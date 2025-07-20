- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
80 (97.56%)
Loss Trades:
2 (2.44%)
Best trade:
6.00 USD
Worst trade:
-48.77 USD
Gross Profit:
142.78 USD (14 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.51 USD (9 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (66.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.98 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.50%
Max deposit load:
3.24%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
51 (62.20%)
Short Trades:
31 (37.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
1.78 USD
Average Loss:
-51.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-48.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.77 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.93%
Annual Forecast:
47.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.30 USD
Maximal:
78.76 USD (13.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.95% (78.76 USD)
By Equity:
7.98% (42.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.00 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.26 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 256
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.20 × 46
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.48 × 602
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.62 × 29
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 27
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 48
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|7.13 × 40
GoldAlgo Breaker Signal Display.
Fix Volume = 0.01 Lot
MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
540
USD
USD
23
100%
82
97%
6%
1.39
0.49
USD
USD
14%
1:500