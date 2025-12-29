

SunnyBounce Indicator - Professional Trend Following Signal System





Overview





SunnyBounce Indicator is a powerful and intuitive trend-following tool designed for traders who want clear, actionable signals without the noise. Built on the proven concept of dual exponential moving average crossovers, this indicator identifies optimal entry points when momentum shifts in the market, giving you the confidence to execute trades at the right moment.





Whether you are a beginner learning to read market trends or an experienced trader looking for a reliable confirmation tool, SunnyBounce delivers precise buy and sell signals directly on your chart with a clean, professional visual interface.









How It Works - The Logic Explained





The SunnyBounce Indicator operates on a time-tested principle: when a fast-moving average crosses above a slow-moving average, it signals increasing bullish momentum. Conversely, when the fast-moving average crosses below the slow-moving average, it signals growing bearish pressure.





Here is the detailed logic behind every signal:





Buy Signal Generation

The indicator continuously monitors two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) - a Fast EMA and a Slow EMA. When the Fast EMA value on the current bar rises above the Slow EMA value, while on the previous bar it was equal to or below, a crossover has occurred. This crossover indicates that recent price action is gaining upward momentum compared to the longer-term trend. A green arrow appears below the candle, marking the exact moment to consider a long entry.





Sell Signal Generation

The opposite condition triggers a sell signal. When the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA from above, it indicates that short-term momentum has turned bearish relative to the longer-term average. A red arrow appears above the candle, signaling a potential short entry or exit from long positions.





Signal Filtering System

To prevent overtrading and reduce false signals during choppy market conditions, SunnyBounce includes an intelligent signal spacing feature. You can configure the indicator to wait a specified number of bars between signals. This ensures you only receive high-quality signals and avoid getting caught in whipsaw movements that occur when price oscillates around the moving averages.









Key Features





Visual Signal Arrows

Clear green arrows for buy signals and red arrows for sell signals appear directly on your chart. The arrows are positioned with an adjustable offset from the price bars for easy visibility without obstructing your view of price action.





Dual EMA Display

Both the Fast EMA (displayed as a solid blue line) and the Slow EMA (displayed as a dashed orange line) are plotted on your chart. This allows you to visually confirm crossovers and understand the current trend relationship at a glance.





Interactive Information Panel

A professional on-chart panel displays real-time information including:

- Current status of the indicator

- Live Fast EMA and Slow EMA values

- Last signal type (Buy or Sell)

- Price at last signal

- Number of bars since the last signal was generated

- History of the three most recent signals with timestamps and prices





Signal History Log

An optional detailed signal log panel can be enabled to show the last five signals with complete information including exact timestamps, signal types, entry prices, and EMA values at the time of each signal. This feature is invaluable for reviewing your trading decisions and understanding market behavior.





Fully Customizable Parameters

Every aspect of the indicator can be adjusted to match your trading style:

- Fast and Slow EMA periods to suit any timeframe or instrument

- Signal arrow offset for visual preference

- Applied price type for EMA calculation

- Bar delay between signals for filtering

- Panel colors, font sizes, and positions

- Enable or disable any visual component









Why Choose SunnyBounce





Clean and Professional Design

Unlike cluttered indicators that overwhelm your chart, SunnyBounce maintains a clean aesthetic while providing all the information you need. The visual panels are sleek, modern, and fully customizable.





Optimized Performance

The indicator is coded following MQL5 best practices with proper memory management, resource cleanup, and efficient calculation routines. It will not slow down your terminal or cause performance issues even when running on multiple charts.





Built-in Logging System

For traders who want to analyze their signals, SunnyBounce includes an advanced logging system with automatic file size management and log rotation. You can review detailed signal information in the Experts tab or save logs to files for later analysis.





Works on Any Market

SunnyBounce is effective on forex pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. The EMA crossover logic adapts to any liquid market, and the customizable parameters allow you to optimize settings for your preferred instruments and timeframes.





No Repainting

Once a signal appears on a closed bar, it remains there permanently. SunnyBounce does not repaint or modify historical signals, ensuring what you see in backtesting matches live trading conditions.









Recommended Settings





For Scalping (M1 to M15 timeframes):

Fast EMA Period: 5 to 8

Slow EMA Period: 13 to 21

Bars Delay: 3 to 5





For Day Trading (M30 to H1 timeframes):

Fast EMA Period: 10 to 12

Slow EMA Period: 20 to 26

Bars Delay: 5 to 10





For Swing Trading (H4 to D1 timeframes):

Fast EMA Period: 12 to 20

Slow EMA Period: 26 to 50

Bars Delay: 2 to 5









How to Use





1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart and timeframe

2. Configure the Fast and Slow EMA periods based on your trading style

3. Enable the visual panel to monitor real-time indicator values

4. Wait for a signal arrow to appear on a closed candle

5. Confirm the signal with your own analysis or additional confluence factors

6. Execute your trade with proper risk management





The indicator works best when combined with support and resistance levels, price action patterns, or other complementary analysis techniques.









Technical Specifications





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Chart Window: Main chart

Buffers: 4 (Buy signals, Sell signals, Fast EMA, Slow EMA)

Input Parameters: Fully customizable

Resource Usage: Optimized for minimal memory footprint

Updates: Free lifetime updates included









Support





