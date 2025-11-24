SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter

# Product Name: SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter

**Current Version:** 4.0 (Smart Validation Update) **Category:** Trend / Oscillators / Fractals

**Timeframes:** M15, H1, H4, D1 (Recommended)


### ⚔️ Trade with Discipline. Eliminate the Noise.


**SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter** is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system that combines the momentum of the

**Awesome Oscillator (AO)** and **Accelerator Oscillator (AC)** with the structural precision of **Fractals**.

Most indicators flood your chart with conflicting signals. **Momentum Hunter** does the opposite. It focuses on the **Single Best Setup** available right now. It features a unique **"Smart Trap"** detection system that warns you of reversals, but intelligent enough to get out of the way when a true breakout occurs.


### 🌟 Why Choose Momentum Hunter?

* **🛡️ 100% Non-Repainting:** Signals appear on confirmed, closed bars. Once an arrow is drawn, it stays.

* **🧠 Smart Trap Validation (NEW):** The indicator detects "Traps" (Fractal Resistance/Support).

If the price hits a trap, an **Orange X** warns you. However, if the market has enough power to **break the trap**, the X automatically disappears, giving you the green light to hold

* **🧹 Auto-Clean Chart:** The indicator automatically deletes old, invalid signals. It shows you only the active setup and the relevant Stop Loss levels.

* **🎯 Laser Precision:** Signals are only generated when AO and AC agree on momentum and a Fractal confirms the structure.

* **📏 Auto-SL Levels:** Automatically draws a line at the precise Stop Loss level based on the signal candle.

### 📊 The Strategy

This indicator trades the "Zero Line Rejection" strategy. It looks for price to pull back and then resume the trend with confirmed momentum.

**1. The Buy Signal (Green Arrow)**

* **Zone:** AO and AC are both **Below 0** (Oversold).

* **Pattern:** AO creates a "Lowest Peak" (Saucer) indicating upward momentum.

* **Confirmation:** A **Down Fractal** appears to confirm the support structure.

* *Action:* Enter Buy. Place Stop Loss at the black line drawn by the indicator.

**2. The Sell Signal (Red Arrow)**

* **Zone:** AO and AC are both **Above 0** (Overbought).

* **Pattern:** AO creates a "Highest Peak" indicating downward momentum.

* **Confirmation:** An **Up Fractal** appears to confirm the resistance structure.

* *Action:* Enter Sell. Place Stop Loss at the black line drawn by the indicator.


**3. The Smart Trap (Orange X)**

* **The Problem:** Sometimes price enters, but hits a fractal wall and reverses.

* **The Solution:** The indicator watches the trade. If price hits an opposing Fractal but Momentum fails to cross zero, it draws an **Orange X**.

* **Smart Logic:** If the price **breaks through** the Orange X level, the X is removed. This confirms the breakout is real and prevents you from exiting a winning trade too early.

### ⚙️ Input Parameters

* **BuyColor:** Color of the Buy Arrow (Default: Lime).

* **SellColor:** Color of the Sell Arrow (Default: Red).

* **WarningColor:** Color of the Smart Trap X (Default: Orange).

* **LineColor:** Color of the SL/Entry Lines (Default: Black).

* **SearchDepth:** How far back to scan for the active signal (Default: 1000).


### 📝 User Manual & FAQ

**Q: Why don't I see historical signals?

** **A:** To keep your chart clean for professional trading, Momentum Hunter deletes old signals and focuses only on the **current active opportunity**.

**Q: Why did the Orange X disappear?**

**A:** This is the "Smart Validation" feature. The X appears to warn you of resistance. If the price successfully breaks that resistance, the warning is no longer needed, so the indicator removes it to reduce confusion. This is a sign of a strong trend!

**Q: Does it lag?** **A:** No. The signal appears immediately when the Fractal and AO Peak are mathematically confirmed. Note that standard Fractals require 2 closed bars to the right to confirm. The indicator draws the arrow on the true signal candle (2 bars back) instantly. **Q: Best Timeframes?**

**A:** It works on all, but **H1 and H4** provide the most reliable trends with the fewest false signals.



Altri dall’autore
Gold Daily ATR Breakout
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System **Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility. Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly w
AO Gold M15 Scanner
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
AO Gold M15 Reversal Scanner **Master Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping with Precision.** Stop guessing where the market turns. This indicator is engineered exclusively for **XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe**. It analyzes the Awesome Oscillator to automatically detect high-probability reversals and trend continuations, keeping your charts clean and your signals clear **Key Features:** * **Pinpoint Reversals:** Identifies "Overbought" tops for Selling and "Oversold" bottoms for Buying. * **Trend Continuation
SamuraiFX PD Zones
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
SamuraiFX Daily Premium & Discount Zones *Master the Daily Range with the precision of a Samurai.** Stop guessing where the price is "expensive" or "cheap." The **SamuraiFX Premium & Discount** indicator automatically anchors to the current **Daily High and Daily Low**, giving you the exact Equilibrium (50%) levels in real-time. Designed for **ICT (Inner Circle Trader)**, **SMC (Smart Money Concepts)**, and Price Action traders, this tool ensures you never Sell in a Discount or Buy in a Premiu
Gold Seasonality Pro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci) **Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD). **Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes. **Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical dat
Gold Fear Greed Dashboard
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
### **Product Name:** SamuraiFX Gold Sentiment - XAUUSD Fear & Greed Index **Tagline:** *Unlock the hidden psychology of the Gold market. Trade XAUUSD with institutional-grade sentiment analysis.* ### **Overview** Are you tired of guessing the direction of Gold? XAUUSD is one of the most emotional and volatile assets in the world. To trade it successfully, you don't just need price action—you need to know the **Market Sentiment**. **SamuraiFX Gold Sentiment** is a powerful non-repainting dashboa
BTC Fear and Greed Index MT4
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
### **Product Name:** **Bitcoin Fear & Greed Pro - Sentiment & Trend Dashboard** ### **Full Description:** **Trade with the Smart Money, Not the Emotional Crowd.** The **Bitcoin Fear & Greed Pro** is not just a simple sentiment display. It is a complete **Market Bias Engine** that combines fundamental crowd psychology with technical market structure. Most traders lose money because they buy when the crowd is greedy (tops) and sell when the crowd is fearful (bottoms). This dashboard connects dire
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione