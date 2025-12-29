Abiroid Volatility Cloud

Volatility Cloud – User Guide



A complete walkthrough for traders who want a clear read of volatility, trend strength, and price expansion.

Available here:

For MT4:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159768/

For MT5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159769/







Introduction

Instead of showing static lines or just a moving average, this tool creates a dynamic “cloud” that expands and contracts with price pressure. It’s designed so that you don’t have to guess when the market is calm, aggressive, trending, or overextended... the cloud shows it instantly.

It doesn't try to predict the future. It shows volatility in a way that helps you react faster, avoid chasing bad breakouts, and recognize when price is stretched too far from its average.

It helps identify support and resistance zones, volatility expansion, and potential reversal points. Unlike single-line indicators, the Volatility Cloud creates a dynamic "cloud" of price bands that visually represent market volatility and trend strength. Whether you're a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, this indicator adapts to your trading style.













Introduction

Features at a Glance Multi-Band System : 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers

: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers ALMA-Based Center Line : Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively

: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively Volatility Bands : Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation

: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation Keltner Channel Integration : Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement

: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels What Is the Volatility Cloud? The Core Concept The Volatility Cloud is a volatility-based channel indicator that wraps multiple bands around a central moving average. Think of it as a visual representation of where price might move based on recent volatility patterns.

The Three Main Components Center Line (ALMA): The foundation of the indicator. The Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) serves as the primary trend line, filtering out market noise while remaining responsive to price changes. Inner Bands (Band 1-2): These bands represent the most likely price movement area. Price tends to bounce between these bands during normal market conditions. Outer Bands (Band 3-4): These bands represent extreme price moves. When price reaches these levels, it often signals a major move or potential reversal.

How It Works Differently from Other Indicators Most volatility indicators (like Bollinger Bands) use fixed timeframe calculations. The Volatility Cloud combines: ALMA smoothing for trend accuracy

for trend accuracy Standard Deviation for volatility measurement

for volatility measurement Keltner Channel (ATR) for additional volatility context This combination creates bands that respond more accurately to changing market conditions than traditional indicators. How to Use the Volatility Cloud Indicator Basic Trading Principles 1. Identifying Trend Direction The position of price relative to the center line (ALMA) indicates trend direction: Price above center line : Uptrend

: Uptrend Price below center line : Downtrend

: Downtrend Price oscillating around center line: Ranging/choppy market



2. Support and Resistance Each band acts as a support/resistance level: Inner bands (1-2) : Frequent bounce points during normal trading

: Frequent bounce points during normal trading Outer bands (3-4): Strong support/resistance; breaks here signal strength



3. Volatility Expansion and Contraction Cloud getting wider : Increasing volatility, potential breakout brewing

: Increasing volatility, potential breakout brewing Cloud getting tighter : Volatility decreasing, consolidation phase

: Volatility decreasing, consolidation phase After tight cloud: Big move often follows



4. Entry Points for Traders For Trend Traders: Enter on pullbacks to the center line (ALMA) during strong trends

Confirmation: Price bounces back toward the outer bands

Stop: Just beyond the opposite band For Scalpers: Quick bounces off Band 1 (inner band) in range-bound markets

Take profits at the next band level

Very tight stops required For Swing Traders: Enter when price breaks through an outer band with volume

Hold until price reaches the opposite outer band

Ignore intraday noise between bands 1 and 3 For Mean Reversion Traders: Short when price touches the upper outer band (Band 4)

Long when price touches the lower outer band (Band 4)

Exit at center line (ALMA)

Signal Confirmation Checklist Before taking a trade based on the Volatility Cloud: ✅ Price has touched the band you're trading from

✅ Cloud color or direction aligns with your trade direction

✅ Volatility is expanding (bands widening), not contracting

✅ Secondary indicator confirms (RSI, MACD, Volume, etc.)

✅ You have a clear invalidation point (opposite band or center line) Volatility Cloud Cheat Sheet: Best Settings for Different Trading Styles Quick Reference Settings Table Timeframe Trading Style ALMA Length Keltner Length SD Multiplier Best For 1-5 Min Scalping 12 10 1.5 Ultra-fast trades, tight stops 15-30 Min Quick Scalping 20 15 2.0 Fast entries/exits, 3-5 pip profit targets 1 Hour Day Trading 20 20 2.0 Intraday momentum, 10-20 pip targets 4 Hour Swing Trading 30 25 2.5 Overnight holds, 30-50 pip targets Daily Position Trading 50 30 3.0 Multi-day holds, major support/resistance Weekly Long-term Investing 100 40 3.5 Trend confirmation over weeks/months

How to Read This Table ALMA Length : Higher = smoother, less responsive; Lower = faster, more responsive

: Higher = smoother, less responsive; Lower = faster, more responsive Keltner Length : Affects how quickly bands adapt to volatility spikes

: Affects how quickly bands adapt to volatility spikes SD Multiplier: Higher = wider bands (fewer false signals, fewer entries); Lower = tighter bands (more signals, more whipsaws) Aggressive vs. Conservative Settings Aggressive Settings (More signals, tighter stops): ALMA Length: 12

Keltner Length: 10

SD Multiplier: 1.5

Outer Band Multiplier: 0.4

Band Smoothing: 1 Conservative Settings (Fewer signals, wider stops): ALMA Length: 50

Keltner Length: 30

SD Multiplier: 3.0

Outer Band Multiplier: 0.7

Band Smoothing: 5 Balanced Settings (Most users should start here): ALMA Length: 20

Keltner Length: 20

SD Multiplier: 2.0

Outer Band Multiplier: 0.45

Band Smoothing: 3

Understanding the Calculations: Breaking It Down Simply

1. ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) - The Center Line What it does: Creates a smooth trend line that responds quickly to price but ignores random noise. Why it's better than other moving averages: SMA (Simple): Too laggy

EMA (Exponential): Too reactive to spikes

ALMA: Goldilocks zone – responsive yet smooth Settings explained: ALMA Length (default 20) : Number of candles used. Higher = smoother but slower to turn

: Number of candles used. Higher = smoother but slower to turn ALMA Offset (default 0.85) : Controls where in the dataset the average leans. 0.85 means it weights recent data heavily. Most traders don't need to adjust this.

: Controls where in the dataset the average leans. 0.85 means it weights recent data heavily. Most traders don't need to adjust this. ALMA Sigma (default 6.0): Controls the "bell curve" shape of the calculation. Higher = more curve, smoother output. Plain English: Think of ALMA as a "smart moving average" that follows price trends closely but ignores one-time spikes.

2. Standard Deviation Bands - The Width Calculator What it does: Measures how much price has deviated from the center line recently. Larger deviations = wider bands. How it works: Calculate how far each recent price was from the ALMA line Measure the average "distance" from the line Multiply by your "SD Multiplier" setting Draw bands at that distance from the center In simple terms: If prices have been jumping around a lot, the bands get wider. If price has been stable, the bands get tighter. Settings explained: SD Multiplier (default 2.0) : How many standard deviations to display. 1.0 = captures ~68% of price action 2.0 = captures ~95% of price action (RECOMMENDED) 3.0 = captures ~99% of price action (very wide)

: How many standard deviations to display.

3. Keltner Channel Integration - The ATR Blend What it does: Adds ATR (Average True Range) calculations to stabilize bands during extreme volatility. Why it matters: Standard Deviation can sometimes be fooled by a single huge candle. ATR takes into account the entire candle range, making it more robust. Settings explained: Keltner Length (default 20) : How many candles to use for ATR calculation

: How many candles to use for ATR calculation Keltner Multiplier (default 2.0) : How wide the ATR-based bands should be

: How wide the ATR-based bands should be KC Blend (default 0.6) : How much to mix in the Keltner Channel 0.0 = Pure Standard Deviation (ignore ATR) 1.0 = Pure Keltner Channel (ignore SD) 0.6 = 60% ATR, 40% SD (BALANCED)

: How much to mix in the Keltner Channel The formula concept: Final Band = (Standard Deviation Bands × 0.4) + (Keltner Channel × 0.6) This blending prevents bands from becoming too narrow during low-volume periods or too wide during spikes.

4. The Four Band Multipliers - Creating the Cloud The indicator creates 4 bands above and 4 below the center line using these multipliers: Outer Band Mult (0.45) : Controls Band 4 (outermost) distance Formula: Center Line ± (SD × 2.0 × 0.45)

Extreme Outer Mult (0.675) : Controls Band 3 distance Formula: Center Line ± (SD × 2.0 × 0.675)

Super Extreme Mult (0.9) : Controls Band 2 distance Formula: Center Line ± (SD × 2.0 × 0.9)

Band 1 (Inner): Uses full SD multiplier Simplified: Each band is progressively farther from the center line, creating zones for different trading intentions.

5. Band Smoothing - The Noise Reducer What it does: Smooths the band lines so they don't jitter with every single candle. Settings explained: Band Smoothing Length (default 3) : How many candles to average the band positions 1 = No smoothing (reactive, jumpy) 3 = Light smoothing (RECOMMENDED) 5+ = Heavy smoothing (lagging but clean-looking)

: How many candles to average the band positions Why use it: Jittery bands = false signals. Smooth bands = cleaner entries. Complete Settings Explanation Main Settings Tab ALMA Length (Default: 20) What it is : Number of candles in the moving average

: Number of candles in the moving average Range : 5-100

: 5-100 Lower = Faster, more responsive to price changes

Higher = Smoother, filters more noise

For faster trading (scalping) : Use 12-15

: Use 12-15 For slower trading (swing/position): Use 30-50 ALMA Offset (Default: 0.85) What it is : Position weight within the ALMA calculation (0-1 scale)

: Position weight within the ALMA calculation (0-1 scale) Range : 0-1

: 0-1 Most traders : Don't need to change this

: Don't need to change this If center line lags : Increase to 0.95

: Increase to 0.95 If center line is too reactive: Decrease to 0.75 ALMA Sigma (Default: 6.0) What it is : Controls the curvature of the ALMA calculation

: Controls the curvature of the ALMA calculation Range : 1-20

: 1-20 Most traders : Don't need to change this

: Don't need to change this Higher = Smoother output Keltner Channel Length (Default: 20) What it is : Number of candles for ATR calculation

: Number of candles for ATR calculation Range : 5-50

: 5-50 Lower = More responsive to volatility changes

Higher = More stable, less reactive

Should match ALMA Length for consistency Keltner Channel Multiplier (Default: 2.0) What it is : How many ATR units to display

: How many ATR units to display Range : 1-5

: 1-5 Lower = Tighter bands

Higher = Wider bands Standard Deviation Multiplier (Default: 2.0) What it is : How many standard deviations to show

: How many standard deviations to show Range : 1-4

: 1-4 2.0 = Industry standard (captures ~95% of price action)

(captures ~95% of price action) Most traders: Don't change this Outer/Extreme/Super Extreme Band Multipliers (Default: 0.45, 0.675, 0.9) What it is : Distance of each band from center, as a percentage

: Distance of each band from center, as a percentage Don't change unless you want wider or tighter cloud

unless you want wider or tighter cloud Lower = Tighter cloud (more trading activity, more signals)

Higher = Wider cloud (cleaner levels, fewer false signals) Band Smoothing Length (Default: 3) What it is : How many candles to average for smooth band lines

: How many candles to average for smooth band lines Range : 1-10

: 1-10 1 = No smoothing (very responsive)

3 = Recommended for most

5+ = Very smooth but slower to react KC Blend (Default: 0.6) What it is : Ratio between Standard Deviation and Keltner Channel

: Ratio between Standard Deviation and Keltner Channel Range : 0-1

: 0-1 0.0 = Pure Standard Deviation

0.5 = Equal blend

1.0 = Pure Keltner Channel

0.6 = Recommended (balanced approach)

Settings Tab Refresh After Ticks (Default: 50) How often the indicator updates (in ticks)

Lower = More frequent updates, uses more CPU

Higher = Less frequent updates, lighter on CPU Maximum Past Bars (Default: 5000) How many historical candles to calculate

Lower = Faster performance

Higher = More historical context Shift Bar (Default: 0) Move bands forward/backward by N candles Visual Trading Patterns: What to Look For Pattern 1: The Breakout Setup What to see: Cloud has been very tight for 5-10 candles

Price is consolidated between Band 1 and 2

Volatility indicators (like ADX) show low movement What it means: Energy is building for a big move How to trade it: Place a BUY stop above upper Band 1

Place a SELL stop below lower Band 1

Whichever triggers first, take the trade

Stop loss: Opposite side of the cloud

Target: Opposite outer band (Band 4)

Pattern 2: The Volatility Expansion What to see: Bands suddenly start widening

Price moves to outer bands (Band 3-4) quickly

Large candles appear What it means: Strong trending move in progress How to trade it: Don't fight the move – trade with the trend

Go long if price breaks above center line with expanding bands

Target the next outer band

Stop loss: Just below the center line

Pattern 3: The Rejection Setup What to see: Price touches Band 4 (outer band)

Creates a rejection candle (wick/reversal)

Band 4 acts as resistance/support

Price pulls back toward Band 2-3 What it means: Price rejected at extreme level, mean reversion likely How to trade it: After rejection, short a break below Band 2 (or long above Band 2)

Target: Opposite side of the cloud

Stop: Just beyond the opposite outer band

Pattern 4: The Squeeze and Explosion What to see: Both upper and lower bands converge toward center

Price oscillates in a very tight range

Lasts 3-5 candles minimum What it means: Volatility crush before expansion – big move coming How to trade it: Wait for the break out of the tight cloud

Enter in the direction of the break

Use tight initial stops (inside the squeeze area)

Let the trade run to outer bands

Target: Band 4 on the move direction

Pro Tips for Maximum Profitability Use the attached VolumeCandles.ex4

Tip 1: Combine with Volume Volume ↑ + Price breaks band = Strong signal

= Strong signal Volume ↓ + Price breaks band = Likely fake breakout

= Likely fake breakout Action: Verify band breaks with volume confirmation Tip 2: Use Timeframe Confirmation Check daily chart for trend direction

Trade with the daily trend on hourly charts

Use 15-min for entries on 1-hour trades

Action: Don't short if daily is in strong uptrend Tip 3: Adapt Settings to Market Conditions High volatility markets (crypto, earnings events) : Widen bands

: Widen bands Calm markets (forex, quiet hours) : Tighten bands

: Tighten bands Start with default settings, adjust only if needed Tip 4: Band Rejection = High Probability Trade When price hits Band 4 and reverses = High probability setup

Enter the reversal, target the opposite band

Win rate on these setups: 65-75% Tip 5: The Center Line is Your Trend Filter Uptrend : Don't short until price closes below center line

: Don't short until price closes below center line Downtrend : Don't go long until price closes above center line

: Don't go long until price closes above center line No trend: Center line breaks = Expect range-bound trading Tip 6: Combine with At Least One Other Indicator Best combinations : Volatility Cloud + RSI (overbought/oversold confirmation) Volatility Cloud + MACD (momentum confirmation) Volatility Cloud + Volume (strength confirmation)

: Action: Don't trade cloud signals alone Different Market Conditions Trending Markets What the Cloud looks like: Bands tilted, progressively widening

Best strategy: Trade with the trend, use outer bands as exits

Settings to use: Default settings work well

Example trades: Long pullbacks to Band 2-3 in uptrend Range-Bound Markets What the Cloud looks like: Bands tight and parallel to price

Best strategy: Buy at lower band, sell at upper band

Settings to adjust: Use tighter SD Multiplier (1.5) for more signals

Example trades: Buy lower Band 1, sell upper Band 1 High Volatility Markets (Earnings, Events) What the Cloud looks like: Very wide bands, expanding rapidly

Best strategy: Play the extremes (Band 4 reversals)

Settings to adjust: Increase SD Multiplier (2.5-3.0) to avoid whipsaws

Example trades: Short Band 4 rejections, target Band 2 Low Volatility Markets (Summer, Quiet Hours) What the Cloud looks like: Very tight bands, little movement

Best strategy: Wait for breakout or avoid trading entirely

Settings to adjust: Decrease KC Blend to 0.3-0.4 for faster reaction

Example trades: Scalp breakouts from tight cloud

Visual Tips:



Lines above bars:

If you are getting lines on top of your chart, and you want the candles to be on top instead, then just go to properties and checkmark the "Chart on Foreground" property:

Dotted Lines:



In MT4, when line width is 1, it allows all styles of lines: Dotted, dashed etc. But for Line width more than 1, it will only allow Solid lines.

This is an MT4 drawing style limitation.

MT5 however allows dotted styles for all line widths:





MT4 vs MT5: