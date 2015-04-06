Vivo GOLDm

Vivo GOLDm# is a solid and versatile Expert Advisor, designed for traders who seek a clear strategy, discipline, and integrated risk management. Its main goal is to help operate in the gold market (XAU/USD), an asset known for its high volatility, by providing a structured approach that reduces improvisation and improves consistency in decision-making.

This EA is especially tailored for those who want to take advantage of gold market opportunities without giving up rigorous control over exposure, adapting to different scenarios thanks to its system of technical confirmations and dynamic trade management.

How does it work?

The core of Vivo GOLDm# is based on confirmation with candlestick patterns and dynamic range, allowing it to filter out false entries and detect more reliable movements.

ATR (Average True Range):

  • Used to calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, adjusted according to market volatility.

  • It also enables setting a configurable Risk/Reward ratio, tailored to the trader’s profile.

Advanced technical filters:

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): filters entries in extreme zones, avoiding trades during overbought or oversold conditions.

  • 100-period Moving Average (MA100): defines the main market direction and prevents trading against the dominant trend.

Dynamic position management:

  • Progressive and dynamic Trailing Stop, which adjusts protection levels as the trade moves into profit.

  • Options for fixed trailing, ATR-based trailing, or progressive trailing by stages.

Trading time control:

  • Allows defining trading hours, adapting to the most liquid sessions and reducing exposure during low volatility.

  • Can also automatically close positions outside the defined schedule.

Key Features

  • Combined strategy: Candlesticks + ATR + RSI + MA100.

  • Dynamic risk management with lot size proportional to balance.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: fixed, ATR-based, or progressive by stages.

  • Trading hours control and automatic closure outside operating times.

  • Optimized for XAU/USD (gold) on the H1 timeframe.

  • Configurable Risk/Reward ratio.

  • Clean and optimized code for fast testing in Strategy Tester.

Usage Recommendations

  • Recommended symbol: XAU/USD (gold).

  • Timeframe: H1.

  • Suggested broker: low latency and tight spread.

  • Minimum recommended capital: 500 USD (adjustable to risk tolerance).

  • Configurable: RR ratio, trading schedule, technical parameters, trailing, and additional filters.

Important Note

This EA does not guarantee future profits. Backtesting, optimization, and demo account testing are recommended before applying it on a live account. Users must always implement proper risk management.

Introduction – The problem it solves

In the gold market (XAU/USD), many traders struggle to find clear and consistent entries, as well as to manage risk effectively in such a volatile asset. Manual trading often leads to impulsive decisions, overexposure, and unnecessary losses.

How the problem is solved

Vivo GOLDm# automates trading with a tested and disciplined methodology. It combines candlestick patterns with technical indicators (ATR, RSI, and MA100) to identify solid opportunities, while applying dynamic risk management and progressive trailing stops.

Trading time control and flexible Risk/Reward settings allow the system to adapt to different market conditions, maximizing opportunities while protecting capital.

Conclusion – What the trader gets

With Vivo GOLDm#, traders gain an automated MetaTrader 5 system that provides:

  • Greater consistency in strategy.

  • Security thanks to advanced risk management.

  • Operational efficiency, eliminating improvisation.

  • Time savings and reduced trading stress.

This Expert Advisor can become a reliable tool for those who want to trade gold with discipline, structure, and complete risk control.


