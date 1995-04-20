HTF Power of Three ICT MT4

HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT4 Indicator - Version 1.1

Overview

The HTF Power of Three indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns.

What is Power of Three (PO3)?

Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campaign that occurs in every timeframe:

  1. ACCUMULATION - Smart money accumulates positions around the opening price
  2. MANIPULATION - Liquidity is engineered, stops are hunted, and weak hands are shaken out
  3. DISTRIBUTION - Smart money exits positions, pairing with pending interest

As ICT states: "This is applicable to every time measurement, as long as you have a beginning time, the highest value, the lowest value, and an ending in terms of measuring time."

Key Features

Visual HTF Candle Representation

  • Displays a single, clean HTF candle on the right side of your chart (multiple instances of the indicator can be used to show 2 or more candle, but the HTF parameter must be different between instances and also the offset from last candle must be changed from the default value). 
  • Shows real OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) with proper body and wicks
  • Color-coded: Green for bullish candles, Red for bearish candles
  • Updates in real-time as the HTF candle develops

Reference Lines System

Three intelligent reference lines connect the HTF candle to your current price action:

  1. Open Reference Line - Connects from HTF period start to the candle's open
  2. High Reference Line - Extends from candle high to current time
  3. Low Reference Line - Extends from candle low to current time

These lines provide clear visual context of the HTF range development.

Advanced Phase Analysis 

This is what sets this version apart from others! The indicator includes intelligent PO3 phase detection displayed in the info panel:

  • ACCUMULATION - First third of HTF candle (0-33% completion)
  • MANIPULATION - Middle third, especially when price reaches extremes (33-66% completion)
  • EXPANSION - Active range development during manipulation phase
  • DISTRIBUTION - Final third of HTF candle (66-100% completion)

This automated phase analysis helps you understand WHERE you are in the institutional cycle at any moment.

Real-Time Countdown

The indicator shows exactly how many candles remain before the current HTF candle closes, allowing you to:

  • Time your entries with precision
  • Avoid entering late in the HTF cycle
  • Anticipate new HTF candle formation
  • Plan exits before distribution completes

Comprehensive Info Panel

Displays all critical information:

  • Current HTF timeframe and ratio (e.g., "H4 - Ratio: 1:4")
  • Candle type (Bullish/Bearish)
  • Range and body size in pips
  • Phase analysis (current PO3 stage)
  • Progress percentage and candle count
  • Countdown (candles remaining)
  • All OHLC price levels

Parameters

Higher Time Frame to represent (default: PERIOD_H4)

  • Select the Higher Time Frame to monitor
  • Available options: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
  • Must be higher than your current chart timeframe
  • The indicator automatically calculates the candle ratio

Examples:

  • Chart M5 + HTF H1 = 1:12 (12 M5 candles = 1 H1 candle)
  • Chart H1 + HTF H4 = 1:4 (4 H1 candles = 1 H4 candle)
  • Chart M15 + HTF D1 = 1:96 (96 M15 candles = 1 D1 candle)

Visual Settings

Offset from last candle (pixels) (default: 20)

  • Distance in pixels from the last chart candle to the HTF candle
  • Adjust to position the candle where you prefer on the right side

Candle width in pixels (default: 8)

  • Width of the HTF candle in pixels
  • Increase for better visibility, decrease for a more compact display

Bullish Candle Color (default: Lime)

  • Color for bullish HTF candles (Close > Open)

Bearish Candle Color (default: Red)

  • Color for bearish HTF candles (Close < Open)

Wick Color (default: Gray)

  • Color for candle wicks (upper and lower)

Outline Color (default: Black)

  • Color for the candle body outline

Show Candle Outline (default: true)

  • Toggle the black outline around the candle body

Reference Lines Settings

Show candle outline (default: true)

  • Enable/disable all three reference lines

    Connection lines color (default: Red)

    • Color for the connection lines

    Reference Line Style (default: STYLE_DOT)

    • Line style: STYLE_SOLID, STYLE_DASH, STYLE_DOT, STYLE_DASHDOT, STYLE_DASHDOTDOT

    Labels & Info Panel

    Show OHLC labels (default: true)

    • Display OHLC price labels next to the HTF candle

    Show info panel (default: true)

    • Display the comprehensive information panel

    Price label color (default: White)

    • Color for all text labels

    Price Label Font Size (default: 8)

    • Font size for labels and info panel

    Label Font (default: "Arial")

    • Font type for all text

    Info panel corner (default: CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER)

    • Position of the info panel on chart
    • Options: CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER

    Advanced Features

    Show countdown timer in info panel (default: true)

    • Display remaining candles until HTF candle closes
    • Essential for timing entries and exits

    Alert on new HTF candle (default: false)

    • Alert notification when a new HTF candle starts
    • Useful for multi-timeframe monitoring

    Why This Version is Superior

    Intelligent Phase Analysis

    Unlike basic HTF candle indicators that only show OHLC levels, this version includes automated PO3 phase detection. You can instantly see whether Smart Money is in:

    • Accumulation phase (building positions)
    • Manipulation phase (hunting stops, creating liquidity)
    • Expansion phase (active trend development)
    • Distribution phase (exiting positions)

    This analysis is based on time progress through the HTF candle and price position relative to the range, giving you institutional-level insight.

    Precision Countdown Timer

    The real-time countdown shows exactly how many candles remain before the HTF cycle completes. This is crucial because:

    • Entering during distribution (late stage) is high risk
    • Entering during accumulation (early stage) offers better R:R
    • You can anticipate manipulation phases
    • You know when to expect new HTF candle formation

    Complete Visual Context

    The three reference lines system provides unmatched clarity:

    • See exactly where the HTF period started
    • Understand how far price has travelled
    • Identify key institutional levels
    • Spot accumulation and distribution zones instantly

    Professional-Grade Implementation

    • Clean, non-cluttering single candle display
    • Pixel-perfect positioning that doesn't interfere with price action
    • Proper error handling (validates HTF > Chart TF)
    • Resource-efficient code
    • Compatible with all MT5 builds

    Use Cases

    Scalping & Day Trading

    • Use M15 or H1 HTF on M1/M5 charts
    • Enter during accumulation, exit before distribution
    • Use countdown to time precise entries

    Swing Trading

    • Use H4 or D1 HTF on H1/H4 charts
    • Identify larger institutional cycles
    • Avoid late entries by monitoring phase and countdown

    Multi-Timeframe Analysis

    • Stack multiple instances with different HTF settings
    • Monitor H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously on M15 chart
    • Align entries with multiple HTF cycles

    Backtesting & Study

    • Use MT5 Strategy Tester replay mode
    • Study historical PO3 patterns
    • Understand how institutions moved price
    • Perfect for ICT Mentorship students

      Tips for Best Results

      • Match HTF to your trading style: Scalpers use H1/H4, Swing traders use D1/W1
      • Use phase analysis: Only enter during accumulation phase for best R:R
      • Watch the countdown: Avoid entries when fewer than 30% of candles remain
      • Combine with other ICT concepts: Order blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity pools
      • Study in replay mode: Best way to learn PO3 patterns

      Support & Updates

      This indicator is designed for serious ICT traders who understand institutional price delivery. The phase analysis and countdown features make it an indispensable tool for timing entries within the Power of Three framework.

      Disclaimer: This indicator is for educational purposes. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


      Рекомендуем также
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
      WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
      PTW Non Repaint System
      Elvis Kanyama
      Индикаторы
      PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
      Fibonacci CSM
      Emir Revolledo
      Индикаторы
      Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
      Algo Pumping MT4
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.69 (16)
      Индикаторы
      PUMPING STATION – Ваша персональная стратегия "всё включено" Представляем PUMPING STATION — революционный индикатор Forex, который превратит вашу торговлю в увлекательный и эффективный процесс! Это не просто помощник, а полноценная торговая система с мощными алгоритмами, которые помогут вам начать торговать более стабильно! При покупке этого продукта вы БЕСПЛАТНО получаете: Эксклюзивные Set-файлы: Для автоматической настройки и максимальной эффективности. Пошаговое видео-руководство: Научитесь т
      ON Trade Gann Squares
      Abdullah Alrai
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Gann Squares представляет собой мощный инструмент для анализа рынка, основанный на математических концепциях, представленных W.D. Gann в его статье "Математическая формула для прогнозирования рынка." Этот индикатор включает в себя техники Ганна, связанные с квадратными числами, такими как 144, 90 и 52, а также Квадрат 9. Кроме того, он включает метод  по использованию Квадрата 9 в сочетании с каналами и паттерном звезды. Руководство пользователя и использование: Перед использованием эт
      Donchain highest lowest price channel
      Thomas Tiozzo
      Индикаторы
      Представляем вам индикатор Donchian Channels для MQL4 — мощный инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для повышения вашей торговой успешности. Этот индикатор состоит из четырех линий, которые представляют верхние и нижние границы ценового движения за определенный период. С помощью индикатора Donchian Channels вы легко сможете определить потенциальные прорывы и развороты на рынке. Верхняя линия показывает наивысший пик за указанный период, а нижняя линия представляет наименьший минимум. П
      Trend Entry Histogram mt
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Индикаторы
      Crypto_Forex Индикатор "Гистограмма входа в тренд" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор гистограммы входа в тренд можно использовать для поиска сигналов входа в направлении тренда после появления Entry_bar. - Этот индикатор обладает уникальной особенностью: он учитывает как цену, так и объём для расчётов. - Гистограмма входа в тренд может быть двух цветов: красного для медвежьего тренда и синего для бычьего. - Как только вы увидите устойчивый тренд (минимум 10 последовательных столбцов гистог
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Эксперты
      Forex Workstation   – мощный и эффективный бот для торговли на рынке Форекс, разработанный для использования паттернов, уровней задержки цен, анализа волатильности и масштабирования рынка. Этот бот предлагает уникальные возможности для автоматизированной торговли и оптимизации стратегий на различных валютных парах. Давайте рассмотрим основные функции и настройки Forex Workstation: Основные функции: •   Мультивалютность: Forex Workstation поддерживает широкий спектр валютных пар, что позволяет ди
      SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
      Artem Kuzmin
      Индикаторы
      Осциллятор помогает определить направленность рынка Показывает направленность движения цены и раскрашивается в соответствующий цвет. Позволяет вести трендовую и контр трендовую торговлю Работает на всех таймфреймах, на любых валютных парах, металлах и криптовалюте Можно использовать при работе с бинарными опционами Отличительные особенности Не перерисовывается; Простые и понятные настройки; Работает на всех таймфреймах и на всех символах; Подходит для торговли валютами, металлами, опционами и кр
      Super volumes
      Yerzhan Satov
      4 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Стрелочный индикатор для Форекс и Бинарных опционов создан на основе тиковых объемов. В отличии от многих индикаторов по объемам индикатор "Super volumes" высчитывает бычьи и медвежьи объемы и выдает сигналы на преобладании каких либо из них. Если скажем в данный момент в данном диапазоне было преимущество бычьих объемов, то значит сигнал будет на Buy. Или если преобладание было медвежьих объемов, то соответственно сигнал будет на Sell. В настройках индикатора в переменной "volumes" можно как ув
      MoveWave
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Индикаторы
      M oveWave - Перемещение в олны, являются очень удобным индикаторов для определения уровней разворота.  Большинство трейдеров Форекс принимают решения, полагаясь на технический анализ. Этот тип анализа определяет закономерности и тенденции на рынке. С помощью сложных математических уравнений, которые комбинируются и оформляются в виде данного индикатора трейдер сможет более точно определить уровни разворота цены.  Волновая теория математически представляет различные поведенческие модели рынка. Он
      Trend Line Finder
      Stephen Reynolds
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
      BinaryMartini
      Abdulkarim Karazon
      Индикаторы
      индикатор для бинарной торговли, основанный на пересечении 3MA с macd, он дает сигналы на покупку и продажу при открытии бара и не перерисовывается и не перерисовывается Индикатор не ориентирован на высокий процент выигрышей, поскольку он создан для торговли по мартингейлу, индикатор ориентирован на наименьшее количество проигрышных сигналов подряд. Стратегия: Минимальный депозит 1000 юнит, торговлю начинаем с 1 юнит (размер сделки 1 юнит на каждые 1000 капитала) мы удваиваем размер сделки по сл
      BinaryIndi
      Andrey Kravchenko
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор стрелочник, для бинарных опционов. Ни каких перерисовок, пропадания стрелок. В индикатор встроен отключаемый тестер, для визуального наблюдения за количеством сигналов и винрейта. В подстройках и подгонах не нуждается. Работает на всех парах и золоте. Сигнал появляется на закрытии свечи. Вход на следующий бар. Есть отключаемый алерт. Для торговли роботами, ботами, есть настройка кол-ва баров истории. Если 0, вся история. Время работы индикатора: 24/5 Рабочий ТФ: М5 Валютные пары: Все +
      Hammer Shooting Star
      Liang Wei Qin
      Индикаторы
      Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
      Trend MagicX
      Hafis Mohamed Yacine
      Индикаторы
      A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
      Pyro Trend
      Oleksii Ferbei
      Индикаторы
      Pyro Trend - это новый продукт, который позволяет идентифицировать текущую рыночную фазу (восходящий тренд, нисходящий тренд или флет). Индикатор применим на любых данных и периодах. Середина трендовой волны, так же как и грани, это места особого накала и поведения рынка, при написании индикатора осуществлялась попытка реализовать именно нахождение середины. Pyro Trend - трендовый индикатор, использующий оригинальный алгоритм вычислений. Данный индикатор раскрашивает стрелки в разные цвета в з
      One to Three Trendline Breakout
      Noiros Tech
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
      Boba Binary
      Anthonius Soruh
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
      Cota Binary
      Anthonius Soruh
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
      MACD Scanner MT4
      Samil Bozuyuk
      Индикаторы
      The indicator monitors the MACD trend in multiple timeframes for a specific market. No more shifting in between charts to check the trend direction while trading. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from M1 to MN Able to move display label on chart by single click Indicator Usage The dashboard appears to the left and upper part of the chart when attached. The shell encapsulating a timeframe goes red on a down trend, green on an up trend. If the default
      ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      Индикаторы
      Это мультисимвольный и мультифреймовый сканер для нашего индикатора - ACB Breakout Arrows . По умолчанию он сканирует сигналы на покупку/продажу по 28 валютным парам и 9 таймфреймам одновременно .  Особенности Сканирует 252* комбинации символов и таймфреймов с одного графика. Откройте график с найденным сигналом и предустановленным шаблоном одним щелчком мыши.  Простое перетаскивание панели в любое место на графике. Оповещения в реальном времени с помощью всплывающих окон, звуков, push-уведомле
      Master Pullback Mr Beast
      Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
      Эксперты
      Master Pullback es un poderoso Asesor Experto (EA) diseñado por MR BEAST que implementa una estrategia de trading basada en retrocesos o "pullbacks" en el mercado de divisas. Este EA identifica oportunidades de trading cuando el precio de un activo se retrae temporalmente en la dirección opuesta a la tendencia principal, lo que permite captar movimientos de corrección antes de que el mercado reanude su tendencia original. La estrategia del Master Pullback está optimizada para operar en pares de
      Market Profile
      Artem Titarenko
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор «Market Profile» отображает профили и объёмы периодов – недельный, суточный, сессионный (8-ми часовой), 4-х часовой, часовой, суммарный. На каждом профиле (кроме суммарного) автоматически выделяется пунктиром VAH/VAL зона стоимости. В индикатор введена цветоразностная дельта, которая подкрашивает области профилей. Области преобладающих покупок подкрашивается в зелёный цвет, области преобладающих продаж – в красный. На суммарной гистограмме соответственно синий/красный. В режиме фильтра
      Congestion Breakout Pro
      Noiros Tech
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
      Inside Candle EA
      Hong Ling Mu
      1 (1)
      Эксперты
      Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
      FREE
      DayLevelsSignalPro
      Vladimir Chebonenko
      Индикаторы
      Индикатора МТ4 « DayLevelsSignalPro ». Сигнальный индикатор – генерирует максимально точные сигналы на покупку/продажу.   Индикатор с фильтрацией шума – уменьшает ложные сигналы. Информация по сигналам с четкими, понятными и визуально удобными видом.   Удобный графический интерфейс (цвета, звуковые уведомления, опции настройки).   - Генерация сигнала на пробой значимых пиков Текущего дня. - Генерация сигнала на пробой Уровня Дня прошлого - Генерация сигнала на пробой Уровня Дня позапрошлого - Ге
      Trading Sesions MT4
      William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
      Индикаторы
      COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color  ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
      ON Trade Japanese Candles
      Abdullah Alrai
      Индикаторы
      Технический индикатор для обнаружения сильных паттернов ценового движения: Пин-бар, Внутренний бар и Внешний бар Введение: В области технического анализа паттерны ценового движения служат важными индикаторами потенциальных рыночных движений. Мы разработали утонченный технический индикатор, который упрощает идентификацию надежных паттернов ценового движения на графиках. Наш индикатор специализируется на обнаружении трех основных паттернов: Пин-бар, Внутренний бар и Внешний бар. Обнаруживаемые клю
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.83 (152)
      Индикаторы
      Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
      Smc Blast Signal
      Mohit Dhariwal
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Индикаторы
      Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      Индикаторы
      В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.89 (18)
      Индикаторы
      M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
      Gold Signal Pro
      Mohamed Hassan
      Индикаторы
      First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.95 (76)
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
      FX Volume
      Daniel Stein
      4.63 (38)
      Индикаторы
      FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
      Atomic Analyst
      Issam Kassas
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Индикаторы
      В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Индикаторы
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (20)
      Индикаторы
      FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
      Trend Lines PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Индикаторы
      В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.73 (15)
      Индикаторы
      3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Индикаторы
      Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      Индикаторы
      Друзья, представляем Вашему вниманию наш новый индикатор Forex Gump Laser. Так как у нас в команде нет дизайнеров, а в основном мы математики, финансисты, программисты и трейдеры, то особых изменений в дизайне индикатора мы не делали. С виду он напоминает привычный Вам Forex Gump. С другой стороны Forex Gump стал уже не просто названием индикатора, это бренд. И мы пытаемся во всех его разновидностях сохранить фирменный стиль. Вся суть индикатора в его алгоритмах работы и формулах, которые отвеча
      Katana Scalper Pro
      Yuki Miyake
      4 (4)
      Индикаторы
      KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (30)
      Индикаторы
      PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
      Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за 100% неперерисовывающимся индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI) Классические свечи
      Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (657)
      Индикаторы
      В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
      Top Bottom Tracker MT4
      Rodrigo Arana Garcia
      Индикаторы
      Top Bottom Tracker - это индикатор, основанный на сложных алгоритмах, которые анализируют рыночную тенденцию и могут определять максимумы и минимумы тренда / Версия для MT5 . Цена будет постепенно увеличиваться, пока не достигнет 500$. Следующая цена --> $99 Особенности Отсутствие перерисовки Индикатор не меняет свои значения при поступлении новых данных Торговые Все пары Форекс Таймфрейм   Все таймфреймы Параметры ==== Конфигурация индикатора ==== Параметр конфигурации // 40 (Чем выше
      Volatility Master
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (6)
      Индикаторы
      Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
      Delta Fusion Pro
      Francesco Secchi
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Delta Fusion Pro – Продвинутая Аналитика Order Flow для Внутридневной Торговли Delta Fusion Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, который раскрывает поток агрессивных ордеров, показывая интенсивность и направление институционального давления в реальном времени. В отличие от традиционных объемных индикаторов, он анализирует дельту между объемами Ask и Bid, чтобы предсказывать развороты, подтверждать тренды и выявлять зоны профессионального интереса. Основные Характеристики Инте
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
      Другие продукты этого автора
      HTF Power of Three ICT
      Antonio Molinaro
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT5 Indicator - Version 1.1 Overview The HTF Power of Three indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart M
      Market 3 Sessions Indicator
      Antonio Molinaro
      3 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Session Box Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Description: The SessionBox indicator is designed to visually represent the trading sessions on a chart, specifically the Asian, European, and American sessions. This indicator draws customizable rectangles around each session, allowing traders to easily identify different trading periods. It also includes labels to denote each session, enhancing clarity. Users only need to input the session start and end hours in their server time. Please note, the Asia
      FREE
      Range Bar Pro
      Antonio Molinaro
      Индикаторы
      Range Bar Pro Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visualize market trends, levels and other features with Range Bar Pro, an innovative indicator that draws a unique, standalone candle on the right side of any MT5 chart. This single candle is generated from an analysis of price over a specified range, providing you with a powerful snapshot of the market. Key Features: Single-Candle Visualization: Gain quick insights with a single, specially derived candle that reflects comprehensive price movement over a
      ADX Candles Color
      Antonio Molinaro
      Индикаторы
      ADX-Based Candle Color Indicator for MT5 Description:   Enhance your trading experience with the ADX-Based Candle Color Indicator for MT5! This powerful tool colors candlesticks based on the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator, helping you quickly assess market strength and direction at a glance. Key Features:   - Color-Coded Candles:     - Green (Bullish) when D+ > D-.     - Red (Bearish) when D- > D+.   - Intensity Mapping:       The color intensity reflects the ADX value—stronger col
      Фильтр:
      Нет отзывов
      Ответ на отзыв