Milos EA

Milos v3.2 is an advanced trend-following robot engineered around Break of Structure (BOS) logic and multi-layered entry confirmation.
Designed for precision and robustness, Milos detects structural highs/lows, identifies valid trend direction, and executes trades only when the market confirms strength via a clean BOS event.

Once in a valid trend, Milos opens a primary position on the first BOS breakout. If price retraces without violating the overall structure, the EA executes a smart second-entry at the 50% retracement level, allowing deeper trend participation while keeping risk controlled.

The EA uses automatic magic numbering, works on all digit brokers, and is fully compliant with MQL Market validation requirements.

Ideal for traders who want a clean, structure-based algorithm that follows market flow without repainting and without unnecessary indicators.

Input Parameters (Descriptions)

Below is a structured and professional list of all typical inputs for Milos v3.2.
If your EA has additional inputs, tell me and I’ll tailor the description exactly.

General Settings

Auto Magic Number

Automatically generates a unique Magic Number for each chart/symbol combination.

Magic Number (if manual mode is enabled)

Allows manual override of the magic number (optional).

Comments

Sets the trade comment label for all orders placed by the EA.

Trend & Structure Settings

Swing Look back

Number of bars used to detect HH, HL, LH, LL structures.

Use BOS Trading

Enables BOS-based entry logic (true/false).

BreakBufferPoints

Small price buffer to confirm clean break of structure and avoid false BOS triggers.

Entry Settings

UseSecondEntry

Enables the second 50% retracement entry logic.

Retrace Percentage (default 50)

Percentage retracement required after initial BOS to activate the second trade.

Max Spread 

Maximum allowed spread to permit opening a trade.

Slippage

Acceptable slippage in points for order execution.

Money Management

Lot Size Mode

  • Fixed

  • Auto

  • Risk-based

Fixed Lots

Lot size used when LotSizeMode = Fixed.

Risk Percent

Percentage of account balance to risk per trade when in risk-based mode.

ATR Risk Saling

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Use Stop Loss

Enable/disable stop loss.

Stop Loss

Stop loss distance in pip

ATR and Swing SL

Use Take Profit

Enable/disable take profit.

Take Profit

Take profit distance in Pips

TSL_Activate

Enables trailing stop functionality.

TSL_Pips and ATR

Distance in points for trailing stop movement.

Break even

 Filters

UseTimeFilter

Activates trading only during specified hours.

StartHour / EndHour

Trading window.

Use Market Filter

Choose between New York London and Tokyo

Trend Filters

Higher time frame confluence

Visual Settings

Show HUD

Turns on/off the on-screen information panel.

HUD_Color / HUD_Corner

Customization for display.

DrawStructureLines

Shows HH, HL, LL, LH lines and BOS markers on chart.




