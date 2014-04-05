Divergence Hunter Pro

Automatic rsi scanner Rong Yong Yang 지표

This indicator can automatically scan the RSI values of all varieties on the mt5 and set an alarm. Note that it is fully automatic scanning, you do not need to enter which varieties, do not need to open the variety chart, as long as there are some varieties in the market quotation column, will be automatically scanned to reach the set rsi alarm value, will pop up the alarm, and cycle with the market changes to scan the latest RSI values of all varieties, and alarm. This is very helpful to fr