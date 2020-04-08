ATR Candles
- インディケータ
- Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
ATR Candles (Average True Range as OHLC candles)
ATR Candles visualizes Average True Range (ATR) in a separate subwindow using candlestick-style OHLC bars. Each candle represents the change in ATR from the previous bar, making it easy to see volatility expansion and contraction over time.
Key features:
-
ATR shown as OHLC candles (open = previous ATR, close = current ATR)
-
Input: ATR period
-
Two color modes:
-
Match price candle direction (bull/bear)
-
Independent: green/red based on current ATR close vs previous ATR close
-
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5
This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.