ATR Candles (Average True Range as OHLC candles)

ATR Candles visualizes Average True Range (ATR) in a separate subwindow using candlestick-style OHLC bars. Each candle represents the change in ATR from the previous bar, making it easy to see volatility expansion and contraction over time.

Key features:

ATR shown as OHLC candles (open = previous ATR, close = current ATR)

Input: ATR period

Two color modes : Match price candle direction (bull/bear) Independent: green/red based on current ATR close vs previous ATR close

Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5

This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.