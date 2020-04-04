Breakout package 4 in 1

Breakout 4-in-1 Package

Core Functionality

The indicator serves as a "Trend Confirmation Engine." It identifies when the price breaks through a key structural level and then uses secondary oscillators to verify if the move has enough strength to continue.

1. The Breakout Engine (S&R)

The foundation of the indicator is identifying Support and Resistance (S&R). When price closes above resistance or below support, the indicator triggers an alert.

  • Horizontal Levels: Breaks of previous highs/lows or supply/demand zones.

  • Trendlines: Breaks of diagonal momentum lines.

2. The Filter Layers (Choose Your Style)


Traders can toggle between different filters depending on their risk appetite:

  • RSI Filter (Overbought/Oversold): * Bullish Breakout: Only triggers if RSI is above 50 (momentum) but not yet over 70 (exhaustion).

    • Bearish Breakout: Only triggers if RSI is below 50 but not yet under 30.

  • MACD Filter (Convergence/Divergence): * Ensures the breakout is backed by volume and histogram growth. If a price breaks up but the MACD histogram is shrinking, it flags a "weak breakout."

  • Hybrid Mode: Allows users to combine both for high-probability "Sniper" entries.

Comparison of Trading Styles

Style Filter Used Best For Risk Level
Aggressive None (Pure S&R) Volatile markets / News High
Momentum MACD Filter Strong trending markets Medium
Conservative RSI + MACD Scalping or Day Trading Low
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
インディケータ
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
インディケータ
インジケーター   Haven FVG   は、市場を分析するためのツールで、チャート上で非効率性の領域（Fair Value Gaps、FVG）を特定することができ、トレーダーに価格分析と取引決定のための主要なレベルを提供します。 他の製品 ->  ココ 主な特徴： 個別のカラー設定： ブルFVGの色   (Bullish FVG Color)。 ベアFVGの色   (Bearish FVG Color)。 柔軟なFVGの視覚化： FVGを検索するための最大ローソク足数。 FVGゾーンの追加延長（特定のバー数）。 FVGの塗りつぶしを有効にするオプション。 中央線（Middle Line）： 線の色とスタイルの選択（例：点線）。 線の太さの調整。 一般設定： FVGを現在のバーまで拡張。 塗りつぶしのある歴史的なFVGを除外し、最新のデータに焦点を当てる。 チャート上の非効率性の領域を分析し、根拠のある取引決定を行う簡単で効果的な方法。
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
インディケータ
RSI ABCDパターンファインダー：テクニカル戦略 1. インジケーターの仕組み 古典的RSI と ABCD調和パターン の自動検出を組み合わせたものです。 主要コンポーネント 標準RSI （調整可能な期間） 高値・安値マーカー （矢印） ABCDパターン （緑/赤の線） 過買（70）・過売（30）フィルター 2. MT5設定 period = 14 ; // RSI期間 size = 4 ; // 最大パターンサイズ OverBought = 70 ; // 過買水準 OverSold = 30 ; // 過売水準 Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // 確認フィルター 3. 取引戦略 3.1. 買いエントリー（強気ABCD） 条件： RSIが以下を形成： 谷（ A ）→ 山（ B ）→ より高い谷（ C ） D が過売域（30）より上だが C より下 確認：A-B-C-Dを結ぶ緑色の線 目標： TP1: B-Cの61.8% TP2: B-Cの100% ストップロス： D より下 3.2. 売りエントリー（弱気ABCD） 条件： RSIが以下を形成： 山（ A
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
前バージョンのインジケーターの発展 ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - ポイント、レベル、および異なるアラートロジックに関する情報が追加された改良版標準ZigZagインジケーター 一般的な改善点: MetaTrader 5用のコード適応 グラフィックオブジェクトでの作業の最適化 新機能: 極値における水平レベル レベルタイプの選択：水平/光線/セグメント 流動性レベルフィルター（価格によるブレイクなし） ブレイク用バッファ：偽ブレイクに対する感度設定 ラベル設定と機能：数量、外観、古いラベルの削除 構造ブレイクアラート（BoS） 動きの性質変更アラート（ChoCH） 最適化: 極値更新ロジックの修正 新しいオブジェクトの動的更新 バー出現時の負荷低減 ラベルの中央管理システム 修正点: 配列の境界超えの修正 ラベルの正しい配置 重複するパラメーターの削除 ZigZag WaveSizeインジケーターをトレーディングシステムの補助として使用してください   マーケットで私の他の製品もお試しください  https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
インディケータ
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
インディケータ
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
インディケータ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
インディケータ
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
インディケータ
インディケータはチャート上にラウンドレベルを示します。 それらは、心理的、銀行的、または主要なプレーヤーレベルとも呼ばれます。 これらのレベルでは、強気と弱気の間に真の戦いがあり、多くの注文が蓄積され、ボラティリティの増加につながります。 インジケーターは、任意の楽器と時間枠に自動的に調整されます。 レベル80を突破してテストすると、購入します。レベル20を突破してテストすると、販売されます。ターゲットは00です。 注意。強力なサポートとレジスタンスレベルのため、価格は00レベルをわずかに下回る可能性があります。 入力パラメータ 。 Bars Count - 線の長さ 。 Show 00 Levels - 00レベルを表示するかしないか 。 Show 10, 90 Levels 。 Show 20, 80 Levels 。 Show 30, 70 Levels 。 Show 40, 60 Levels 。 Show 50 Levels 。 N Lines - チャートのレベル数を制限するパラメーター 。 Distance 00 Levels - レベル間の距離（自動または手動）
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
インディケータ
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
インディケータ
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
インディケータ
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
インディケータ
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
インディケータ
ピボットポイントフィボRSJは、フィボナッチレートを使用してその日のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインを追跡するインジケーターです。 この壮大な指標は、フィボナッチレートを使用してピボットポイントを通じて最大7レベルのサポートとレジスタンスを作成します。 価格がこのサポートとレジスタンスの各レベルを尊重する方法は素晴らしいです。そこでは、オペレーションの可能な入口/出口ポイントを認識することができます。 特徴 最大7レベルのサポートと7レベルの抵抗 レベルの色を個別に設定します 入力 ピボットタイプ ピボットフィボRSJ1 =フィボ比1の計算 ピボットフィボRSJ2 =フィボ比2の計算 ピボットフィボRSJ3 =フィボ比3の計算 ピボットフィボクラシック=クラシックピボット計算 最小ピボットレベル ピボット3レベル ピボット4レベル ピボット5レベル ピボット6レベル ピボット7レベル それでも質問がある場合は、ダイレクトメッセージで私に連絡してください： https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
インディケータ
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
インディケータ
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
インディケータ
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
インディケータ
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
インディケータ
「Haven Key Levels PDH PDL」   インジケーターは、トレーダーがチャート上の主要なレベルを視覚化するのに役立ちます。次のレベルを自動的にマークします： DO (Daily Open)   — 日足の始値。 NYM (New York Midnight)   — ニューヨーク時間の深夜0時のレベル。 PDH (Previous Day High)   — 前日の高値。 PDL (Previous Day Low)   — 前日の安値。 WO (Weekly Open)   — 週足の始値。 MO (Monthly Open)   — 月足の始値。 PWH (Previous Week High)   — 前週の高値。 PWL (Previous Week Low)   — 前週の安値。 CMH (Current Month High)   — 当月の高値。 CML (Current Month Low)   — 当月の安値。 PMH (Previous Month High)   — 前月の高値。 PML (Previous Month Low)   — 前月の
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
インディケータ
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
BarX
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
インディケータ
BarX — 特定のローソク足の高値・安値を示すインジケーター BarX は、 ユーザーが指定した日足の特定のローソク足の高値と安値を自動的に強調表示 するテクニカルインジケーターです（例： ローソク足 0 は 市場オープン後の最初のローソク足 を表します）。 このツールは、 サポート、レジスタンス、ブレイクアウト、または反転 といった固定価格レベルを利用するトレーダーにとって特に有用です。これらのポイントをチャート上に視覚的にマークすることで、 BarX はテクニカル分析を容易にし 、市場の読みを高め、 迅速かつ客観的な判断 を支援します。 複数の時間足に対応 軽量、高速、使いやすい 日次オープン時の挙動や特定時間のパターンに基づく戦略に最適 日々のトレードに精度と明瞭さをもたらすために、 BarX をご活用ください。
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gold Entry Sniper – ゴールドスキャルピング＆スイングトレード用プロフェッショナル多時間足ATRダッシュボード Gold Entry Sniper は、XAUUSDや他の銘柄向けに正確な 売買シグナル を提供する、MetaTrader 5用の高度なインジケーターです。 ATRトレーリングストップロジック と 多時間足分析ダッシュボード を搭載し、スキャルピングからスイングトレードまで対応します。 主な特徴と利点 多時間足シグナル分析 – M1、M5、M15 のトレンドを同時表示。 ATRベースのトレーリングストップ – ボラティリティに応じて動的に調整。 プロ仕様のチャートダッシュボード – シグナル状況、ATRレベル、回帰線、売買方向を表示。 明確な売買マーカー – 自動矢印とテキストラベル。 エグジットアラートとトレード管理 – 利益確定のための自動検出。 完全カスタマイズ可能 – パネル位置、色、フォント、ATR/回帰設定を調整可能。 ゴールド(XAUUSD)に最適化 – M1〜M15のスキャルピングに最適、FXや指数、暗号資産にも対応。 Gold Entry
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
インディケータ
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 向けのインジケーターで、 マーケット構造 および ICT / Smart Money 概念の分析を自動化します。 売買は行わず 、注文管理もしません。これは 視覚的な分析ツール であり、自動売買ロボットではありません。 インジケーターが表示する内容 インジケーターはチャートをスキャンし、以下の情報を強調表示します ： マーケット構造 ：主要スイング、HH、HL、LH、LL 構造のブレイク ：Break of Structure (BOS) と Change of Character (ChoCH) 強気（demand）/ 弱気（supply）の Order Blocks（強度表示あり） 有効な Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 流動性ゾーン（equal highs / equal lows）とスイープ（sweeps） アジア / ロンドン / ニューヨーク セッションと Ki
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
