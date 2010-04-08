Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT4
- 指标
- Abir Pathak
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
Features at a Glance
- Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers
- ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively
- Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation
- Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement
- Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels
Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766504
This is an MT4 only version. To get MT5 version go here: