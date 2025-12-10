⭐ Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot





Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine





Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe.

It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions.





This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and automatic multi-TP profits, without manually monitoring charts all day.





🔥 Key Features

✅ 1. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) – M5





The EA is engineered and stress-tested on the 5-minute timeframe, where gold movement creates ideal scalping opportunities.





✅ 2. Ultra-Smart Entry Logic





✔ Price above/below EMA-200 confirms trend

✔ SAR aligns to identify precise reversal points

✔ Enters only during clean momentum conditions





Result → Powerful trend-following scalping entries





✅ 3. 6-Position Smart Scaling System





The EA automatically opens:





1 Main Position (double lot)





4 TP-targeted positions





1 Runner Position (rides the big move)





✅ 4. 5 Take-Profit Steps





Fast profit locking with TP levels based on points:





TP1





TP2





TP3





TP4





TP5





Perfect for high-volatility gold movements.





✅ 5. Advanced Step Trailing System





As price hits TP1 → TP2 → TP3 → TP4 → TP5

the EA automatically moves SL higher/lower step-by-step.





Ensures:

✔ minimal drawdown

✔ maximum profit capture

✔ runner position stays alive for extended trends





✅ 6. Fixed SL in Points





Every trade has a fixed SL in points for safety and predictability.

No hidden martingale, no grid expansion, no dangerous averaging.





✅ 7. Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Percentage Mode)





You can choose:

✔ Fixed lot mode – example: 0.02 + 0.01

✔ Risk-percent mode – example: 1% of balance → auto lot calculation





Lot size automatically adjusts as your account grows.





✅ 8. Designed for All Account Types





ECN





Raw spread





Standard





Cent accounts





🎯 Who Is This EA For?





Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is ideal for traders who want:





Quick scalping entries





Clear risk control





High-probability trend trades





Multiple TP exits





No emotional trading





Set-and-forget performance





⚙ Recommended Settings





Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)





Timeframe: M5





Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)





Spread: Low spread recommended





SL/TP: Already optimized in EA





📌 Important Notes





This EA does not use:

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid

❌ Arbitrage

❌ High-risk averaging





It follows pure trend + reversal logic, making it safer and more stable in real trading.





⭐ Final Words





Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is built for real traders who want a reliable, highly optimized Gold scalping solution with strong risk-to-reward control and automatic multi-TP scaling.





Install → Run → Watch profits lock step-by-step