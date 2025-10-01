Suspends Orders For a Period of Time
- Experts
- Santiago Andres Penxxalver
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🛡️ News Suspension EA - Automatic Protection During News Events
Description:
News Suspension EA is an essential risk management tool specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to protect their trades during high-impact news events.
What does this EA do?
During periods of extreme volatility caused by economic news, the EA automatically executes the following actions:
✅ Closes all open positions on XAUUSD to protect your capital from sudden movements and excessive slippage
✅ Temporarily deletes pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) while saving their information (price and volume)
✅ Automatically recreates pending orders once the suspension period ends, with exactly the same parameters
Key Features:
🕐 Automatic schedule-based activation - Configure the exact start time and suspension duration
📊 Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
🎯 XAUUSD Specific - Optimized for Gold trading
🔄 Works daily - Executes automatically every day at the configured time
📝 Detailed logging - Shows complete information in the log about all actions performed
⚙️ Simple Configuration:
- StartTime : Suspension start time (HH:MM format, example: "14:30")
- DurationMinutes : Suspension duration in minutes (example: 15)
- Symbol_Trade : Symbol to monitor (adjust according to your broker: XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, etc.)
Why do you need this EA?
During important news announcements (NFP, interest rate decisions, inflation data, etc.), the market can experience:
- Spreads widened up to 10-50 pips
- Massive slippage in order execution
- Violent movements in seconds that can wipe out stops
- Execution of pending orders at undesired prices
This EA automatically protects you by closing positions and suspending orders during these critical periods.
Compatibility: ✅ Hedging Accounts ✅ Netting Accounts ✅ Compatible with all MT5 brokers
Usage Instructions:
- Drag the EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart
- Configure the start time according to your broker's server time (example: "14:30" for 2:30 PM)
- Set the duration in minutes (typically 15-30 minutes)
- Adjust the symbol name if your broker uses a variation (XAUUSDm, GOLD, etc.)
- Enable Auto Trading
- The EA will work automatically every day!
Recommendations:
- Verify your broker's exact server time before configuring
- Make sure the symbol name matches exactly with your broker's
- Monitor the log the first time to confirm it works correctly
- Ideal to combine with your usual trading strategy
Support:
If you have any questions or need help with configuration, don't hesitate to contact me.
Important Note: This EA closes open positions but does NOT reopen them automatically after suspension. It only recreates the pending orders that were deleted.