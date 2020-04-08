RSI Nexus Multi timeframe

RSI Nexus Multi-timeframe (RSI-Nexus-MTF)

RSI-Nexus-MTF is a multi-timeframe RSI engine designed to help algorithmic traders identify structure, context and trigger signals simultaneously.

Inspired by Fractal Market Rhythm analysis, the indicator extracts the RSI trend from three layers of market flow:

  • Long-Term Structure (HTF)

  • Mid-Term Context (MTF)

  • Short-Term Trigger (current timeframe)

This makes the indicator especially powerful for robot developers, allowing EAs to read market conditions with cleaner structure and noise-reduced input signals.

✔ EA-Friendly Architecture (Buffers for Robots)

RSI-Nexus-MTF exposes three primary data buffers, one for each market layer, exactly as arranged in your updated code:

Buffer Mapping

Layer Meaning MQL5 Buffer Index Buffer Variable
Short-Term RSI (Trigger) RSI of the current chart timeframe Buffer 0 buf_shortterm_trigger[]
Mid-Term RSI (Context) RSI of the intermediate timeframe (default M15) Buffer 2 buf_midterm_context[]
Long-Term RSI (Structure) RSI of the higher timeframe (default H1) Buffer 4 buf_longterm_structure[]

Color-index buffers (1, 3, 5) are also available but not required for robots.

This gives Expert Advisors direct access to all three signals without recalculating RSI internally, saving CPU time in optimization and improving robustness.

✔ What Makes RSI-Nexus-MTF Different?

  • True multi-timeframe compression
    Each RSI is pulled directly from its native timeframe with no approximation.

  • Three-layer decision model
    Designed for robots that want
    HTF Structure + MTF Context + LTF Trigger.

  • Clean signal separation
    Short-term noise does not contaminate signals from higher timeframes.

  • EA-optimized buffering
    Buffers 0, 2 and 4 provide direct, predictable numerical values for automated systems.

  • Instant panel preview
    Traders see in real-time the same values your robot reads from buffers.

✔ Suggested Use in Expert Advisors

Robots can build multi-layer logic such as:

  • Only buy if Long-Term RSI > 50 and Mid-Term RSI rising and Trigger RSI fires a momentum entry.

  • Avoid trades if Long-Term and Mid-Term disagree.

  • Exit logic based on multi-timeframe divergence between buffers.

Example EA code snippet:

double shortRSI = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"RSI-Nexus-MTF",... ,0,0); double midRSI = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"RSI-Nexus-MTF",... ,2,0); double longRSI = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"RSI-Nexus-MTF",... ,4,0);

Simple, clean, fast.

✔ Summary for Robots

  • Buffer 0 — Short-Term Trigger

  • Buffer 2 — Mid-Term Context

  • Buffer 4 — Long-Term Structure

Engineered specifically so your EA can “look through” volatility and read the market’s layered momentum.


Рекомендуем также
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
XCalper Didi index
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор и его использование были разработаны бразильским трейдером и аналитиком Одиром Андраде Агиларом (ник Didi) на основе доджи-звезды. Использование Он основан на соотношении скользящих средних с периодами 3 (БЫСТРАЯ) и 20 (МЕДЛЕННАЯ) с 8-периодной скользящей средней (настройки по умолчанию). Если МЕДЛЕННАЯ и БЫСТРАЯ скользящие средние находятся близко друг к другу и недалеко от линии 1.0 (белая линия в центре), это говорит о покупке или продаже на следующей свече. Этот сигнал изве
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет состояние рынка: тренд или флэт. Состояние рынка определяется  с учётом волатильности.   Жёлтым цветом отображается флэт(торговый коридор). Зелёным цветом отображается тренд вверх.     Красным цветом отображается тренд вниз. Высота метки соответствует волатильности на рынке. Индикатор не перерисовывается . Настройки History_Size  - размер рассчитываемой истории. Period_Candles  - количество свечей для расчёта индикатора. Send_Sound  - звуковое оповещение. Send_Mail  - отпр
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Индикаторы
LevelPAttern MT5 - технический индикатор, основанный на дневных уровнях и паттернах Price Action. В основе индикатора лежит стандартный индикатор ZigZag + разворотные свечные модели такие как "Звезда", "Молот" - он же пин-бар, "Поглощение", и другие. При формировании паттерна и касании ценой уровня, индикатор выдает звуковое и текстовое уведомление. Поддерживается отправка уведомлений на электронную почту и push-уведомлений на мобильные устройства. Особенности работы индикатора Подходит для раб
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Индикаторы
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Индикаторы
Откройте для себя силу продвинутого анализа объема с Weis Wave Scouter — революционным индикатором для MetaTrader 5, который сочетает проверенные временем принципы метода Вайкоффа и анализа объема VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности и глубине в своих операциях, этот индикатор предлагает тактическое чтение рынка через анализ кумулятивных волн объема, помогая выявлять ключевые точки разворота и продолжения тренда. Weis Wave Scouter имеет четкий визуаль
Distinctive MT5
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Distinctive это трендовый стрелочный индикатор форекс для определения потенциальный точек входа. Нравится он, прежде всего, тем, что в нём заложен простой механизм работы, адаптация ко всем временным периодам и торговым тактикам. СОздан на основе канала регрессии с фильрами. Отображаем сигналы индикатора Lawrence на графике функции цены используя математический подход.  Принцип работы - при пробитии цены в зоне перекупленности/перепроданности (уровней канала) генерируется сигнал на покупку или
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Индикаторы
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
SmartTrendMA
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Индикаторы
A SmartTrendMA foi projetada para identificar melhor zonas de alta, baixa e consolidação, azul alta, vermelho baixa e branco consolidação, vai te auxiliar a identificar melhor a tendência. Em parâmetro regule melhor conforme sua preferência em grau pois cada par de moeda se adequa diferentemente a cor,mude também o período e se quiser mude exponencial ou simples. 
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
VeMAs mt5
Roman Kuleshov
Индикаторы
Индикатор VeMAs — это инновационный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии за счёт анализа динамики объёма и рыночной структуры. Независимо от того, новичок вы или опытный трейдер, VeMAs дает вам преимущество. Индикатор VeMAs доступен всего за 50 $. Первоначальная цена индикатора 299 $ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ПО ВРЕМЕНИ. Свяжитесь со мной после покупки для получения персонального бонуса! Вы можете получить абсолютно бесплатно крутую утилиту (VeMAs Utility MT
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Relative Adaptive RSI
German David Nino Cifuentes
Индикаторы
Оптимизируйте свои торговые стратегии с индикатором RAR (Relative Adaptive RSI)! Этот продвинутый индикатор технического анализа сочетает в себе мощь индекса относительной силы (RSI) с адаптивными технологиями, предоставляя более точные и надежные сигналы по сравнению с обычным осциллятором. Что такое индикатор RAR? RAR - это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, который использует экспоненциальные скользящие средние (EMA) и адаптивные скользящие средние (AMA) для сглаживания RSI и динамиче
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Эксперты
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Trendlines Oscillator MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение : ALL TOOLS , всего по $35 за каждый! Новые инструменты   будут стоить   $30   в течение   первой недели   или для   первых 3 покупок !  Канал Trading Tools на MQL5 : Присоединяйтесь к моему каналу MQL5, чтобы получать последние новости от меня Trendlines Oscillator определяет тренд и импульс, используя нормализованные расстояния между текущей ценой и недавно обнаруженными бычьими (поддержка) и медвежьими (сопротивление) линиями тренда. См. больше о версии для MT5:  Tre
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Индикаторы
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Priority Argument
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
В основе алгоритма индикатора Priority Argument лежат стандартные индикаторы а также собственные математические расчеты.  Индикатор поможет пользователям определиться с направлением тренда. Также станет незаменимым советчиком для входа в рынок или для закрытия позиции. Этот индикатор рекомендуется для всех, как для новичков так и для профессионалов. Как работать: Реализация индикатора тренда простая - в виде линий двух цветов. Покупаем, когда происходит смена цвета линии индикатора с розового
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Waves Multi Timeframe
Krisztian Fazekas
Индикаторы
This Indicator help you to identify trends and patterns. It shows the short-term, medium-term and long-term trend at the same time on the screen. It supports every timeframe except monthly. This indicator NOT implement the ZigZag indicator, but it uses its own, fast react algorithm. Supported markets: -         Forex -         Metal -         Energies Spot -         in Energies Futures only o    US Crude Oils -         in Indices Spot only o    US Tech 100 Index o    UK 100 Index o    US Wall
Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Trendlines with Breaks Scanner — это современный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении критически важных трендов и определении прорывов в режиме реального времени. Благодаря автоматически создаваемым трендовым линиям на основе точек поворота, этот индикато
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Индикаторы
HAshi-E - это усовершенствованный способ анализа сигналов Heiken-Ashi. Краткое описание: Хейкен-Аши особенно ценится за способность отфильтровывать краткосрочную волатильность, что делает его предпочтительным инструментом для выявления и отслеживания трендов, помогает принимать решения о точках входа и выхода, а также отличать ложные сигналы от настоящих разворотов тренда. В отличие от традиционных свечных графиков, свечи Хейкен-Аши рассчитываются с использованием средних значений предыдущих
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Другие продукты этого автора
Global Session 4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
Global Session 4X Indicator Global Session 4X is a visual indicator that displays active Forex trading sessions around the world in real time. Designed with precision and respect for market diversity, it covers financial hubs such as London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney, São Paulo, Istanbul, Riyadh, Toronto, and more. Each session is shown as a color-coded band highlighting the most traded currency pairs in that region. The layout is clean, modern, and fully customizable — traders can choose which se
FREE
Clear DOM
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
Clear Dom This Indicator shows a pressure color box based on depth of market of the current symbol. Notice that it only works when book information is received. You decide weather you want or not to display higher (ask) and lower (bid) levels of book. The proportion ratio is calculated using volumes read from the book. You can read the actual pressure in the market any time. Indicator parameters: color_Ask -> ASK box color and ASK value line color color_Bid -> BID box color and BID value li
DailyPOC 4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
DailyPOC 4X — See the Market Like Never Before! If you’re tired of trading in the dark, DailyPOC 4X  is designed to change the way you read price action. This indicator highlights the most important decision zones of institutional traders, including: Daily POC (Point of Control) — the true “magnet” of price, where the highest trading volume of the day occurs. Value Area High and Low (VAH / VAL) — key regions defining the balance between buyers and sellers. Previous Days’ POCs — track how price r
VolumeTracker4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
VolumeTracker 4X – High-Volume Candle & VWAP Main Description: VolumeTracker 4X automatically identifies the highest-volume candle of the day in the Forex market and calculates the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from that candle. It draws dynamic channels based on the high and low prices from the highest-volume candle to the current candle , helping you visualize key support and resistance areas . Created for traders who want more precise decisions using real trading volume as a reference.
SmartCandle4X
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
SmartCandle 4X – Volume-Based Candles Main Description: SmartCandle 4X automatically colors each candle based on the detected volume . Low-volume candles start with soft blue tones , progressing to white, yellow, orange, red, and purple as volume increases. This allows traders to quickly identify whether the market is calm or active , supporting more strategic decisions in Forex trading. Key Benefits: Instant visualization of market activity levels . Candles colored intuitively, from low to high
True Range Normalized Momentum
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
True Range Normalized Momentum ( TRNM) The TRNM is a volatility and momentum oscillator designed to identify real shifts in price strength , filtering out random market noise. It combines the True Range with statistical normalization techniques to provide a clear, responsive signal of the current momentum strength and direction . ️ Concept and Functionality TRNM measures the effective volatility of an asset using the True Range and transforms these values into a normalized momentum indicator ,
Pico RSI KF
Oclair Gallacini Prado
Индикаторы
PICO RSI KF — RSI with Kalman Filtering The PICO RSI KF indicator was designed especially for scalpers and day traders who need to make fast and confident trading decisions . It applies a 1D Kalman Filter to a volume-weighted RSI , creating a smooth and responsive signal that highlights the true turning points in market momentum. Unlike traditional oscillators, PICO RSI KF is not meant to act alone. It is a complementary tool , ideal for confirming signals from other systems or strategies such a
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв