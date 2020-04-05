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ZigZag Swing Points Grid EA

Trade from the market's most important turning points. Recover with precision.

ZigZag Swing Points Grid EA is a fully automated trading system that combines ZigZag Swing Point detection with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By focusing on significant market turning points instead of random price movements, the EA is designed to deliver more precise entries and efficient trade management.

The EA continuously analyzes price action to identify confirmed swing highs and swing lows. Once a valid swing point is detected, it opens trades in accordance with the selected strategy. If the market temporarily moves against the position, the integrated grid recovery system intelligently manages additional entries using customizable spacing and position sizing to improve recovery potential.

Key Features

ZigZag Swing Point Detection

Automatically detects significant swing highs and swing lows.

Filters minor market noise for cleaner trade signals.

Uses confirmed swing points for more reliable entries.

Smart Trade Entries

Executes trades based on validated ZigZag swing formations.

Reduces unnecessary market entries.

Designed for improved entry precision.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

Adds recovery trades only when required.

Adjustable grid spacing.

Configurable lot multiplier.

User-defined maximum grid levels.

Advanced Profit Management

Basket take-profit functionality.

Automatic closure of profitable trading cycles.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Flexible profit target settings.

Risk Management

Customizable lot sizing.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum open trades limit.

Flexible money management options.

Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention required.

Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized for continuous automated operation.

Why Choose ZigZag Swing Points Grid EA?

Unlike conventional grid systems that initiate trades without considering market structure, ZigZag Swing Points Grid EA begins each trading cycle only after identifying meaningful swing points in price action. This structured approach helps improve trade quality while allowing the intelligent grid recovery system to manage temporary market retracements efficiently.

The EA combines:

Swing point-based entries

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Flexible risk controls

Customizable trading parameters

Professional-grade execution

Whether you're looking for a disciplined automated trading system or a sophisticated grid strategy built around price action, ZigZag Swing Points Grid EA provides the precision, flexibility, and automation needed to trade today's financial markets with confidence.

Identify the swing. Capture the opportunity. Automate the strategy.