Institutional QQE Oscillator IQO
- Индикаторы
- Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Institutional QQE Oscillator (IQO)
Description
The Institutional QQE Oscillator (IQO) is a "momentum volatility" filter. Unlike a standard RSI which is jagged and noisy, the QQE uses a smoothing technique and a "Volatility Stop" mechanism (the yellow dotted line) on the RSI itself.
Blue Line (Fast): The Smoothed RSI momentum.
Yellow Dotted Line (Slow): The Volatility Threshold.
Signal: When the Blue line crosses the Yellow line, it indicates a shift in true momentum, filtering out fake-outs.
How to use this with your other indicators:
This is the perfect Momentum Filter to add to your existing setup (Candles + Dots):
Wait for the Candles (ITC) to change color.
Example: Candles turn Green.
Look at this QQE Indicator:
Is the Blue Line above the Yellow Dotted Line?
Is the Blue Line crossing above 50?
Execution:
If YES: This is a high-probability institutional breakout. BUY.
If NO (Blue is below Yellow): The green candle is likely a fake-out or a weak correction. WAIT.
