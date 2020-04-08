ATR Candles

ATR Candles (Average True Range as OHLC candles)

ATR Candles visualizes Average True Range (ATR) in a separate subwindow using candlestick-style OHLC bars. Each candle represents the change in ATR from the previous bar, making it easy to see volatility expansion and contraction over time.

Key features:

  • ATR shown as OHLC candles (open = previous ATR, close = current ATR)

  • Input: ATR period

  • Two color modes:

    • Match price candle direction (bull/bear)

    • Independent: green/red based on current ATR close vs previous ATR close

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5

This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.


