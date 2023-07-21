Forex Trend Commander

5

🧭 WHAT IS FOREX TREND COMMANDER?

It’s not just another indicator.

It’s a precision-built system designed for traders who want to move from guessing to knowing.


While 70% of the time the market moves sideways, most traders still trade without realizing it — losing time, focus, and money.


Forex Trend Commander filters out those uncertain zones and reveals where the real trend begins.

It transforms market chaos into clear direction — a true professional advantage.


⚡ WHY IT WORKS

Because it’s based on logic, not luck.

The indicator detects every change in trend direction and confirms it through multidimensional analysis.


You get clear, timely entry signals — with no repaints and no confusion.

You trade with confidence, following the real movement of the market.


Forex Trend Commander doesn’t just show trends.

It helps you act on them — with precision, discipline, and consistency.


📈 THE TRUE SECRET OF SUCCESSFUL TRADERS

The difference between winners and losers isn’t magic.

It’s structure, mindset, and the right tools.


A professional trader doesn’t chase every candle — he waits for confirmation.

He trusts his system, controls his risk, and follows a proven plan.


That’s exactly what Forex Trend Commander gives you —

a framework that keeps you focused, calm, and profitable.


No noise. No hesitation. Just results.


🚀 FEATURES THAT GIVE YOU THE EDGE


✅ Detects the real trend and filters out sideways movement.

✅ Works on any symbol and any timeframe — with no repainting.

✅ Real-time alerts: on-screen, push notifications, and email.

✅ Precise entries and exits.

✅ Ideal for scalping and intraday trading.

✅ Catches major moves before they happen.

✅ Eliminates consolidation and noise.


Every signal is tested. Every move is calculated.

This isn’t guesswork — it’s technology designed for traders who value precision.


💡 HOW TO TRADE LIKE A PRO

  • Open a buy order when a new buy arrow appears.
  • Open a sell order when a new sell arrow appears.

Risk only 3–5% of your capital per trade.

Analyze your results, refine your method, and keep improving.


Professional traders don’t just hope — they plan, execute, and adapt.

Forex Trend Commander gives you the structure to do exactly that.


⚙️ PARAMETERS

Deviations – Number of bars used to calculate signals.

LINEPERIOD – Number of bars used for trend line calculation.

Arrow – Number of bars used to form signal arrows.

AlertOn / EmailAlert / PushAlert – Enable or disable alert modes.


If you have questions — just send me a message.


Отзывы
James Erasmus
2225
James Erasmus 2024.08.13 11:12 
 

Brilliant indicator and improvements recently make it even better, genuine support from developer, many thanks

joinbehar
967
joinbehar 2024.03.13 17:05 
 

My Journey with Forex Trend Commander .

As a passionate trader, I’ve always sought tools that could elevate my trading game. The relentless pursuit of precision and profitability led me to the Forex Trend Commander. It wasn’t just another indicator; it was an opportunity—an awesome exception in a sea of resets.

I’ve learned that successful trading hinges on two critical pillars: a reliable indicator and impeccable money management. The former is like a compass, guiding me through the market’s twists and turns. The latter, a skill I honed diligently, ensures I stay afloat even during stormy seas.

The Forex Trend Commander isn’t your run-of-the-mill indicator. It’s a Swiss Army knife for traders. Here’s why it’s become my trusted companion:

Buy and Sell Arrows: When those arrows appear, it’s like spotting a rare gem in a crowded marketplace. They signal opportunities—precise entry and exit points.

Market Analysis on Autopilot: The indicator does the heavy lifting. It analyzes, computes, and serves up opportunities. All I need to do is pay attention.

Swing Trading and Scalping: Whether I’m swinging for the fences or scalping quick gains, the Trend Commander adapts seamlessly. It’s my versatile sidekick.

Trend Whisperer: It whispers trends in my ear. Up, down, sideways—it knows them all. No more guessing games.

Steadfast and Reliable: The signals? They don’t play hide-and-seek. No repainting, no recalculations. Just rock-solid reliability.

Timing Is Everything: It’s all about that “Close of the bar.” The indicator’s signals arrive precisely when needed.

Alerts Galore: Pop-ups, emails, push notifications—they keep me in the loop. No missed opportunities.

I’ve cracked the code: low timeframes + high timeframes = sweet spot. Tight stop losses, juicy risk-reward ratios. It’s like savoring a perfectly ripe banana—small but packed with flavor.

Buy Signal: New buy arrow? I’m in. It’s like biting into that sweet, yellow goodness.

Sell Signal: When the sell arrow winks at me, I know it’s time to dance with the bears.

The Bonus Round Guess what? The Trend Commander comes with bonuses:

Multi Currency Scanner: My radar across multiple pairs. No blind spots.

Expert Advisor (EA): My automated ally. It executes while I sip my coffee.

And as if that weren’t enough, they throw in the “Secret Trading System.” Two moving averages—simple yet potent. Consistent profits? Sign me up! So, fellow trader, grab your Trend Commander. It’s not just an indicator; it’s your ticket to the awesome exceptions club. 🚀 📈💰

Mark Vaines
2116
Mark Vaines 2024.02.15 15:41 
 

looks good Can I please have my free gifts too

