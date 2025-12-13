Phantom Flow

This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram.

It includes these modules:

Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands)

Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points)

Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH)

Order Blocks (swing + internal)

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Premium / Discount zones (range zones)

Phantom Oscillator (MA deviation momentum + signals)
