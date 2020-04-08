Phantom Flow
- Indicadores
- Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram.
It includes these modules:
Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands)
Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points)
Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH)
Order Blocks (swing + internal)
Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
Premium / Discount zones (range zones)
Phantom Oscillator (MA deviation momentum + signals)