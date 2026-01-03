==============================================================================

DIVERGENCE HUNTER PRO v2.01

Advanced Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System

==============================================================================





🎯 OVERVIEW

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Divergence Hunter Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator

that automatically identifies high-probability trading opportunities using

advanced multi-factor confluence analysis. Unlike basic divergence indicators,

this tool combines oscillator divergence with Volume Confirmation, Support/

Resistance levels, Candle Patterns, and Multi-Timeframe analysis to filter

out weak signals and highlight only the strongest setups.





✅ Works on ALL timeframes (M1 to MN)

✅ Works on ALL instruments (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities)

✅ Non-repainting signals

✅ Real-time alerts (Pop-up, Push, Email)

✅ Auto SL/TP calculation with visual levels









🔥 KEY FEATURES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📊 6 OSCILLATOR OPTIONS

• RSI (Relative Strength Index)

• MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

• Stochastic

• CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

• Momentum

• Awesome Oscillator





📈 4 DIVERGENCE TYPES DETECTED

• Regular Bullish (Trend Reversal - Buy Signal)

• Regular Bearish (Trend Reversal - Sell Signal)

• Hidden Bullish (Trend Continuation - Buy Signal)

• Hidden Bearish (Trend Continuation - Sell Signal)





⚡ ADVANCED PIVOT DETECTION

• Standard Method (classic swing high/low)

• ZigZag Method (more accurate pivots with customizable depth)





🎯 DIVERGENCE STRENGTH SCORE (1-10)

Each signal is rated based on:

• Price movement depth

• Oscillator divergence angle

• Bar distance quality

• Confluence bonuses (+Vol, +SR, +Pattern, +HTF, +2Osc)









🛡️ CONFLUENCE FILTERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📈 VOLUME CONFIRMATION

• Filters signals with volume spikes above moving average

• Customizable period and spike multiplier

• Shows "+Vol" tag when volume confirms





🎯 SUPPORT/RESISTANCE CONFLUENCE

• Checks if divergence occurs at key S/R levels

• Bullish divergence at Support = Higher probability

• Bearish divergence at Resistance = Higher probability

• Shows "+SR" tag when at key level





🕯️ CANDLE PATTERN CONFIRMATION

• Detects Pin Bar (Hammer/Shooting Star)

• Detects Engulfing patterns

• Shows "+Pin", "+Eng", "+Star" tags





📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

• Checks for divergence on Higher Timeframe

• Trade with the bigger picture trend

• Shows "+HTF" tag when HTF confirms





🔄 MULTI-OSCILLATOR CONFLUENCE

• Uses second oscillator for confirmation

• RSI + MACD, Stochastic + CCI, etc.

• Shows "+2Osc" tag when both agree









💰 AUTO TRADING LEVELS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📍 ENTRY / SL / TP LINES

• Clear visual lines with price labels

• Entry = Signal candle close

• SL = Below/Above pivot with buffer

• TP = Based on Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:2)

• Shows pips distance for easy reference





🎯 FIBONACCI PRICE TARGETS

• T1 = 0.618 extension (Gold line)

• T2 = 1.0 extension (Orange line)

• T3 = 1.618 extension (Magenta line)

• All ratios customizable









🎨 VISUAL FEATURES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





• Divergence lines on both Price chart and Indicator window

• Color-coded zones highlighting divergence areas

• Strength labels [1-10] at signal points

• Clean dashboard showing current signal status

• Fully customizable colors for all elements

• Adjustable line width and zone opacity









🔔 ALERT SYSTEM

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





• Pop-up alerts on screen

• Push notifications to mobile

• Email alerts

• Alert message includes: Divergence type, Strength score, Confluence tags









📋 INPUT PARAMETERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





GENERAL SETTINGS

• Oscillator Type: RSI / MACD / Stochastic / CCI / Momentum / AO

• Divergence Type: Regular Only / Hidden Only / Both

• Lookback Range: Number of bars to scan (default: 300)

• Minimum Bars Between Pivots: Avoid false signals (default: 5)





PIVOT DETECTION

• Method: Standard / ZigZag

• ZigZag Depth, Deviation, Backstep parameters





DIVERGENCE QUALITY

• Show Strength Score: true/false

• Minimum Strength: Filter weak signals (1-10)





VOLUME CONFIRMATION

• Enable/Disable

• MA Period and Spike Multiplier





S/R CONFLUENCE

• Enable/Disable

• Lookback bars and Tolerance %





AUTO SL/TP LEVELS

• Enable/Disable

• Risk:Reward Ratio

• SL Buffer in points





CANDLE PATTERN CONFIRMATION

• Enable/Disable

• Require Pattern for Signal





DIVERGENCE ZONES

• Show/Hide zones

• Zone Opacity (0-100%)





PRICE TARGET PROJECTIONS

• Enable/Disable

• Target 1, 2, 3 Fibonacci ratios





MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

• Enable/Disable

• Higher Timeframe selection

• Require HTF Confluence





MULTI-OSCILLATOR CONFLUENCE

• Enable/Disable

• Secondary Oscillator selection

• Require Both Oscillators





INDIVIDUAL OSCILLATOR SETTINGS

• RSI: Period, Applied Price

• MACD: Fast, Slow, Signal, Applied Price

• Stochastic: K, D, Slowing, Method, Price Field

• CCI: Period, Applied Price

• Momentum: Period, Applied Price





ALERTS

• Pop-up, Push, Email toggles





VISUAL SETTINGS

• Colors for all divergence types

• Dashboard background and text colors

• Line width









📈 HOW TO USE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





1. Apply indicator to any chart

2. Wait for divergence signal (arrow on oscillator)

3. Check strength score - higher is better [7+]

4. Look for confluence tags (+Vol, +SR, +HTF, etc.)

5. Use the auto-generated Entry/SL/TP levels

6. Manage your trade accordingly





💡 PRO TIP: Best results when multiple confluence factors align!

Example: "Reg Bull [8] +Vol +SR +Pin" = Very strong signal









⚠️ RECOMMENDATIONS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





• Use on H1 timeframe or higher for best results

• Combine with your own analysis (trend, news, etc.)

• Start with default settings, then customize

• Filter signals with Minimum Strength = 5+ for quality

• Enable S/R Confluence for higher win rate

• Always use proper risk management









🆕 VERSION HISTORY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





v2.01 - Current Release

• Improved SL/TP visualization with labels

• Short lines instead of full-width

• Color-coded price targets

• Better strength label visibility

• Optimized default settings





v2.00

• Added Multi-Timeframe Analysis

• Added Multi-Oscillator Confluence

• Added Divergence Zones

• Added Price Target Projections

• Added Candle Pattern Confirmation

• Added Volume Confirmation

• Added S/R Confluence Check

• Added Auto SL/TP Levels

• Added Strength Scoring System

• Added ZigZag Pivot Detection





v1.00

• Initial release with basic divergence detection









📧 SUPPORT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





For questions, feature requests, or support:

• Leave a comment on the product page

• Contact via MQL5 message





Thank you for choosing Divergence Hunter Pro!

Trade Smart. Trade Safe. 📈





==============================================================================

