Liquidity Sweeps
- Indicatori
- Rizwan Akram
- Versione: 1.1
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5
Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📊 OVERVIEW
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed
to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based
on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts, this indicator
automatically detects when price briefly breaks swing highs/lows (to
trigger retail stops) before reversing direction - a classic smart money
manipulation technique.
Smart Money traders use liquidity sweeps to:
• Hunt retail stop losses at key swing points
• Build positions at optimal prices
• Create favorable entry conditions
• Trap breakout traders
This indicator helps you identify these manipulative moves in real-time
and trade WITH the institutions, not against them.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
✅ INTELLIGENT DETECTION SYSTEM
• Automatic swing high/low identification
• 3 detection modes: Wicks Only, Outbreaks & Retest, Combined
• Distinguishes between genuine breaks and liquidity sweeps
• Filters false signals using wick vs. close logic
✅ VISUAL CLARITY
• Color-coded sweep boxes (Bullish = Green, Bearish = Red)
• Dotted/dashed lines connecting sweep points to pivot levels
• Clear "LQ Sweep" labels at sweep locations
• Extended zones showing active liquidity areas
• Semi-transparent boxes for clean chart appearance
✅ LIVE DASHBOARD (Left Side)
• Detection mode status
• Swing length setting
• Extension status (ON/OFF)
• Active pivot highs count
• Active pivot lows count
• Active sweep zones count
• Total bullish sweeps counter
• Total bearish sweeps counter
• Last sweep information (type & price)
• Real-time updates on every tick
✅ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
• Adjustable swing length (sensitivity)
• Customizable colors for bull/bear sweeps
• Configurable box transparency
• Label font size control
• Dashboard position adjustment
• Toggle labels and dashboard ON/OFF
• Maximum bars extension setting
📈 HOW IT WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
DETECTION LOGIC:
1. PIVOT IDENTIFICATION
→ Indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on your specified
swing length (default: 5 bars each side)
→ These levels represent areas where retail stops typically cluster
2. SWEEP DETECTION - Three Modes:
A) ONLY WICKS MODE (Default)
• Bearish Sweep: High is wicked above pivot high, but closes below
• Bullish Sweep: Low is wicked below pivot low, but closes above
• Most conservative - pure wick-based detection
B) ONLY OUTBREAKS & RETEST MODE
• Price closes through pivot level (breaks structure)
• Then wicks back through broken level (retest)
• Captures post-breakout liquidity grabs
C) WICKS + OUTBREAKS MODE (Combined)
• Detects both wick sweeps AND outbreak retests
• Most comprehensive detection
3. VISUAL REPRESENTATION
→ Sweep Box: Highlights the exact sweep range (wick extent to pivot)
→ Connecting Lines: Links sweep point to original pivot level
→ Label: "LQ Sweep" marks the exact sweep location
→ Extended Zones: If enabled, boxes extend right until broken
4. ZONE MANAGEMENT
→ Boxes extend forward showing active liquidity zones
→ Automatically removed when price fully breaks the zone
→ Maximum extension limit prevents clutter
🎨 VISUAL ELEMENTS EXPLAINED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🟢 BULLISH SWEEP (Green)
→ Price wicked BELOW a swing low (stop hunt)
→ Then closed ABOVE the swing low (rejection)
→ Indicates sellers' stops were grabbed
→ Potential reversal to the upside
→ Smart Money likely went LONG
🔴 BEARISH SWEEP (Red)
→ Price wicked ABOVE a swing high (stop hunt)
→ Then closed BELOW the swing high (rejection)
→ Indicates buyers' stops were grabbed
→ Potential reversal to the downside
→ Smart Money likely went SHORT
⚙️ SETTINGS & PARAMETERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
LIQUIDITY SWEEPS SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Swings Length (Default: 5)
Higher values = Major swings only (less sensitive)
Lower values = More swings detected (more sensitive)
Recommended: 3-7 for intraday, 5-10 for swing trading
• Detection Mode (Default: Only Wicks)
- Only Wicks: Pure wick rejections (most reliable)
- Only Outbreaks & Retest: Post-break retests only
- Wicks + Outbreaks: Combined detection (most signals)
• Bull/Bear Colors
Customize colors for bullish and bearish sweeps
• Bull/Bear Line Colors
Semi-transparent connecting lines to pivot levels
SWEEP AREA SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Extend Boxes (Default: true)
ON: Boxes extend right until broken
OFF: Boxes remain at detection point only
• Max Bars Extension (Default: 300)
Maximum bars a box will extend before auto-deletion
Prevents chart clutter from old sweeps
• Bull/Bear Box Colors
Fill colors for sweep zone rectangles
• Box Transparency (Default: 180)
0 = Fully opaque
255 = Fully transparent
Recommended: 150-200 for optimal visibility
LABELS SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Show Sweep Labels (Default: true)
Toggle "LQ Sweep" text labels ON/OFF
• Label Font Size (Default: 8)
Adjust text size (6-12 recommended)
• Bull/Bear Label Colors
Text color for sweep labels
DASHBOARD SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Show Dashboard (Default: true)
Toggle live statistics panel ON/OFF
• Dashboard X Position (Default: 10)
Horizontal pixel offset from left edge
• Dashboard Y Position (Default: 20)
Vertical pixel offset from top edge
• Dashboard Font Size (Default: 9)
Statistics text size
• Background Color (Default: Dark Gray)
Dashboard background panel color
• Text Color (Default: White Smoke)
General text color in dashboard
💡 TRADING STRATEGY & USAGE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BASIC STRATEGY:
1. ENTRY SIGNALS
🟢 Bullish Sweep Detected → Look for LONG entry
• Wait for candle close confirmation
• Enter on retest of sweep zone
• Stop loss below sweep low
🔴 Bearish Sweep Detected → Look for SHORT entry
• Wait for candle close confirmation
• Enter on retest of sweep zone
• Stop loss above sweep high
2. CONFLUENCE FACTORS (Increase Probability)
✓ Sweep occurs at HTF support/resistance
✓ Sweep happens at fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, etc.)
✓ Sweep coincides with order block formation
✓ Sweep occurs during high-impact news events
✓ Multiple sweeps in same direction = strong bias
3. RISK MANAGEMENT
• Use sweep zones as stop loss placement
• Target previous highs/lows or liquidity pools
• Risk-reward minimum 1:2
• Reduce position size if multiple sweeps fail
4. BEST PRACTICES
✓ Combine with HTF structure analysis
✓ Trade in direction of overall trend
✓ Avoid trading every sweep (quality over quantity)
✓ Wait for confirmation candles
✓ Use dashboard to track sweep frequency
📋 DASHBOARD METRICS EXPLAINED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• DETECTION MODE: Current operating mode (Wicks/Outbreaks/Both)
• SWING LENGTH: Number of bars used for pivot calculation
• EXTENSION: Whether sweep zones extend forward or not
• ACTIVE PIVOT HIGHS: Unbroken swing highs being monitored
(High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)
• ACTIVE PIVOT LOWS: Unbroken swing lows being monitored
(High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)
• ACTIVE SWEEP ZONES: Currently extended boxes waiting for break
(Monitor these for potential re-entry or breakout opportunities)
• TOTAL BULL SWEEPS: Cumulative bullish sweeps detected
(High count = Strong bullish liquidity hunting = Potential uptrend)
• TOTAL BEAR SWEEPS: Cumulative bearish sweeps detected
(High count = Strong bearish liquidity hunting = Potential downtrend)
• LAST SWEEP: Most recent sweep type and price level
(Helps identify current market bias and latest manipulation)
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
1. NOT ALL SWEEPS LEAD TO REVERSALS
• Some sweeps are continuation patterns
• Always confirm with price action
• Use higher timeframe context
2. SWEEP QUALITY MATTERS
• Sweeps at major levels are more significant
• Multiple consecutive sweeps = strong manipulation
• Small sweeps in choppy markets may be noise
3. TIMEFRAME CONSIDERATIONS
• Lower timeframes (M1-M15): More sweeps, more noise
• Mid timeframes (M30-H4): Balanced sweep quality
• Higher timeframes (D1+): Fewer but more significant sweeps
4. MARKET CONDITIONS
• Works best in trending or range-bound markets
• Less effective during low liquidity periods
• Highly effective around major S/R levels and round numbers
5. PERFORMANCE TIPS
• Keep max bars extension reasonable (200-500)
• Use higher swing lengths on lower timeframes
• Disable dashboard if performance issues occur
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Chart Indicator
Language: MQL5
Objects Used: Rectangles, Trend Lines, Text Labels, Label Objects
Updates: Every tick
CPU Usage: Low-Medium (depends on swing length and history)
Memory: Efficient (automatic cleanup of old objects)
Compatible: All instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)
📞 SUPPORT & CREDITS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Developer: Rizwan Akram (Riz)
TradingView: @RizwanFXCoder
Website:
Concepts Based On: ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & Smart Money Concepts
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
© 2024 Rizwan Akram - All Rights Reserved
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
DISCLAIMER: This indicator is for educational purposes only. Trading
involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management and trade at your own discretion.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════