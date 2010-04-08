Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT4

Features at a Glance

  • Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers
  • ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively
  • Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation
  • Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement
  • Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels


Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766504


This is an MT4 only version. To get MT5 version go here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159769/

