Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT4

A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib

