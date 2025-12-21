ATR Candles

ATR Candles (Average True Range as OHLC candles)

ATR Candles visualizes Average True Range (ATR) in a separate subwindow using candlestick-style OHLC bars. Each candle represents the change in ATR from the previous bar, making it easy to see volatility expansion and contraction over time.

Key features:

  • ATR shown as OHLC candles (open = previous ATR, close = current ATR)

  • Input: ATR period

  • Two color modes:

    • Match price candle direction (bull/bear)

    • Independent: green/red based on current ATR close vs previous ATR close

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5

This indicator is for analytical visualization and does not place trades.


Volume Steps Volume as OHLC candles
Gabor Ludovic Schiefer
지표
Volume Steps (Volume as OHLC candles) Volume Steps displays volume as candlestick-style OHLC bars in a separate subwindow. Each candle compares current volume to the previous bar, making volume shifts and step-changes easier to read than standard histograms. Key features: Volume shown as OHLC candles (open = previous volume, close = current volume) Selectable volume type : Tick Volume or Real Volume (if provided by the broker) Two color modes : Match price candle direction (bull/bear) Independen
