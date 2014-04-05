CRT Bomb Pro

CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 Full Version

The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols. VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc

Works on all Pairs ,Metals & Indices

Key Features:

  • Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures

  • Provides visual arrows and pattern highlighting

  • Calculates automatic take-profit (TP1, TP2) and stop-loss levels

  • Sends push notifications at Candle 3 opening

  • Supports multiple languages (English/French)

Pattern Logic:

  • Candle 1: Strong impulse move

  • Candle 2: Small trap candle closing inside previous wick

  • Candle 3: Powerful reversal candle that engulfs trap candle

Output:

  • Bullish/Bearish entry signals with calculated risk management

  • Real-time alerts for new pattern formations

  • Clean visual presentation on chart

The indicator is designed for systematic traders seeking reliable reversal setups with predefined risk-reward parameters.


