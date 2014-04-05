Universal Smart Sniper Pro

Product Name Suggestion: Universal Smart Fib Monitor (Recommended) / Universal Price Action Pro

Short Description: An advanced technical analysis system combining Fibonacci Retracements and Price Action . It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382/0.618 levels, and detects reversalattert on any Indisypr.

【Overview】 Say goodbye to manual charting! This indicator is designed for professional traders who need precision. Unlike basic indicators, the Universal Smart Monitor adapts to the volatility of any asset class

🔥 Key Features:

🌍 Universal Core Engine Whether you are trading EURUSD , Dow Jones (US30) , or Bitcoin (BTC) , the algorithm automatically detects the symbol and adjusts its calculation logic to match the current market volatility.

⚔️ Dual Strategy Zones

  • 🔵 0.382 Trend Level (Aqua): Designed for strong momentum. When price retraces to this level and forms a reversal pattern, it often indicates a strong trend continuation.

  • 🟡 0.618 Golden Ratio (Yellow): The classic deep retracement level. Ideal for identifying major support/resistance areas with a favorable Risk-Reward Ratio .

🧠 Smart Price Action Filter Reduces market noise effectively. The system does not alert simply because a line is touched. It requires a confirmed Price Action Pattern —such as a Double Bottom (W-Pattern) or Double Top (M-Pattern) — to focus on high-quality technical setups.

📱 Real-Time Notifications Never miss a move. Supports MetaTrader 5 Mobile Push Notifications .

  • Example Alert: "BTCUSD: Double Bottom detected at 0.382 Level."

⚡ Offline Analysis Mode Built-in timer logic allows the indicator to calculate and display historical levels even during weekends or market closures, making it perfect for back-testing and strategy review.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Forex Pairs: Recommended Lookback: 200 - 300 bars.

  • Crypto & Indices: Recommended Lookback: 300 - 500 bars (to filter higher volatility).

[Risk Warning] Trading involves significant risk. This tool is strictly for technical analysis assistance and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage risk responsibly.

Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized RSI   — это умный и простой в использовании стрелочный индикатор, созданный для точной торговли. Он автоматически определяет наиболее эффективные уровни покупки и продажи по RSI для выбранного символа и таймфрейма, используя симуляции на основе исторических данных. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так и как часть вашей существующей стратегии. Особенно полезен для внутридневной торговли. В отличие от классических индикаторов RSI, которые использу
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Наилучшие результаты получаются, если использовать индикатор на двух таймфреймах, например: M30 - индикатор показывает основную
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn -
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Индикаторы
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA это авторский стрелочной индикатор. Версия исходного индикатора с линиями KijuSen и МА. Версия Arrow для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор формирует сигнал, когда линия Kijun-sen пересекает линию МА. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать индикатор по его прямому назначению, как верный сигнализатор. Однако, его вторичное предназначение заключается в том, чтобы служить поставщиком сигналов для утил
Candle Display AG MT5
Alan Gasperi
Индикаторы
Candle Display AG MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Candle Display AG MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe visual indicator that displays higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to analyze market structure and candle patterns from higher timeframes without switching charts — giving you clearer, faster and more precise trade confirmations.  -  Main Features  Multi-Timeframe Visualization – display candles from any timeframe (e.g. show H4 candles while trading on
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Индикаторы
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Candle Fusion Pro — Распознавание свечных моделей + Фильтр тренда + Фильтр импульса (без перерисовки) Обнаруживайте мощные свечные модели и подтверждайте их силу с помощью анализа тренда и импульса в реальном времени. Candle Fusion Pro — это идеальный визуальный инструмент для трейдеров, полагающихся на точность Price Action , структуру тренда и многоуровневое подтверждение . Основные функции Сигналы на основе паттернов : Обнаруживает более 10 продвинутых японских моделей , включая: Падающие з
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Terra Infinity — индикатор флета. Эта улучшенная версия индикатора CalcFlat имеет три дополнительные линии, значительно повышающие его эффективность. В отличие от своего предшественника с двумя статическими уровнями, Terra Infinity добавляет три динамические линии над основной гистограммой, которые интерпретируются следующим образом: базовая сигнальная линия, минимальная сигнальная линия, максимальная сигнальная линия. Эти линии формируются с помощью дополнительного параметра Avg, представляю
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
