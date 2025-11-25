═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5

Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





📊 OVERVIEW

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed

to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based

on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts, this indicator

automatically detects when price briefly breaks swing highs/lows (to

trigger retail stops) before reversing direction - a classic smart money

manipulation technique.





Smart Money traders use liquidity sweeps to:

• Hunt retail stop losses at key swing points

• Build positions at optimal prices

• Create favorable entry conditions

• Trap breakout traders





This indicator helps you identify these manipulative moves in real-time

and trade WITH the institutions, not against them.









🎯 KEY FEATURES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





✅ INTELLIGENT DETECTION SYSTEM

• Automatic swing high/low identification

• 3 detection modes: Wicks Only, Outbreaks & Retest, Combined

• Distinguishes between genuine breaks and liquidity sweeps

• Filters false signals using wick vs. close logic





✅ VISUAL CLARITY

• Color-coded sweep boxes (Bullish = Green, Bearish = Red)

• Dotted/dashed lines connecting sweep points to pivot levels

• Clear "LQ Sweep" labels at sweep locations

• Extended zones showing active liquidity areas

• Semi-transparent boxes for clean chart appearance





✅ LIVE DASHBOARD (Left Side)

• Detection mode status

• Swing length setting

• Extension status (ON/OFF)

• Active pivot highs count

• Active pivot lows count

• Active sweep zones count

• Total bullish sweeps counter

• Total bearish sweeps counter

• Last sweep information (type & price)

• Real-time updates on every tick





✅ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

• Adjustable swing length (sensitivity)

• Customizable colors for bull/bear sweeps

• Configurable box transparency

• Label font size control

• Dashboard position adjustment

• Toggle labels and dashboard ON/OFF

• Maximum bars extension setting









📈 HOW IT WORKS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





DETECTION LOGIC:





1. PIVOT IDENTIFICATION

→ Indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on your specified

swing length (default: 5 bars each side)

→ These levels represent areas where retail stops typically cluster





2. SWEEP DETECTION - Three Modes:





A) ONLY WICKS MODE (Default)

• Bearish Sweep: High is wicked above pivot high, but closes below

• Bullish Sweep: Low is wicked below pivot low, but closes above

• Most conservative - pure wick-based detection





B) ONLY OUTBREAKS & RETEST MODE

• Price closes through pivot level (breaks structure)

• Then wicks back through broken level (retest)

• Captures post-breakout liquidity grabs





C) WICKS + OUTBREAKS MODE (Combined)

• Detects both wick sweeps AND outbreak retests

• Most comprehensive detection





3. VISUAL REPRESENTATION

→ Sweep Box: Highlights the exact sweep range (wick extent to pivot)

→ Connecting Lines: Links sweep point to original pivot level

→ Label: "LQ Sweep" marks the exact sweep location

→ Extended Zones: If enabled, boxes extend right until broken





4. ZONE MANAGEMENT

→ Boxes extend forward showing active liquidity zones

→ Automatically removed when price fully breaks the zone

→ Maximum extension limit prevents clutter









🎨 VISUAL ELEMENTS EXPLAINED

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🟢 BULLISH SWEEP (Green)

→ Price wicked BELOW a swing low (stop hunt)

→ Then closed ABOVE the swing low (rejection)

→ Indicates sellers' stops were grabbed

→ Potential reversal to the upside

→ Smart Money likely went LONG





🔴 BEARISH SWEEP (Red)

→ Price wicked ABOVE a swing high (stop hunt)

→ Then closed BELOW the swing high (rejection)

→ Indicates buyers' stops were grabbed

→ Potential reversal to the downside

→ Smart Money likely went SHORT









⚙️ SETTINGS & PARAMETERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





LIQUIDITY SWEEPS SECTION:

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

• Swings Length (Default: 5)

Higher values = Major swings only (less sensitive)

Lower values = More swings detected (more sensitive)

Recommended: 3-7 for intraday, 5-10 for swing trading





• Detection Mode (Default: Only Wicks)

- Only Wicks: Pure wick rejections (most reliable)

- Only Outbreaks & Retest: Post-break retests only

- Wicks + Outbreaks: Combined detection (most signals)





• Bull/Bear Colors

Customize colors for bullish and bearish sweeps





• Bull/Bear Line Colors

Semi-transparent connecting lines to pivot levels









SWEEP AREA SECTION:

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

• Extend Boxes (Default: true)

ON: Boxes extend right until broken

OFF: Boxes remain at detection point only





• Max Bars Extension (Default: 300)

Maximum bars a box will extend before auto-deletion

Prevents chart clutter from old sweeps





• Bull/Bear Box Colors

Fill colors for sweep zone rectangles





• Box Transparency (Default: 180)

0 = Fully opaque

255 = Fully transparent

Recommended: 150-200 for optimal visibility









LABELS SECTION:

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

• Show Sweep Labels (Default: true)

Toggle "LQ Sweep" text labels ON/OFF





• Label Font Size (Default: 8)

Adjust text size (6-12 recommended)





• Bull/Bear Label Colors

Text color for sweep labels









DASHBOARD SECTION:

─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

• Show Dashboard (Default: true)

Toggle live statistics panel ON/OFF





• Dashboard X Position (Default: 10)

Horizontal pixel offset from left edge





• Dashboard Y Position (Default: 20)

Vertical pixel offset from top edge





• Dashboard Font Size (Default: 9)

Statistics text size





• Background Color (Default: Dark Gray)

Dashboard background panel color





• Text Color (Default: White Smoke)

General text color in dashboard









💡 TRADING STRATEGY & USAGE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





BASIC STRATEGY:





1. ENTRY SIGNALS

🟢 Bullish Sweep Detected → Look for LONG entry

• Wait for candle close confirmation

• Enter on retest of sweep zone

• Stop loss below sweep low





🔴 Bearish Sweep Detected → Look for SHORT entry

• Wait for candle close confirmation

• Enter on retest of sweep zone

• Stop loss above sweep high





2. CONFLUENCE FACTORS (Increase Probability)

✓ Sweep occurs at HTF support/resistance

✓ Sweep happens at fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, etc.)

✓ Sweep coincides with order block formation

✓ Sweep occurs during high-impact news events

✓ Multiple sweeps in same direction = strong bias





3. RISK MANAGEMENT

• Use sweep zones as stop loss placement

• Target previous highs/lows or liquidity pools

• Risk-reward minimum 1:2

• Reduce position size if multiple sweeps fail





4. BEST PRACTICES

✓ Combine with HTF structure analysis

✓ Trade in direction of overall trend

✓ Avoid trading every sweep (quality over quantity)

✓ Wait for confirmation candles

✓ Use dashboard to track sweep frequency









📋 DASHBOARD METRICS EXPLAINED

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





• DETECTION MODE: Current operating mode (Wicks/Outbreaks/Both)





• SWING LENGTH: Number of bars used for pivot calculation





• EXTENSION: Whether sweep zones extend forward or not





• ACTIVE PIVOT HIGHS: Unbroken swing highs being monitored

(High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)





• ACTIVE PIVOT LOWS: Unbroken swing lows being monitored

(High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)





• ACTIVE SWEEP ZONES: Currently extended boxes waiting for break

(Monitor these for potential re-entry or breakout opportunities)





• TOTAL BULL SWEEPS: Cumulative bullish sweeps detected

(High count = Strong bullish liquidity hunting = Potential uptrend)





• TOTAL BEAR SWEEPS: Cumulative bearish sweeps detected

(High count = Strong bearish liquidity hunting = Potential downtrend)





• LAST SWEEP: Most recent sweep type and price level

(Helps identify current market bias and latest manipulation)









⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





1. NOT ALL SWEEPS LEAD TO REVERSALS

• Some sweeps are continuation patterns

• Always confirm with price action

• Use higher timeframe context





2. SWEEP QUALITY MATTERS

• Sweeps at major levels are more significant

• Multiple consecutive sweeps = strong manipulation

• Small sweeps in choppy markets may be noise





3. TIMEFRAME CONSIDERATIONS

• Lower timeframes (M1-M15): More sweeps, more noise

• Mid timeframes (M30-H4): Balanced sweep quality

• Higher timeframes (D1+): Fewer but more significant sweeps





4. MARKET CONDITIONS

• Works best in trending or range-bound markets

• Less effective during low liquidity periods

• Highly effective around major S/R levels and round numbers





5. PERFORMANCE TIPS

• Keep max bars extension reasonable (200-500)

• Use higher swing lengths on lower timeframes

• Disable dashboard if performance issues occur









🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Type: Chart Indicator

Language: MQL5

Objects Used: Rectangles, Trend Lines, Text Labels, Label Objects

Updates: Every tick

CPU Usage: Low-Medium (depends on swing length and history)

Memory: Efficient (automatic cleanup of old objects)

Compatible: All instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)









📞 SUPPORT & CREDITS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Developer: Rizwan Akram (Riz)

TradingView: @RizwanFXCoder

Website:





Concepts Based On: ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & Smart Money Concepts









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

© 2024 Rizwan Akram - All Rights Reserved

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





DISCLAIMER: This indicator is for educational purposes only. Trading

involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always use proper risk management and trade at your own discretion.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════