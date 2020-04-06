Suspends Orders For a Period of Time

🛡️ News Suspension EA - Automatic Protection During News Events

Description:

News Suspension EA is an essential risk management tool specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to protect their trades during high-impact news events.

What does this EA do?

During periods of extreme volatility caused by economic news, the EA automatically executes the following actions:

✅ Closes all open positions on XAUUSD to protect your capital from sudden movements and excessive slippage

✅ Temporarily deletes pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) while saving their information (price and volume)

✅ Automatically recreates pending orders once the suspension period ends, with exactly the same parametersKey Features:

🕐 Automatic schedule-based activation - Configure the exact start time and suspension duration

📊 Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

🎯 XAUUSD Specific - Optimized for Gold trading

🔄 Works daily - Executes automatically every day at the configured time

📝 Detailed logging - Shows complete information in the log about all actions performed

⚙️ Simple Configuration:

StartTime : Suspension start time (HH:MM format, example: "14:30")

DurationMinutes : Suspension duration in minutes (example: 15)

Symbol_Trade : Symbol to monitor (adjust according to your broker: XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, etc.)

Why do you need this EA?

During important news announcements (NFP, interest rate decisions, inflation data, etc.), the market can experience:

Spreads widened up to 10-50 pips

Massive slippage in order execution

Violent movements in seconds that can wipe out stops

Execution of pending orders at undesired prices

This EA automatically protects you by closing positions and suspending orders during these critical periods.

Compatibility: ✅ Hedging Accounts ✅ Netting Accounts ✅ Compatible with all MT5 brokers

Usage Instructions:

Drag the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart Configure the start time according to your broker's server time (example: "14:30" for 2:30 PM) Set the duration in minutes (typically 15-30 minutes) Adjust the symbol name if your broker uses a variation (XAUUSDm, GOLD, etc.) Enable Auto Trading The EA will work automatically every day!

Recommendations:

Verify your broker's exact server time before configuring

Make sure the symbol name matches exactly with your broker's

Monitor the log the first time to confirm it works correctly

Ideal to combine with your usual trading strategy

Support:

If you have any questions or need help with configuration, don't hesitate to contact me.

Important Note: This EA closes open positions but does NOT reopen them automatically after suspension. It only recreates the pending orders that were deleted. If you want that version, please email me at: penalversantiago3@gmail.com



