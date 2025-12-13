Phantom Flow
- Indicatori
- Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
- Versione: 1.0
All my products are free and always will be.
If you find them useful, you can help support ongoing development by donating here.
Thank you for your support.
This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram.
If you find them useful, you can help support ongoing development by donating here.
paypal.me/MahmoudAli430
Thank you for your support.
This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram.
It includes these modules:
Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands)
Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points)
Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH)
Order Blocks (swing + internal)
Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Premium / Discount zones (range zones)
Phantom Oscillator (MA deviation momentum + signals)