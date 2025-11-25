Liquidity Sweeps

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5
                          Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 OVERVIEW
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed 
to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based 
on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts, this indicator 
automatically detects when price briefly breaks swing highs/lows (to 
trigger retail stops) before reversing direction - a classic smart money 
manipulation technique.

Smart Money traders use liquidity sweeps to:
• Hunt retail stop losses at key swing points
• Build positions at optimal prices
• Create favorable entry conditions
• Trap breakout traders

This indicator helps you identify these manipulative moves in real-time 
and trade WITH the institutions, not against them.


🎯 KEY FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✅ INTELLIGENT DETECTION SYSTEM
   • Automatic swing high/low identification
   • 3 detection modes: Wicks Only, Outbreaks & Retest, Combined
   • Distinguishes between genuine breaks and liquidity sweeps
   • Filters false signals using wick vs. close logic

✅ VISUAL CLARITY
   • Color-coded sweep boxes (Bullish = Green, Bearish = Red)
   • Dotted/dashed lines connecting sweep points to pivot levels
   • Clear "LQ Sweep" labels at sweep locations
   • Extended zones showing active liquidity areas
   • Semi-transparent boxes for clean chart appearance

✅ LIVE DASHBOARD (Left Side)
   • Detection mode status
   • Swing length setting
   • Extension status (ON/OFF)
   • Active pivot highs count
   • Active pivot lows count
   • Active sweep zones count
   • Total bullish sweeps counter
   • Total bearish sweeps counter
   • Last sweep information (type & price)
   • Real-time updates on every tick

✅ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
   • Adjustable swing length (sensitivity)
   • Customizable colors for bull/bear sweeps
   • Configurable box transparency
   • Label font size control
   • Dashboard position adjustment
   • Toggle labels and dashboard ON/OFF
   • Maximum bars extension setting


📈 HOW IT WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

DETECTION LOGIC:

1. PIVOT IDENTIFICATION
   → Indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on your specified 
      swing length (default: 5 bars each side)
   → These levels represent areas where retail stops typically cluster

2. SWEEP DETECTION - Three Modes:

   A) ONLY WICKS MODE (Default)
      • Bearish Sweep: High is wicked above pivot high, but closes below
      • Bullish Sweep: Low is wicked below pivot low, but closes above
      • Most conservative - pure wick-based detection

   B) ONLY OUTBREAKS & RETEST MODE
      • Price closes through pivot level (breaks structure)
      • Then wicks back through broken level (retest)
      • Captures post-breakout liquidity grabs

   C) WICKS + OUTBREAKS MODE (Combined)
      • Detects both wick sweeps AND outbreak retests
      • Most comprehensive detection

3. VISUAL REPRESENTATION
   → Sweep Box: Highlights the exact sweep range (wick extent to pivot)
   → Connecting Lines: Links sweep point to original pivot level
   → Label: "LQ Sweep" marks the exact sweep location
   → Extended Zones: If enabled, boxes extend right until broken

4. ZONE MANAGEMENT
   → Boxes extend forward showing active liquidity zones
   → Automatically removed when price fully breaks the zone
   → Maximum extension limit prevents clutter


🎨 VISUAL ELEMENTS EXPLAINED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🟢 BULLISH SWEEP (Green)
   → Price wicked BELOW a swing low (stop hunt)
   → Then closed ABOVE the swing low (rejection)
   → Indicates sellers' stops were grabbed
   → Potential reversal to the upside
   → Smart Money likely went LONG

🔴 BEARISH SWEEP (Red)
   → Price wicked ABOVE a swing high (stop hunt)
   → Then closed BELOW the swing high (rejection)
   → Indicates buyers' stops were grabbed
   → Potential reversal to the downside
   → Smart Money likely went SHORT


⚙️ SETTINGS & PARAMETERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LIQUIDITY SWEEPS SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Swings Length (Default: 5)
  Higher values = Major swings only (less sensitive)
  Lower values = More swings detected (more sensitive)
  Recommended: 3-7 for intraday, 5-10 for swing trading

• Detection Mode (Default: Only Wicks)
  - Only Wicks: Pure wick rejections (most reliable)
  - Only Outbreaks & Retest: Post-break retests only
  - Wicks + Outbreaks: Combined detection (most signals)

• Bull/Bear Colors
  Customize colors for bullish and bearish sweeps

• Bull/Bear Line Colors
  Semi-transparent connecting lines to pivot levels


SWEEP AREA SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Extend Boxes (Default: true)
  ON: Boxes extend right until broken
  OFF: Boxes remain at detection point only

• Max Bars Extension (Default: 300)
  Maximum bars a box will extend before auto-deletion
  Prevents chart clutter from old sweeps

• Bull/Bear Box Colors
  Fill colors for sweep zone rectangles

• Box Transparency (Default: 180)
  0 = Fully opaque
  255 = Fully transparent
  Recommended: 150-200 for optimal visibility


LABELS SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Show Sweep Labels (Default: true)
  Toggle "LQ Sweep" text labels ON/OFF

• Label Font Size (Default: 8)
  Adjust text size (6-12 recommended)

• Bull/Bear Label Colors
  Text color for sweep labels


DASHBOARD SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Show Dashboard (Default: true)
  Toggle live statistics panel ON/OFF

• Dashboard X Position (Default: 10)
  Horizontal pixel offset from left edge

• Dashboard Y Position (Default: 20)
  Vertical pixel offset from top edge

• Dashboard Font Size (Default: 9)
  Statistics text size

• Background Color (Default: Dark Gray)
  Dashboard background panel color

• Text Color (Default: White Smoke)
  General text color in dashboard


💡 TRADING STRATEGY & USAGE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

BASIC STRATEGY:

1. ENTRY SIGNALS
   🟢 Bullish Sweep Detected → Look for LONG entry
      • Wait for candle close confirmation
      • Enter on retest of sweep zone
      • Stop loss below sweep low

   🔴 Bearish Sweep Detected → Look for SHORT entry
      • Wait for candle close confirmation
      • Enter on retest of sweep zone
      • Stop loss above sweep high

2. CONFLUENCE FACTORS (Increase Probability)
   ✓ Sweep occurs at HTF support/resistance
   ✓ Sweep happens at fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, etc.)
   ✓ Sweep coincides with order block formation
   ✓ Sweep occurs during high-impact news events
   ✓ Multiple sweeps in same direction = strong bias

3. RISK MANAGEMENT
   • Use sweep zones as stop loss placement
   • Target previous highs/lows or liquidity pools
   • Risk-reward minimum 1:2
   • Reduce position size if multiple sweeps fail

4. BEST PRACTICES
   ✓ Combine with HTF structure analysis
   ✓ Trade in direction of overall trend
   ✓ Avoid trading every sweep (quality over quantity)
   ✓ Wait for confirmation candles
   ✓ Use dashboard to track sweep frequency


📋 DASHBOARD METRICS EXPLAINED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• DETECTION MODE: Current operating mode (Wicks/Outbreaks/Both)

• SWING LENGTH: Number of bars used for pivot calculation

• EXTENSION: Whether sweep zones extend forward or not

• ACTIVE PIVOT HIGHS: Unbroken swing highs being monitored
  (High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)

• ACTIVE PIVOT LOWS: Unbroken swing lows being monitored
  (High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)

• ACTIVE SWEEP ZONES: Currently extended boxes waiting for break
  (Monitor these for potential re-entry or breakout opportunities)

• TOTAL BULL SWEEPS: Cumulative bullish sweeps detected
  (High count = Strong bullish liquidity hunting = Potential uptrend)

• TOTAL BEAR SWEEPS: Cumulative bearish sweeps detected
  (High count = Strong bearish liquidity hunting = Potential downtrend)

• LAST SWEEP: Most recent sweep type and price level
  (Helps identify current market bias and latest manipulation)


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. NOT ALL SWEEPS LEAD TO REVERSALS
   • Some sweeps are continuation patterns
   • Always confirm with price action
   • Use higher timeframe context

2. SWEEP QUALITY MATTERS
   • Sweeps at major levels are more significant
   • Multiple consecutive sweeps = strong manipulation
   • Small sweeps in choppy markets may be noise

3. TIMEFRAME CONSIDERATIONS
   • Lower timeframes (M1-M15): More sweeps, more noise
   • Mid timeframes (M30-H4): Balanced sweep quality
   • Higher timeframes (D1+): Fewer but more significant sweeps

4. MARKET CONDITIONS
   • Works best in trending or range-bound markets
   • Less effective during low liquidity periods
   • Highly effective around major S/R levels and round numbers

5. PERFORMANCE TIPS
   • Keep max bars extension reasonable (200-500)
   • Use higher swing lengths on lower timeframes
   • Disable dashboard if performance issues occur


🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Chart Indicator
Language: MQL5
Objects Used: Rectangles, Trend Lines, Text Labels, Label Objects
Updates: Every tick
CPU Usage: Low-Medium (depends on swing length and history)
Memory: Efficient (automatic cleanup of old objects)
Compatible: All instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)


📞 SUPPORT & CREDITS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Developer: Rizwan Akram (Riz)
TradingView: @RizwanFXCoder
Website:

Concepts Based On: ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & Smart Money Concepts


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
            © 2024 Rizwan Akram - All Rights Reserved
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

DISCLAIMER: This indicator is for educational purposes only. Trading 
involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. 
Always use proper risk management and trade at your own discretion.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
