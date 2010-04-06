Description

Aureus Mean Reversion: Professional Gold Scalping Algorithm

Most Gold EAs fail because they chase the price (Breakout), falling victim to the typical "stop hunting" moves of XAUUSD. Aureus Mean Reversion does the opposite. It utilizes an advanced mean reversion logic based on volatility (Bollinger Bands) and momentum (RSI) to identify market excesses and trade when the probability of a reversal is highest.

Why Aureus is Different:

Real Risk Management: Every trade has a Fixed Stop Loss and a defined Take Profit. No Martingale, No Grid, no risk of blowing the account overnight. Prop Firm Ready: With a low-risk setting (0.25%), the EA is designed to comply with the strict Drawdown limits of major Prop Firms (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.). Smart Time Filters: The algorithm only operates during high-liquidity windows (US Session / European Afternoon), avoiding high spreads at night and erratic movements during the Asian open. Recovery Factor > 5.0: Backtested on 99.9% historical data, demonstrating an exceptional ability to recover from drawdown periods.

Technical Strategy:

Entry: Overbought/Oversold conditions on M5 timeframe in confluence with volatility standard deviations.

Exit: Dynamic Take Profit, intelligent Trailing Stop to secure profits, and a safety Stop Loss.

Filters: Long-term Moving Average (H1) to never trade against the primary trend ("Big Boss Filter").

Requirements:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5.

Broker: ECN with low spreads recommended.

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 execution.

Recommended Settings (Set Files Included):

Prop Firm / Conservative Mode: Risk = 0.25% per trade. (Estimated Drawdown < 8-10%).

Growth / Aggressive Mode: Risk = 0.5% - 1.0% per trade. trailing step: 50 if you want a recovery factor >5

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and commodities carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.