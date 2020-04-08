Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT4

Features at a Glance

  • Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers
  • ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively
  • Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation
  • Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement
  • Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels


Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766504


This is an MT4 only version. To get MT5 version go here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159769/

Plus de l'auteur
Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
About: The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods. This is the MT5 only Version. For MT4 Version go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158640/ Key Features ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones Logarithmic Scale Calculation Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red) What is the Nad
FREE
Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Detailed blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378 Key Features Adaptive Upper/Lower bands Smooth Center Line Customizable Length (sensitivity) Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks) Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close Components: The Basis Line The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise
FREE
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicateurs
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.91 (22)
Indicateurs
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
Abir Pathak
4.8 (10)
Indicateurs
How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
FREE
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicateurs
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (8)
Indicateurs
3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Indicateurs
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (13)
Indicateurs
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.33 (3)
Indicateurs
Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (6)
Indicateurs
This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
Abir Pathak
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
Abiroid Darvas Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper Basic Strategy: 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check) Optional Checks: 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line. 3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optiona
Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (3)
Indicateurs
This is a Multi-currency multi-timeframe Support/Resistance Scanner Dashboard for Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Get all extras and download free demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210 Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts. Features: Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones) Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price
Abiroid Donchian Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options. Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30 M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that. Read Detailed Description and Get All: - Free Demo - Free Scanner - Extra Indicators ex4 files from https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and
Abiroid Halftrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610 Features: Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend Semafor 3 Check: Few bars bef
Abiroid Supertrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Read detailed description and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758622 This Supertrend dashboard is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe dash which gives signals whenever supertrend changes it's trend direction. Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Supertrend signals and higher timeframe trend alignments. And it’s to be used with your own Supertrend Strategies. Features: 1- Select one of In-Built Supertrend Indicators: xSupertren
