Phantom Flow


This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram.

It includes these modules:

Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands)

Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points)

Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH)

Order Blocks (swing + internal)

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Premium / Discount zones (range zones)

Phantom Oscillator (MA deviation momentum + signals)
Рекомендуем также
Candle Color RSI
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
FREE
Big data Triple Average
Cesar Afif rezende Oaquim
Индикаторы
This project did not reach the basic funding number, so I am abandoning it momentarily. The system is now free for other traders to continue the idea. You can follow my new project through my signals. A tool for institutional investor, now avaliable for Home users. We equip you like banks equip their analysts! How it works Focused on the Forex market, it takes advantage of the need of nations to control the value of their currency and the world exchange variations to analyze, through the pro
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
RsiCrossSma
Thiago Gomes Cavalcanti
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Esse indicador é a combinação do  RSI (IFR) com Média Móvel Simples aplicada o RSI em um único indicador para facilitar a criação de alguma estratégia. Fiz esse indicador para que um único indicador contenha os buffer necessários para implementar alguma EA. Descrição dos Buffers para o EA, Buffer 0 -> Valor do RSI Buffer 1 -> Valor da média móvel aplicada ao RSI
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Индикаторы
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Индикаторы
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Эксперты
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Индикатор рисует нормальный график, раскрашивая его в цвета, основанные на ценах, вычисленных по алгоритму индикатора Heiken Ashi. То есть, форма свечей не меняется.  По сути, это тот же  Heiken Ashi, который не искажает ценовой график. Дальше будет рисунок кота, потому что больше об индикаторе писать нечего. . 　　　　　　　 　　　　　 　 　　　 　 　 　 　　　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　 　　
FREE
Nexus fibonacci indicator
Mohammed Kaddour
4 (1)
Индикаторы
This  variant of the ZigZag  indicator is recalculated  at  each  tick  only at the bars that were not calculated yet and,  therefore, it does  not  overload  CPU  at  all  which  is  different   from  the standard indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of  a  line is  executed exactly in ZIGZAG style  and, therefore, the  indicator  correctly and simultaneously  displays  two  of its extreme points (High and Low) at the same bar! Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second max
FREE
Dual RSI
Paul Conrad Carlson
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Индикаторы
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Индикаторы
Friend of the Trend: Ваш Трекер Трендов Освойте рынок с помощью Friend of the Trend — индикатора, который упрощает анализ трендов и помогает определить лучшие моменты для покупки, продажи или ожидания. С интуитивно понятным и визуально привлекательным дизайном, Friend of the Trend анализирует движения цен и предоставляет четкие сигналы через цветной гистограмму: Зеленые полосы : Указывают на восходящий тренд, сигнализируя о возможностях для покупки. Красные полосы : Предупреждают о нисходящем тр
FREE
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Renko Chart позволяет отображать графики "ренко" в окне индикатора. Тип графиков "ренко" показывает лишь движения цены, большие заданного (box size). Он помогает устранить шум и сосредоточиться на основных трендах. При построении графика время не учитывается, используются лишь ценовые движения. По этой причине графики "Ренко" не похожи на графики цены. Индикатор работает в 2 режимах: CLOSE - при построении графика "ренко" используются только цены Close; HIGH_LOW - при построении график
FREE
FractalEfficiencyIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
Индикаторы
FractalEfficiencyIndicator   A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book   ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for v
FREE
Smart Volatility Indicator
Nils Patrias
Индикаторы
Smart Volatility Indicator – Precise Volatility Detection for MetaTrader 5 The Smart Volatility Indicator is an innovative tool for accurately measuring market volatility – specifically developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines candle range, wick ratios, and smart filtering logic into a clear, scalable volatility score from 0 to 100 . Perfect for traders who want to respond to breakouts, trend dynamics, or consolidating markets – manually or via Expert Advisors (EAs). Key Features Smart Volatility
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее Описание Индикатор Fair Gap Value выявляет и подсвечивает «пробелы справедливой стоимости» на графике MetaTrader 5. Fair gap возникает, когда между минимумом одной свечи и максимумом другой свечи, разделённых одной промежуточной, образуется ценовой разрыв. Индикатор рисует цветные прямоугольники (бычьи и медвежьи), чтобы выделить эти зоны и обеспечить наглядную поддержку стратегий, основанных на ценовом действии. Ключевые Особенности Обнаружение бычьих gap : выделяет разрывы между минимумо
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в HiperCube VIX Код скидки на 25% на Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Этот индикатор предоставляет вам реальную информацию о рынке объема sp500 / us500 Определение HiperCube VIX, известный как индекс волатильности CBOE, является широко признанным показателем рыночного страха или стресса. Он сигнализирует об уровне неопределенности и волатильности на фондовом рынке, используя индекс S&P 500 в качестве прокси для широкого рынка. Индекс VIX рассчитывается на основе цен опционных кон
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Candle Colors
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
Индикаторы
The Color Candles Indicator uses custom colors to highlight candles that follow the main market trend, based on the Moving Average. This simplifies the analysis of price movements, making it clearer and more direct. When the price is above the rising Moving Average, candles are highlighted indicating a BUY opportunity. When the price is below the declining Moving Average, candles are highlighted indicating a SELL opportunity. Input Parameters : Period Method Applied Price The moving averages
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Индикаторы
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Профессиональный инструмент для торговли  - индикатор дивергенции между RSI и ценой, позволяющий своевременно получать сигнал о развороте тренда или ловить движения откатов цены (в зависимости от настроек). Настройки индикатора позволяют регулировать силу дивергенции за счет угла наклона пиков RSI и процентного изменения цены, что даёт возможность тонко настроить силу сигнала. Код индикатора оптимизирован и в составе советника очень быстро тестируется.  Индикатор не перерисовывает, стрелки для н
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Другие продукты этого автора
Candle Color RSI
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
FREE
Supply and Demand X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Supply and demand in trading describes how buyer (demand) and seller (supply) actions set asset prices, with high demand/low supply raising prices (premium) and low demand/high supply lowering them (discount); traders identify these imbalances as "zones" on charts (e.g., Rally-Base-Rally for demand, Drop-Base-Drop for supply) to find potential entry/exit points, aiming to buy at discount demand zones and sell at premium supply zones, using volume and price action to confirm institutional acti
FREE
Accurate Signal Pro
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4 . It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart. How It Works Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel Filters noise using spread-aware true range Draws clear arrows : Lime Arrow → BUY si
FREE
Dema macd zone Divergence
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Indicator: The DEMA MACD Zone Divergence This is a powerful, multi-timeframe trend-following indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) , but enhanced using Double Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA) for reduced lag. Its main function is to paint the background of the price chart with color-coded rectangular zones, clearly signaling the current momentum phase and potential shifts in market control (bullish or bearish). Core Purpose To visually map the strength and phas
FREE
The best eveR
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Indicator Name: "The Range Master" Core Purpose The Range Master is an advanced, multi-timeframe technical indicator designed to identify market consolidation (sideways ranging) and subsequent high-momentum breakout opportunities. It helps traders visually confirm when price action transitions from low-volatility accumulation to high-volatility trend initiation. ️ Functional Description (What it Does) The Range Master performs three primary, interconnected functions: Range Mapping , Breakout
FREE
MA Ribbon
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
The MA ribbon is not a single indicator but rather an overlay of multiple moving averages (typically four to eight or more) of varying lengths plotted on the same price chart.  Visual Appearance: The resulting lines create a flowing, ribbon-like pattern across the price chart. Components: Traders can use different types of moving averages, such as Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and adjust the time periods (e.g., 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 periods) to suit t
FREE
Professional Order Flow vs Volume Analysis
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Professional Order Flow & Volume Analysis Indicator Overview This advanced TradingView/MT5 indicator provides institutional-grade order flow and volume analysis, designed to identify smart money movements, liquidity grabs, and high-probability trading opportunities through sophisticated volume delta analysis and market microstructure detection. Core Features Candle Analysis Engine Analyze multiple historical candles with customizable lookback periods Real-time analysis of forming candles De
Trading Simulator X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Эксперты
TradePanel Pro Indicator Testing & Trading Simulator Core Purpose (Clear & Honest) TradePanel Pro is a manual trading simulator designed to test indicators, signals, and strategies in real market conditions — without relying on automated logic. You see the signal → you click → you evaluate the result . What TradePanel Pro Is (Correct Positioning) Manual BUY / SELL execution panel Layered entries (multi-order testing) Real-time TP / SL behavior Trailing stop simulation Profit /
Edge loophole detector
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Индикаторы
Quantitative Session Breakout Profiler & Data Miner Executive Summary: The "London Hunter v18.0" is not merely a buy/sell signal indicator; it is a statistical data mining engine . Its core idea is that market openings (London, NY, Asia) are not random, but distinct "micro-regimes." By measuring the specific "physics" of price movement (speed, pullback, candle size) during these opening windows, the system identifies which specific conditions lead to successful breakouts and which lead to fakeou
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв