufficient, improving stability during low-balance environments and automated tests.

Recommended Setup

  • Timeframe: M15 / H1

  • Start with conservative settings:

    • Conservative mode

    • Low fixed lots or low risk %

    • Moderate grid step

    • Tight spread filter

  • Increase aggressiveness only after forward testing.

Disclaimer

Trading is risky. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.


Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
ОСТАЛОСЬ ТОЛЬКО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 ПО 1000 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 1600 ДОЛЛАРОВ. ForexKing — это советник, который анализирует данные и, по сути, является советником, следующим за трендом, который стремится извлечь выгоду из всех хороших торговых установок во всех трендах и торгует парой Gbpusd Forex и другими парами. Этот советник будет иметь наилучшую возможность для ввода ордеров во время трендового рыночного состояния. Самое большое отличие ForexKing заключается в то
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
PO Osaa Simple Beginner
Samuel Akinbowale
Эксперты
PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner — это простой и удобный советник, предназначенный для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Предназначен для самостоятельного использования. Эксперт PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner открывает несколько рыночных ордеров на основе авторского алгоритма и модифицирует их, устанавливая тейк-профит и стоп-лосс. Например: если есть условия для покупки, советник открывает ордер на покупку, а затем изменяет его, устанавливая стоп-лосс в xPip и тейк-профит в (xPip)*3. Советник может использовать фор
FREE
Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
Эксперты
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Эксперты
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия советника основана на теории фракталов: фрактал — множество, обладающее свойством самоподобия (объект, в точности или приближённо совпадающий с частью себя самого, то есть целое имеет ту же форму, что и одна или более частей).  Торговый эксперт анализирует четыре фрактальных порядка ценовых формаций - одного фрактального порядка вниз, фрактального порядка текущего таймфрейма и двух порядков фракталов старших таймфреймом.  Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты для настроек по умолчанию: 5
Accelerator EA
Leonid Basis
Эксперты
Советник Accelerator EA использует трендовую стратегию, основанную на индикаторе AC-Complete (www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24613). "Технический Индикатор Ускорения/Замедления (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC) измеряет ускорение и замедление текущей движущей силы. Этот индикатор будет изменять направление перед изменением движущей силы, а она в свою очередь будет изменять свое направление перед изменением цены. Понимание того, что АС является более ранним преду
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Эксперты
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
