Point and Figure chart for MT5

Point and Fignure (P&F) chart plots price against changes in direction by plotting a column of Xs as the price rises and a column of Os as the price falls.


Features

  • Support for several kinds of price types - High/Low and Close.
  • Clean and easy-to-read chart.
  • Displays column high and low prices as indicator values.
  • Support for both 4 and 5-digit brokers.
  • Customizeable colors.


Advantages

  • Filter insignificant price movements and noise. Less noise and more stable work.
  • Focus on important price movements.
  • Remove the time aspect from the analysis process.
  • Make support/resistance levels and certain patterns such as double top/bottom, flags, wedges, etc, much easier to identify.


Parameters

  • BoxSizePips - box size, in pips. The indicator detects 4 or 5-digit brokers automatically.
  • ReverseBoxCount - amount of boxes that the price needs to move in the opposite direction to warrant a column reversal.
  • PriceType - price type to be applied to the chart.
  1. priceHighLow: the default value. The indicator uses high price in up columns and low price in down columns.
  2. priceClose: the indicator uses close price in both up and down columns.
  • IncludeIncompleteBar - default is false, which causes the indicator does not use the latest bar to calculate the chart. Setting it to true will cause the indicator use the latest bar, which will cause extra columns.
  • UpColor - color for Xs.
  • DownColor - color for Os.


Usage

After the indicator is placed on the chart, the indicator will show Xs and Os for the chart.

To use P&F chart efficiently, you need to learn the patterns of P&F chart.

Some good references:


How to check prices on the P&F chart

To make the chart clean and easy to read, the indicator does not displace price lines.

To check the price on the chart, we can either

  • Move the mouse over an X or O to see the price of that box.
  • Or use the Crosshair tool in MetaTrader (the icon "+" next to the arrow).


Note: the indicator doesn't work with timeframe under 5 minutes, for performance reason.



    Рекомендуем также
    Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
    Abdullah Alhariri
    Индикаторы
    Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Уровни коррекции, расширения и точки разворота (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 — это продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который автоматически определяет точки разворота рынка и рисует полные структуры Коррекции (Retracement), Расширения (Extension) и Точек разворота (Pivot Point) Фибоначчи на графике. Этот индикатор объединяет несколько независимых систем в один унифицированный аналитический инструмент: Точки разворота (Pivot Points) (Режим
    BTFX Pivot Points
    Bradley Thomas Farrington
    Индикаторы
    BTFX Pivot Points - это индикатор, который рассчитывает уровни поддержки и сопротивления на каждый день. Используя этот индикатор, уровни разворота указывают на четкие цели, к которым нужно стремиться.   Уровни сопротивления показаны фиолетовым цветом над серебряной разворотной линией.   Уровни поддержки   приведены в Orange   и могут быть найдены   ниже   серебро   поворот   линии .   Эти индикаторы очень хорошо работают при использовании с индикатором рассвета BTFX.   Для более подробного объя
    Pivots Lines
    Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Построение точек разворота Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla для любого таймфрейма Поддержка всех типов разворотов Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla Поддержка любого таймфрейма (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Поддержка перехода на летнее время Поддержка ежедневного раздела форекс от открытия в Сиднее до закрытия в США Поддержка торговли криптовалютами Заполните разрыв между разворотной точкой и трендом, очень полезно Разворотные точки показыва
    FREE
    Weis Wave Double Side
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Weis Wave Bouble Side для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). Индикатор Weis Wave Bouble side для MT5 был создан на основе уже установленной волны Weis, созданной Дэвидом Вайсом. Индикатор Weis Wave Double Side читает рынок по волнам, как это было сделано Р. Вайкофф в 1900 г. Это помогает определить усилие x результат, причину и следствие, а также спрос и предложение. Его отличие в том, что его можно использовать ниже нулевой оси, что еще больше улучш
    Raymond Cloudy Day
    The Hung Ngo
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
    FREE
    ArcTracer
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Индикаторы
    This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
    The Cube Theory Indicator
    Alexandro Matos
    Индикаторы
    TheCubeTheory - Seu Indicador de Análise de Mercado em Cubos Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeTheory? O   TheCubeTheory   é um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que   mapeia os níveis de suporte e resistência   usando uma abordagem inovadora baseada em   cubos de tempo e Fibonacci . Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele combina: Análise de Máximas e Mínimas   em períodos personalizáveis Níveis Automáticos   (8 níveis ajustáveis) Visualização em Tempo Real   com retângulos e linhas col
    Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    Индикаторы
    Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5 This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator.  Main features: - Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic. - Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings. - Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength. - Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero. - Fully customizable and completely non-repainting. - Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes. How it differs from t
    Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Индикаторы
    Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
    Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
    Elif Kaya
    Индикаторы
    Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
    FibExtender
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Индикаторы
    This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
    Smart Trendlines MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
    Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
    Albertas Guscius
    Индикаторы
    Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
    Swing Trade Concept MT5
    Burak Baltaci
    Индикаторы
    КОНЦЕПЦИЯ SWING TRADE ДЛЯ ЧЕГО ОНА НУЖНА? Индикатор MT5, разработанный для свинг-трейдинга. Он фиксирует развороты тренда с помощью логики SuperTrend и отображает точки TP с автоматическими уровнями Фибоначчи. КАК ОН РАБОТАЕТ? 1. Отслеживание тренда Использует алгоритм SuperTrend на основе ATR. Сигнализирует о развороте ценового тренда. 2. Генерирование сигналов Тенденция меняется на восходящую → Зеленая рамка BUY + стрелка (под свечой) Тенденция меняется на нисходящую → Красная ра
    Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
    Sergey Efimenko
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор позволяет определить текущее направление цены и волатильность рынка. В данной версии индикатора Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) исключена перерисовка исторических данных, выполнена оптимизация скорости расчёта алгоритма, дополнены внешние параметры, для более тонкой настройки и расширены функциональные возможности: добавлен выбор исходного осциллятора, а также методы сглаживания средних. Параметры: Mode Osc - выбор оценочного осциллятора; Period Osc - период расчёта используемого осциллят
    Renko Plus
    Eadvisors Software Inc.
    Индикаторы
    With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
    Matreshka
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
    SMT divergence indicator
    Ehsan Ashoori
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
    FREE
    AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator
    Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
    Индикаторы
    This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator.  The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed. The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values:  The description of the settings is
    Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
    Pablo Daniel Palomino
    Индикаторы
    AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
    Captain Backtest Model
    Minh Truong Pham
    Индикаторы
    Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
    Renko Graph
    Iurii Tokman
    Индикаторы
    Renko Graph Индикатор Ренко в основном окне графика в месте с текущей ценой. Индикатор отображает изменения цены в форме прямоугольников («кирпичиков») на фоне обычного графика котировок. Движение цены вверх, на заданное в настройках количество пунктов, отмечается добавлением выше предыдущего очередного прямоугольника, а движение вниз — ниже предыдущего прямоугольника. Индикатор создан для наглядного определения основного тренда. Используется для определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротив
    Reversal Pattern AI MT5
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Reversal Pattern AI — абсолютный прорыв в мире разработки индикаторов , сочетающий алгоритмы искусственного интеллекта, многоуровневый анализ рынка и классические методы технического анализа. Он не просто фиксирует разворотные паттерны, но и оценивает рыночные неэффективности, создавая высокоточные торговые сигналы.Благодаря гибридной модели, использующей анализ ценового движения, Объёмов, Волатильности, VWAP и Volume AVG %, индикатор легко адаптируется к любым рыночным условиям.              
    Market Structure ICT MT5
    Sathit Sukhirun
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Market Structure ICT 1. Автоматическая структура рынка Главное преимущество — устранение ошибок субъективного восприятия. Точное определение тренда: Автоматически определяет BOS (Слом структуры) для продолжения тренда и CHoCH (Смена характера) для разворота. Классификация свингов: Пользователь может выбрать тип структуры: краткосрочную, среднесрочную или долгосрочную. Подходит как для скальперов, так и для свинг-трейдеров. 2. Профессиональная панель мониторинга (Dashboard) Не нужно пер
    VR Pivot MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Индикаторы
    VR Pivot - это индикатор ключевых разворотных точек пивотов (pivot). Точки Пивот – это специальный тип уровней поддержки (support) и сопротивления (resistance) , которые используются с целью определения наиболее сильных ценовых зон. Профессиональные трейдеры использую уровни пивотов для определения цен на которых существует большая вероятность разворота цены. Уровни рассчитываются по специальным математическим формулам, в расчет идут цены закрытия, открытия, максимума, минимума предыдущего време
    PZ Head and Shoulders MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Индикаторы
    Паттерн «голова и плечи» - это форма диаграммы, которая напоминает базовую линию с тремя вершинами, две внешние - близки по высоте, а средняя - самая высокая. Он предсказывает разворот тренда от бычьего к медвежьему и считается одним из самых надежных паттернов разворота тренда. Это один из нескольких верхних паттернов, которые с различной степенью точности сигнализируют о том, что тренд близится к концу. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все
    Mahdad Candle Timer
    Seyed Pouria Moosavi
    Индикаторы
    Mahdad Candle Timer — это лёгкий и точный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо рядом с последним баром. Он создан для трейдеров, которым важна точность тайминга — будь то скальпинг, внутридневная торговля или ожидание подтверждения свечи в свинг‑сетапах. Основные возможности Точный обратный отсчёт – время до закрытия свечи в формате HH:MM:SS (опционально миллисекунды) Динамическое размещение – всегда выравнивается по последней свече,
    FREE
    Resistance and Support Indicator
    David Muriithi
    4.5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
    FREE
    Weis Wave Double Side Alert
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Weis Wave Bouble Side для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). Индикатор Weis Wave Bouble side для MT5 был создан на основе уже установленной волны Weis, созданной Дэвидом Вайсом. Индикатор Weis Wave Double Side считывает рынок по волнам, как это делал Р. Вайкофф в 1900 году. Это помогает определить усилие x результат, причину и следствие, а также спрос и предложение. Его отличие состоит в том, что его можно использовать ниже нулевой оси, и он имеет пр
    Big Players
    Cesar Afif rezende Oaquim
    Индикаторы
    Nade com os grandes ou evite-os a todo custo. Com esse indicador, a escolha é sua! Indicador por coloração de barras, com respostas simples se os "grandes" estão negociando ou não. Saiba quando agir se o mercado está calmo ou agitado, de forma simples, pelo valor de retorno do indicador ou pela aparência das barras. Indispensável indicador para a construção do seu robô ou para seu setup. Resultado do Indicador: 0 - 5. Participantes do mercado: 0 e 1 = Big Players! 2 e 3 = Dia normal. 4 e 5 = Mo
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.66 (56)
    Индикаторы
    Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Индикаторы
    Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    Индикаторы
    АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (32)
    Индикаторы
    Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Индикаторы
    ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Индикаторы
    FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.31 (26)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Индикаторы
    Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Индикаторы
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.79 (24)
    Индикаторы
    FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Индикаторы
    TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (17)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (33)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.47 (136)
    Индикаторы
    Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Индикаторы
    Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
    FootprintOrderflow
    Jingfeng Luo
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
    Shock Pullback
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
    Orderflow Scalp Pro
    TitanScalper
    Индикаторы
    Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
    CRT Liquidity Pro
    Juan Pablo Castro Forero
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Беспокоитесь о следующей сделке? Устали не знать, работает ли ваша стратегия? С CRT Liquidity Pro вы торгуете с реальными статистическими данными, а не эмоциями. Знайте свои вероятности, отслеживайте свою производительность и торгуйте уверенно — на основе "Силы 3", умного обнаружения ликвидности и подтверждений CRT. Хотите увидеть реальность стратегии CRT Liquidity? После покупки свяжитесь с нами , и мы предоставим вам один из наших других продуктов бесплатно. Ознакомьтесь с нашими другими про
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Ftap Adaptive RSI for MT5
    Wang Qi
    Индикаторы
    Adaptive RSI is an advanced Relative Strength Index indicator. Adaptive RSI can change the look back period dynamically based on current market condition. Adaptive RSI adapts to the market changes as much as possible. Adaptive RSI is more advanced than conventional RSI. Adaptive RSI is a tool to catch more over-bought/sold opportunities! Features Dynamic look back period - Adaptive RSI changes the look back period dynamically basing on smartly designed adaptive methods. No worry about RSI peri
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв